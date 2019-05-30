ການພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາ ແລະກອບກູ້ຊີວິດ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່ໃນແມ່ນ້ຳ ດານຸບ (Danube) ຂອງນະຄອນບູດາແປັສທ໌ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຂອງນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ 21 ຄົນທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ເຮືອຫລົ້ມ ໃນຕອນເດິກຂອງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຕຳກັນກັບເຮືອລຳອື່ນ, ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຄົນອື່ນເສຍຊີວິດ 7 ຄົນ.
ຊາວເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ 33 ຄົນ ແລະພວກລູກເຮືອຊາວຮັງກາຣີ 2 ຄົນໄດ້ຂີ່ເຮືອທີ່ມີຫລັງຄາດາດຟ້າສອງຊັ້ນທີ່ໃສ່ຊື່ວ່າ Mermaid ຫລືນາງເງືອກ ເມື່ອມີການຕຳກັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຝົນຕົກໜັກຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຂອງຮັງກາຣີແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ຢູ່. ໂຄສົກຂອງຫ້ອງການບໍລິການດ້ານສຸກເສີນຂອງຮັງກາຣີເວົ້າວ່າ 7 ຄົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໄປນັ້ນ ແມ່ນນອນຢູ່ໃນຜູ້ໂດຍສານ 14 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືພົບເຫັນຫລັງຈາກເກີດອຸປະຕິເຫດແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃກ້ຕຶກຫ້ອງການຂອງສະພາ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິສັດທ່ອງທ່ຽວຂອງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຈັດການເດີນທາງທ່ອງທ່ຽວເປັນກຸ່ມນັ້ນເວົ້າວ່າ ເດັກຍິງອາຍຸ 6 ປີ ແມ່ນນອນຢູ່ໃນຄົນໂດຍສານເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ມີຊື່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີຂອງຄົນທີ່ລອດຊີວິດເລີຍ.
ຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງເຮືອ "Mermaid" ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນໃນເວລາຫລາຍຊົ່ງໂມງ ຕໍ່ມາ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບຂົວມາຈິດ (Margit) ທີ່ເຊື່ອມເອົາດິນສອງຟາກຂອງນະຄອນບູດາແປັສທ໌ເຂົ້າໃສ່ກັນ.
ທ່ານ ມູນແຈ-ອິນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ໃຫຍ່ຄະນະນຶ່ງ ໄປຍັງບູດາແປັສທ໌ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາ ແລະກອບກູ້ຊີວິດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
Search and rescue efforts continue in Budapest's iconic Danube River for the 21 South Korean tourists missing after a sightseeing boat capsized late Wednesday night after colliding with another vessel, killing seven other tourists.
A total of 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were on board the double-decker boat dubbed Mermaid when the collision happened during a heavy downpour in the Hungarian capital. A spokesperson for Hungarian emergency services says the seven people who died were among 14 passengers found after the accident, which was located near the Parliament building.
An official with the South Korean travel agency that booked the group tour says a six-year-old child was among the passenger, but her name was not on a list of survivors.
The wreckage of the "Mermaid" was discovered hours later near the Margit Bridge, which connects the two halves of Budapest.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has deployed a large delegation of South Korean officials to Budapest to assist in the search and rescue efforts.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ