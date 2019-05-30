ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາ​ມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ ແລະ​ກອບ​ກູ້​ຊີ​ວິດ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປຢູ່​ໃນແມ່​ນ້ຳ ດາ​ນຸບ (Danube) ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ບູ​ດາ​ແປັ​ສ​ທ໌ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ເກົາ​ຫລີໃຕ້ 21 ຄົນທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນໄປ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ຫລົ້ມ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເດິກຂອງວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ເຮືອລຳ​ອື່ນ, ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ 7 ຄົນ.



ຊາວ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ 33 ຄົນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ເຮືອ​ຊາວຮັງ​ກາ​ຣີ 2 ຄົນໄດ້​ຂີ່​ເຮືອ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫລັງຄາ​ດາດຟ້າ​ສອງ​ຊັ້ນທີ່​ໃສ່​ຊື່​ວ່າ Mermaid ຫລື​ນາງ​ເງືອກ ເມື່ອ​ມີ​ການ​ຕຳ​ກັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຝົນ​ຕົກໜັກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ຂອງ​ຮັງ​ກາ​ຣີແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ຢູ່. ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຂອງ​ຮັງ​ກາ​ຣີ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ 7 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນນອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ 14 ຄົນ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖື​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດອຸ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ແລ້ວ ຢູ່​ໃກ້ຕຶກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມນັ້ນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເດັກ​ຍິງອາ​ຍຸ 6 ປີ​ ແມ່ນນອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄົນ​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ລາວບໍ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດເລີຍ.

ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ "Mermaid" ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ຊົ່ງ​ໂມງ ຕໍ່​ມາ ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບຂົວມາ​ຈິດ (Margit) ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ເອົາ​ດິນສອງ​ຟາກຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ບູ​ດາ​ແປັ​ສ​ທ໌​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ ມູນ​ແຈ-ອິນ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຄະ​ນະຜູ້​ແທນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ໃຫຍ່​ຄະ​ນະນຶ່ງ ໄປ​ຍັງບູ​ດາ​ແປັ​ສ​ທ໌​ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃນ​ການດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາ​ມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ ແລະ​ກອບ​ກູ້​ຊີ​ວິດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນ.

Search and rescue efforts continue in Budapest's iconic Danube River for the 21 South Korean tourists missing after a sightseeing boat capsized late Wednesday night after colliding with another vessel, killing seven other tourists.



A total of 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were on board the double-decker boat dubbed Mermaid when the collision happened during a heavy downpour in the Hungarian capital. A spokesperson for Hungarian emergency services says the seven people who died were among 14 passengers found after the accident, which was located near the Parliament building.



An official with the South Korean travel agency that booked the group tour says a six-year-old child was among the passenger, but her name was not on a list of survivors.



The wreckage of the "Mermaid" was discovered hours later near the Margit Bridge, which connects the two halves of Budapest.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in has deployed a large delegation of South Korean officials to Budapest to assist in the search and rescue efforts.