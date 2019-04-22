ຕຳຫຼວດ​ ສີ​ລັງ​ກາ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຈາກ​ເຫດ​ລະ

ເບີດແຕກຫຼາຍຄັ້ງຢູ່ໂບດ ແລະ ໂຮງແຮມ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 290 ຄົນ. ອີກ 500 ຄົນ

ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນເຫດລະເບີດແຕກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ 13 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຕົວ ໃນ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການ​ລະ​

ເບີດນັ້ນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສີ​ລັງ​ກາ ໄດ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອອກ​ນອກ​ບ້ານ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ

ເກາະດອນດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຍ້ອນຜົນກະທົບຂອງການລະເບີດທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ ແລະ

ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ.

ການ​ຫ້າມ​ອອກນອກ​ບ້ານ​ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ຈາກ 8 ໂມງ​ແລງ​ຂອງວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ 4 ໂມງ​

ເຊົ້າຂອງວັນອັງຄານມື້ອື່ນ.

ການ​ຫ້າມ​ອອກນອກ​ບ້ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຂຶ້ນ ບໍ່​ດົນຫຼັງ​ຈາກການລະ​ເບີດ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດລົງ ໃນ​

ຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ສີ​ລັງ​ກາ ທ່ານ ຣາ​ນິ​ລ ວິກ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ຊິງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດວານນີ້​

ວ່າ ມັນມີການຮູ້ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່

ນັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີຂໍ້ມູນຢູ່ຫັ້ນ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຈະມີການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ເພື່ອພິ

ຈາລະນາວ່າ “ເປັນຫຍັງຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີການລະມັດລະວັງລ່ວງໜ້າ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ຊາດ​ປະ​ມານ 30 ຄົນ​ ແມ່ນ​ລວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ

ຮ້າຍນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ອັງກິດ, ອິນເດຍ, ຈີນ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ປອກຕຸຍ

ການ.

ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໄດ້​ແຕກ 6 ຄັ້ງ​ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ຢູ່​ໂບດ​ສາມ​ແຫ່ງ

ແລະ ໂຮງແຮມສາມແຫ່ງ. ລະເບີດແຕກອີກສອງຄັ້ງ ມີລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້ແຕກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດ

ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼັງຈາກລະເບີດແຕກຄັ້ງທຳອິດ. ລູກນຶ່ງໄດ້ແຕກຢູ່ເມືອງ ເດຮີວາລາ ແລະ

ອີກລູກນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ເດມາຕາໂກດາ, ໃກ້ໆກັບນະຄອນຫຼວງ.

ຕໍ່​ມາ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ອີກລູກນຶ່ງ ກໍໄດ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ໆກັບ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ

ໂຄລົມໂບ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ວິ​ກ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ຊິງ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​

ຮ້າຍ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນວິກິດການຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຈະນຳພາປະ

ເທດ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄປສູ່ຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກ່າວປະນາມ

ການໂຈມຕີພວກນີ້ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ມັນໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ທາງສາສະໜາ

ແລະ ໂຮງແຮມຫຼູຫຼາ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ນັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນຕ້ອງເຄົາລົບກົດ

ໝາຍຂອງປະເທດ.”

Sri Lankan police said Monday the death toll from the series of explosions at churches and hotels has risen to 290 people. Another 500 people were injured in the blasts.



Officials say 13 people have been detained in connection with the blasts.



Sri Lanka has reimposed a curfew across the island nation Monday in the aftermath of the explosions that have killed and injured hundreds of people.



The curfew runs from 8 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.



A curfew imposed shortly after the blasts was lifted Monda morning.



Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sunday there was prior knowledge about the possibility of attacks. "Information was there," he told reporters.He said an investigation would be conducted to determine "why adequate precautions were not taken."



Officials said about 30 foreigners were among the victims, including American, British, Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese nationals.



Six blasts were reported early Sunday at three churches and three hotels. Two more blasts were reported hours after the initial blasts -- one in Dehiwala and the other in Dematagoda, near the capital.



Later an improvised explosive device was defused near Colombo's main airport.



Prime Minister Wickremesinghe expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. "I see this as a major crisis that will lead the country and its economy towards instability. I strongly condemn these attacks that targeted religious sites and luxury hotels. All of us must uphold the law of the land," he told reporters.