ເກີດການໂຈມຕີ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ທ່າມກາງໂຣກລະບາດ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ການໂຈມຕີທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ຫຼື ໄຊເບີໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະ ຮຸນແຮງ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ນີ້ຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ປະເທດຕ່າງໆໄດ້ກ່າວ ຫາກັນແລະກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການ ພົວພັນໃນສົງຄາມທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ, ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາກໍຍັງໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ ຕົນ ເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທາງໄຊເບີ. ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນ ທີ່ຮັບມືກັບໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19 ກໍໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍເຊັ່ນກັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລິນດາ ແກຣດສຕີນ ມີລາຍງານຈາກ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແທລ ອາວີຟ, ປະເທດ ອິສຣາ- ແອລ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສາເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ມັນແມ່ນເກມການຕອບໂຕ້ກັນໄປມາທີ່ມີເດີມພັນສູງ. ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສຳນັກງານ ໄຊເບີ ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ເວັບໄຊຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍອັນຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຖືກລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນ, ເຊິ່ງຄາດວ່າ ຈະເປັນສີມືຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ.

ຫົວຂໍ້ຕ່າງໆຂອງເວັບໄຊ້ທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກປ່ຽນດ້ວຍຄຳເຕືອນໃນພາສາ ເຮບຣູ ແລະ ອັງກິດ ວ່າ “ການນັບຖອຍຫຼັງເພື່ອທຳລາຍ ອິສຣາແອລ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມ ຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ.” ການໂຈມຕີທາງອິນເຕີແນັດນີ້ຄາດວ່າຈະເປັນການແກ້ແຄ້ນ ສຳລັບ ການກ່າວຫາໂຈມຕີໃນທ່າເຮືອ ບັນດາ ອັບບາສ ຂອງ ອີ ຣ່ານ ໂດຍ ອິສຣາ-ແອລ, ເຊິ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງໄດ້ຄາດວ່າເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ຕໍ່ການ ພະຍາຍາມໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີ ຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ຕໍ່ອົງການນໍ້າປະປາຂອງ ອິສຣາ-ແອລ.

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າໃນການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພທາງອິນເຕີແນັດມາ ດົນນານແລ້ວ. ທະຫານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກຊ້ອມເປັນຢ່າງດີຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ປະຕິ ບັດໜ້າທີ່ທາງທະຫານຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໃນການສືບລັບ ແລະ ໜ່ວຍໄຊເບີ, ແລະ ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ວຽກງານນີ້ໃນບັນດາບໍລິສັດພົນລະ ເຮືອນ.

ທ່ານ ກິລ ບາຣາມ, ຈາກສູນກາງຄົ້ນຄວ້າທາງໄຊເບີ, ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແທລ ອາວີຟ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອິສຣາແອລ ມີວິທີທາງທີ່ພິເສດເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງ ໄຊເບີ ແລະ ວິທີການທີ່ພິເສດນັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງ ລະບົບນິເວດທາງໄຊເບີ, ເຊິ່ງໝາຍເຖິງ ການປະສານຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ຈາກ ການສຶກສາ, ພາກລັດ ແລະ ເອກະຊົນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັນ. ເພາະວ່າ ອິສຣາແອອລ ເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງໄຊເບີບໍ່ແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງທະຫານ ແລະພົນລະເຮືອນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ມັນແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ລະດັບຊາດ.”

ບໍລິສັດ ອິສຣາແອລ ຊື່ວ່າ Checkpoint, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາບໍລິສັດຮັກສາ ຄວາມປອດໄພທາງອິນເຕີແນັດທີ່ນຳໜ້າຂອງໂລກນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຖືກກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍຜູ້ ຊາຍສາມຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ໜ້າທີ່ເປັນທະຫານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານຳກັນ. ບໍລິສັດ Checkpoint ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍການປະຕິບັດການສອດແນມຂອງ ຈີນ ຢ່າງກວ້າງ ຂວາງ ເອີ້ນວ່າ ໄນຄອນ, ເຊິ່ງລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນຂອງບັນດາລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆ ໃນ ທົ່ວເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້.

ທ່ານ ໂລເທັມ ຟິງໂຄສໄຕນ໌ ຈາກບໍລິສັດ Checkpoint ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກ ເຮົາໄດ້ພົບການໂຈມຕີນີ້ຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະ ຕໍ່ເມັດຈຸດຕ່າງໆເຂົ້າກັນ ແລະ ເຫັນພາບທັງໝົດ. ດ້ວຍການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ເມັດຈຸດທີ່ ວ່ານັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຈັບໄດ້ຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນໆ, ທີ່ ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບການໂຈມຕີທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້. ນີ້ຍັງເປັນວຽກງານຂອງ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ສືບລັບ, ຈະເວົ້າແລ້ວກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີທັງໝົດນີ້ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ດຳເນີນມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ.”

ນັກລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນ ຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ຖືກ ກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພະຍາຍາມລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ນີ້ແມ່ນຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢາວັກຊີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ເຊິ່ງລັດຖະ ບານ ຈີນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່ານີ້.

ທ່ານ ກິລ ບາຣາມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈີນ ແມ່ນຕົວຢ່າງສຳລັບວິທີທີ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃຊ້ ການໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີ. ຈີນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ມັນສ່ວນຫຼາຍເພື່ອລັກຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ.”

ທ່ານ ກິລ ບາຣາມ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ຕົວຢ່າງຫຼ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ ຈີນ ປະຕິບັດ ການໃນຂອບເຂດໄຊເບີ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເມື່ອອົງ ການ FBI ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງສືບສວນສອບສວນການລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນຂອງ ຈີນ ຕໍ່ ອົງການສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຍັງໄດ້ລາຍງານການພະຍາຍາມລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ສອງເທົ່າໃນຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງ ໄຊເບີ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຍິ່ງກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທົ່ວໂລກພະຍາຍາມ ເລັ່ງຊອກຫາຢາວັກຊີນ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

Cyberattacks have been flying fast and furious around the world during these days of global uncertainty because of the coronavirus. Countries accuse each other of engaging in cyber warfare, and each of the accused also claims to be a cyber victim. International organizations dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have also been targeted. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Tel Aviv, Israel.

It’s a high-stakes game of cyber ping-pong. Israel’s National Cyber Directorate announced that hundreds of Israeli websites have been hacked, presumably by Iran.

The websites’ contents have been replaced with warnings in Hebrew and English that “the countdown to Israeli destruction has begun.” This cyberattack is presumed to be retaliation for an alleged Israeli attack on Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, which itself was assumed to be Israel’s response to an attempted Iranian cyberattack on Israel’s water authority.

Israel has long been a leading player in cybersecurity. Thousands of well-trained soldiers do their army service in intelligence and cyber units, and then continue this work in civilian companies.

“Israel has a unique approach to deal with the cyber threat and the unique approach is to see the need of the cyber ecosystem, which means combining efforts from academia, the public sector and the private sector together. Because Israel understands that the cyber threat is not only a military threat and not only civilian threat. It’s a national threat.”

The Israeli company Checkpoint, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity firms, was founded by three men who did their military service together. Checkpoint recently uncovered a wide-ranging Chinese espionage operation called Naikon, which hacked government agencies all over Southeast Asia.

“We detected this attack for years, but just now we were able to connect the dots and see the whole picture. By connecting the dots we saw that an attack that we were able to detect somewhere else, is connected to attacks that we see nowadays. This is also the work of threat intelligence, to say that all these sparse attacks are part of one campaign that is running for years.”

State-sponsored Chinese hackers have also been accused of attempting to steal information from the U.S., most recently data related to coronavirus vaccine research. The Chinese government rejected these charges.

“China is an example for the way countries are using cyberattacks. China is using it mainly to steal intellectual property…”

“…Recent examples of how China was operating in the cyber domain came just a few days ago when the FBI said he’s investigating a hack of China, against health organizations around the U.S.”

The World Health Organization also reported more than double the number of hacking attempts against its computers, and warned that cyberattacks are likely to increase even more as the entire world rushes to try to find a coronavirus vaccine.