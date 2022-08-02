ນັກວິຈານກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງຮຽນຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງຈີນ ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນອາຟຣິກາ ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເພື່ອການປະຕິວັດຂອງປະເທດແທນຊາເນຍ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນນັກການເມືອງ ຈາກ 6 ປະເທດໃນອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນໂຮງຮຽນການຝຶກອົບຮົມພາກທໍາອິດຂອງພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້. ນັກວິຈານກ່າວວ່າ ການຝຶກອົບຮົມຈາກພັກຕໍ່ພັກ ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຈີນ ກໍ່ສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ແໜ້ນແຟ້ນກັບຊົນຊັ້ນທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດຂອງອາຟຣິກາ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຂອງອາຟຣິກາຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ດ້ວຍການສົ່ງເສີມໂຕຢ່າງການປົກຄອງໂດຍພັກດຽວຂອງລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງ. ຊາຣສ໌ ຄົມເບ (Charles Kombe), ມີລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງ ຄີບາຮາ (Kibaha), ປະເທດແທນຊາເນຍ, ຊຶ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂຮງຮຽນການນໍາ ມວາລິມູ ຈູລຽສ ນາຍເອເຣຍ (Mwalimu Julius Nyerere), ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດດໍາເນີນການໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເມືອງຄີບາຮາ ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນຫຼວງດາແອັສຊາລໍາ (Dar es Salaam), ໂຮງຮຽນດັ່ງກ່າວສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍງົບປະມານ 40 ລ້ານໂດລາຈາກພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ.

ໂຮງຮຽນແຫ່ງນີ້ ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຮ່ວມກັນໂດຍພັກລັດຖະບານຂອງ ແທນຊາເນຍ, ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້, ໂມຊໍາບິກ, ອັງໂກລາ, ນາມມິເບຍ ແລະຊິມບັບເວ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງໂຮງຮຽນກ່າວວ່າ ຫ້ອງຮຽນຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນເວທີສໍາລັບ ຈີນ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບການແລກປ່ຽນ ແລະເສີມສ້າງການດໍາເນີນງານພັກຕໍ່ພັກທາງດ້ານການທູດ.

ທ່ານນາງມາເຊລລິນາ ຊິໂຈຣາ (Marchellina Chijora), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການແຫ່ງໂຮງຮຽນການນໍາ ຈູລຽສ ນາຍເອເຣຍ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາສວາຮິລີ ວ່າ:

“ການພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ແລະ ໂຮງຮຽນ ແມ່ນການໃຫ້ເງິນທຶນສໍາລັບການກໍ່ສ້າງຕຶກອາຄານ ແລະການດໍາເນີນວຽກງານກ່ຽວກັບໂຮງຮຽນ. ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງເຫັນການພົວພັນທາງດ້ານອື່ນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ. ໃນຊ່ວງທໍາອິດຂອງການຝຶກອົບຮົມ, ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ສອນພວກນັກຮຽນ ແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຈີນ, ໂດຍທ່ານນາງກ່າວເສີມວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກສອນ ສິ່ງທີ່ ຈີນໄດ້ປະຕິບັດ ເພື່ອນໍາໄປສູ່ການປ່ຽນແປງ.”

ຈີນ ໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໃນການຈັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ແລະແລກປ່ຽນຕ່າງໆ ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍສິບປີ, ຢ້ອນຫຼັງຄືນໄປຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊ່ວງປີ 1950. ແຕ່ໃນຕະຫຼອດຊ່ວງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້, ການດໍາເນີນງານຕ່າງໆທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂຶ້ນ ທັງໃນດ້ານຈໍານວນ ແລະດ້ານລາຍລະອຽດ.

ທ່ານກູດລັກ ເອັນຈີອິງໂກ (Goodluck Ng’ingo), ເຊິ່ງເປັນນັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງຮຽນໃໝ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ດໍາເນີນໄປຕາມຮູບແບບສຳລັບການປົກຄອງປະເທດ ແລະເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມພັນທະມິດທາງດ້ານອຸດົມການຕ່າງໆຂອງພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ເອັນຈີອິງໂກ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາສວາຮີລີ ວ່າ:

“ແທນຊາເນຍ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາປະເທດ ບ່ອນທີ່ພັກເສລີ ຍັງຄົງປົກຄອງປະເທດດ້ວຍອຸດົມການສັງຄົມນິຍົມຢູ່, ດ້ວຍພື້ນຖານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ ຈີນ ແລະປະເທດຕ່າງໆທີ່ຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມເຊື່ອ ໃນລະບົບພັກດຽວ. ທ່ານ ເອັນຈີອິງໂກ ກ່າວເສີມວ່າ: ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຈີນ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ບັນດາການນໍາທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໂຮງຮຽນແຫ່ງນີ້ ຈະຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມເຊື່ອກ່ຽວກັບການເມືອງທາງດ້ານສັງຄົມນິຍົມ.”

ທ່ານ ເອັນຈີອິງໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຝຶກອົບຮົມຈະນໍາສະເໜີບັນຫາຕ່າງໆສໍາລັບນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ຕ້ອງການເຫັນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກາຍມາເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຫຼືຍັງຄົງມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ເອັນຈີອິງໂກ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາສວາຮີລີວ່າ:

“ໃນດ້ານການເມືອງ, ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ມີລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ທີ່ສາມາດຮັບຮອງໄດ້ວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ກໍາລັງປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດນັ້ນ ເປັນຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງຄົນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ, ມັນຈະໃຫ້ໂອກາດທີ່ຈະປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດໃນຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ ໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການປັບໃຊ້ລະບົບພັກດຽວແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມເຕີມອີກວ່າ ໄດ້ມີຫຼາຍໆປະເທດໃນອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີເຂົ້າມາມີອໍານາດ ແລະໄດ້ຍົກເລີກພັກການເມືອງອື່ນໆ, ເຊິ່ງພັກລັດຖະບານແມ່ນຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນງານຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ທ່ານເຟຣດດີ້ ມເຊ (Fredy Msae) ຈາກພັກການປະຕິວັດຂອງແທນຊາເນຍ, ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນນັກຮຽນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການສໍາມະນາຫຼ້າສຸດໃນໂຮງຮຽນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວເປັນພາສາສວາຮີລີວ່າ:

“ທ່ານເຫັນໂຮງຮຽນແຫ່ງນີ້ ເປັນພອນສະຫວັນຈາກພະຜູ້ເປັນເຈົ້າ. ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຍັງສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມຈາກໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ຕັ້ງຊື່ຕາມບິດາຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂອງປະເທດແທນຊາເນຍ ທ່ານຈູລຽສ ນາຍເອເຣຍ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຮັບຮອງຄວາມສະເໝີພາບ ແລະຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້. ທ່ານ ມເຊ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ: ເພາະສະນັ້ນ, ທຸກໆຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການດໍາເນີນພາລະກິດຂອງທ່ານຈູລຽສ ນີເອເຣຍ ໃຫ້ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ ຈະຕ້ອງມາໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ຈະສ້າງການນໍາໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະອະນາຄົດແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ທ່ານ ມເຊ ມອງເຫັນລະບອບການເມືອງທີ່ສົດໃສ ໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງແທນຊາເນຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີໂຮງຮຽນການນໍາແຫ່ງນີ້.

ແຕ່ຫຼາຍໆຄົນມີຄວາມເຊື່ອວ່າ ການສິດສອນຂອງ ຈີນ ເປັນພຽງການເປີດເຜີຍການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂອງລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະເປັນການສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

Members of Tanzania's ruling Party of the Revolution are among politicians from six African countries who attended the first session of a Chinese Communist Party training school held recently. Critics say the party-to-party training helps China establish closer ties with Africa's ruling elite and undermines African democracy by promoting Beijing’s one-party governance model. Charles Kombe reports from Kibaha, Tanzania.

The Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School was opened in February. Located in Kibaha, near Dar es Salaam, the school was built with $40 million from the Communist Party of China.

It was co-founded by the ruling parties of Tanzania, South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

School officials say the classes provide a platform for China to enhance exchanges and build party-to-party diplomacy.

Marcellina Chijora is the principal at the Julius Nyerere Leadership School.

Chijora says the relationship between China and the school is in funding for buildings and to run the school. But she says she sees another relationship as well. During the first training, she says the Chinese taught students what is happening in China. She adds that they were taught what China did to bring about changes.

China has been hosting training classes and exchanges in Africa for decades - as far back as the 1950s. But over the past decade, the events have grown both in number and profile.

Analyst Goodluck Ng’ingo says the new school advances the Chinese Communist Party’s model for ruling a country and promotes the party’s ideological allies.

He says Tanzania is among the countries where liberation parties with socialist ideology continue to remain in power. This basically helps China and other countries that still believe in the one-party system. So, Ng’ingo adds, China is ensuring that the leaders who come to the school continue to believe in socialist politics.

Ng’ingo says the training will present problems for activists who want to see their countries become or remain more democratic.

Ng’ingo says in politics, if there is no solid constitution that can ensure that what is being done is the opinion of the majority, it will give the opportunity for things to be done by a few. He says deployment of a single-party system is a possibility. He added that there have already been many African countries where a president comes to power and removes other political parties, and the ruling party remains.

Fredy Msae of Tanzania’s Party of the Revolution was among those who attended a recent seminar at the school.

He said he sees the school as a blessing from God. Not only that but also being able to get training from a school named after Tanzania’s founding father Julius Nyerere, someone who fought to ensure equality and equity. Therefore, Msae adds, anyone who wants to complete Nyerere’s mission should come to this school that will build current and future leaders

Msae sees a bright future for Tanzanian politics due to the presence of the leadership school.

But others believe the Chinese teachings will blunt the growth of democracy and only promote friction.