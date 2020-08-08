ຢາວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ ທີ່ກໍາລັງຢູ່ ໃນຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍຫວັງວ່າຈະມີຜົນ ອອກມາໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້

ຢາວັກຊີນກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ສອງຊະນິດໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ການທົດລອງຂັ້ນສຸດ ທ້າຍໃນອາທິດນີ້. ດຽວນີ້ ມີຢາວັກຊີນຢູ່ 5 ຊະນິດທີ່ກໍາລັງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນທົດລອງຢູ່. ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດຄາດວ່າ ຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້ວ່າ ຈະມີຢາອັນໃດບໍ່ໃນຈໍານວນນີ້ ທີ່ປອດໄພ ແລະມີປະສິດທິຜົນ. Steve Baragona, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານຫລ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ ບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການທົດລອງຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ພັດທະນາໂດຍບໍລິສັດໄບໂອແອນເທັກ (BioNTech), ໄຟເຊີ (Pfizer) ແລະໂຟຊັນຟາມາ (Fosun Pharma) ຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນ ໄປໃນອາທິດນີ້ ຢູ່ 120 ບ່ອນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ອີກ 89 ບ່ອນຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນ ກໍາລັງຈັດໃຫ້ມີການທົດລອງຢາວັກຊິນຂອງບໍລິສັດໂມເດິນນາ (Moderna).

ມັນເປັນການທົດລອງຢາວັກຊີນໃນຄລີນິກງວດສຸດທ້າຍກ່ອນຈະໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດ. ທ່ານ ແຟຣັງ ເອເດີ (Frank Eder) ແມ່ນຜູ້ນໍາພາການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຢູ່ບ່ອນ ທົດລອງຢາວັກຊີນຂອງບໍລິສັດໂມເດິນນາ (Moderna).

ທ່ານ ແຟຣັງ ເອເດີ (Frank Eder), ຈາກບໍລິສັດ Meridian Clinical Research ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ແລະເມື່ອໃດ ພວກເຮົາຫາກຜ່ານການທົດລອງນີ້ໄປແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດ ກ້າວໄປຫາປວງຊົນທົ່ວໄປ ແລະກ້າວໄປຜະລິດເປັນຈໍານວນຫລວງຫລາຍ ໃນຕົວຈິງໄດ້ໂລດ ແລະ ເອົາຢາວັກຊີນນີ້ໄປໃຫ້ພົນລະເມືອງທັງຫລາຍ."

ແຕ່ວ່າ ກ່ອນຈະມີສິ່ງນັ້ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ການທົດລອງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈະປະເມີນໄດ້ວ່າ ຢາ ວັກຊິນພວກນີ້ໃຊ້ການໄດ້ດີປານໃດ ແລະມີຄວາມປອດໄພຫລາຍປານໃດ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ວິທີການໃໝ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຢາວັກຊີນເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໃຫ້ມີກຽມພ້ອມໄວ້ ໃນ ເວລາທີ່ກໍານົດໄວ້ກໍຕາມ, ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ການກວດກາຄວາມປອດ ໄພແບບປົກກະຕິທັງໝົດກໍມີກຽມໄວ້ແລ້ວເຊັ່ນກັນ. ການທົດລອງທີ່ຫາກໍ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ເປັນພາກສ່ວນຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງການກວດການັ້ນ, ອີງຕາມຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໝໍ ດ້ານໂລກຕິດແປດ, ວີລລຽມ ຈຊາບຟເນີ (William Schaffner), ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະ ຍາໄລວານເດີບິລທ໌ (Vanderbilt).

ດຣ. ວີລລຽມ ຈຊາບຟເນີ (William Schaffner) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກນີ້ຄືວັກຊີນທີ່ໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃໝ່ ຕ້ານກັບໄວຣັສໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນມະນຸດ. ພວກ ເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ລະມັດລະວັງຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນັ້ນ ແລະ ກວດເບິ່ງຄວາມ ປອດໄພຂອງຢາວັກຊີນຢ່າງລະອຽດຖີ່ຖ້ວນ. ຂໍ້ມູນນັ້ນ ທີ່ອອກມາຈາກ ການ ທົດລອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່-- ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນພວກມັນວ່າ ການທົດລອງ “ຂັ້ນທີ 3”. ການ ທົດລອງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນການທົດລອງທີ່ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້.”

ການທົດລອງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນທີ 3 ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຄົນປ່ວຍຫລາຍພັນຄົນ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຜົນຂ້າງຄຽງທີ່ບໍ່ຈະຄ່ອຍມີຫລາຍປານໃດ. ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດຫວັງວ່າ ຈະມີຜົນອອກມາໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້.

ຢາວັກຊີນອີກອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນທີ 3 ແມ່ນມາຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອັອກສ໌ຝອດ (Oxford) ແລະ ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຢາ ແອສທຣາເຊັນເນກາ (AstraZeneca).

ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບຢາວັກຊີນຂອງບໍລິສັດໂມເດິນນາ (Moderna) ແລະ ບໍລິສັດໄບ ໂອແອນເທັກ (BioNTech) ຢາວັກຊິນຂອງອັອກສຝອດ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດປະຕິກິລິ ຍາຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງພູມຕ້ານທານຮ່າງກາຍຢູ່ໃນການທົດລອງແຕ່ຫົວທີ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ພໍ, ອີງຕາມຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ກິລເບີດທ໌ (Sarah Gilbert) ຜູ້ນໍາໂຄງການອັອກສ໌ຝອດ.

ທ່ານນາງຊາຣາ ກິລເບີດທ໌ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອັອກສຝອດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງພູມຕ້ານຂອງຮ່າງກາຍຕ້ອງແຮງຊໍ່າໃດ. ສະນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ເບິ່ງການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງ ພູມຕ້ານທານຮ່າງກາຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ ກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າຢາອັນນີ້ຈະປ້ອງກັນຄົນໄດ້ ຫລືບໍ່, ແລະ ມີແຕ່ທາງດຽວທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ກໍຄື ໂດຍການເຮັດການທົດລອງໃຫຍ່ ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນທີ 3."

ແມ່ນແຕ່ການທົດລອງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີຜົນອອກມາກໍຕາມ, ລັດຖະບານ ອັງ ກິດ ໄດ້ເອົາເງິນໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ຫລາຍລ້ານໂດລາ-- ແລະລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະ ລັດ ກໍເອົາໃຫ້ຫລາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນ. ການເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ຢາໃນ ຈໍານວນຄວາມແຮງ ຫລື ໂດສ ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງຈະມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ໄດ້ໂລດ ຖ້າຫາກຜົນ ອອກມາເຫັນວ່າ ດີ.

ທ່ານ ແຊນດີ ດັກກລາສ ຢູ່ນໍາທີມງານອັອກສ໌ຝອດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຢາວັກຊິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດຈະມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ຄົນໄດ້ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມທີ່ມີ ຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນ ອັງກິດ ໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້, ແຕ່ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ສໍາ ລັບທຸກຄົນໃນທັນທີທັນໃດໂລດ. ມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງວ່າ ຈະເອົາໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດຈາກມັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບປະໂຫຍດຈາກມັນຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ, ກ່ອນໝູ່ທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍຈຶ່ງຄ່ອຍໆເລີ້ມເອົາມັນສະເໜີໃຫ້ຜູ້ອື່ນໆ."

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການແພດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໄດ້ສົນທະນານໍາກັນອີກວ່າ ໃຜຈະໄດ້ຮັບຢາໂດສທໍາອິດທີ່ມີຢ່າງຈໍາກັດເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ, ເບິ່ງແລ້ວຄົງຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ໃຊ້ກັບພວກພະນັກງານແພດກ່ອນໝູ່.

ບໍລິສັດຈີນສອງບໍລິສັດ ມີຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ມີການທົດລອງຢູ່ຂັ້ນທີ 3 ຢູ່ ສະຫະລັດ ອາ ຣັບເອມີເຣສ ແລະ ບຣາຊີລ.

ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍມີຢາວັກຊີນອັນອື່ນອີກ 17 ຊະໜິດຢູ່ໃນການທົດລອງທາງຄລີນິກ ຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນໆ ກວ່ານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າ ຍິ່ງມີຫລາຍເທົ່າ ໃດ ກໍຍິ່ງເປັນການດີເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເພາະຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ຕ່າງກັນ ອາດຈະໃຊ້ໄດ້ ຜົນດີ ທີ່ສຸດກັບກຸ່ມຄົນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້

Two coronavirus vaccines entered the final phase of testing this week. There are now five shots in the pipeline. Scientists expect to know by the end of the year if any of them are safe and effective. VOA's Steve Baragona has this update

Tests got underway this week at 120 sites worldwide on a vaccine developed by drug firms BioNTech, Pfizer and China's Fosun Pharma. Another 89 sites in the United States are hosting tests on Moderna's vaccine.

They’re the last set of clinical trials before approval. Frank Eder leads the study at a Moderna site in New York.

Frank Eder, Meridian Clinical Research:

"And once we get past this trial, we can move into the general public and actually mass producing and having this given to the population."

Before that happens, though, these trials will gauge how well the vaccines work and how safe they are.

Though new techniques helped get these shots ready in record time, officials say all the normal safety checks are in place. The tests that just started are a key part of that, says Vanderbilt University infectious disease doctor William Schaffner.

William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University:

"These are new technology vaccines against a new virus in humans. We need to be very careful about that and look at vaccine safety very carefully. That information comes out of the large -- we call them 'phase three' trials. Those are the ones that are currently underway."

Those phase 3 trials involve tens of thousands of patients, to look for less common side effects. Scientists hope for results by the end of the year.

Another vaccine in phase 3 comes from Oxford University and drug firm AstraZeneca.

Like the Moderna and BioNTech vaccines, the Oxford shot triggered immune responses in early tests. But that's not enough, says Oxford's project lead Sarah Gilbert.

Sarah Gilbert, University of Oxford:

"We don't know how strong that immune response needs to be. So we can't say just by looking at immune responses whether this is going to protect people or not, and the only way we're going to find out is by doing the large phase three trials."

Even before those trials produce results, the British government has given companies millions of dollars -- and the U.S. government, billions -- to manufacture the vaccines. That way some doses will be ready right away if results are positive.

Sandy Douglas is with the Oxford team.

Sandy Douglas, University of Oxford:

"I think the vaccine may be available for people in some high-risk groups in the UK by the end of the year, but it won't be made available to everybody immediately. It's likely to be given to the people who have the most to benefit from it, the most to gain from it, earliest, and then gradually introduced for other people."

U.S. health officials also are discussing who will get the limited supply of first doses, likely beginning with health care workers.

Two Chinese companies have vaccines in phase 3 testing in the United Arab Emirates and Brazil.

At least 17 other vaccines are in earlier clinical tests around the world. Experts say more is better, because different vaccines may work best for different groups of people.