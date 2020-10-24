ໂຄວິດ-19 ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໃນການວັດແທກອຸນຫະພູມ ພຸ້ງ ສູງຂຶ້ນ

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທຸລະກິດໃນທົ່ວໂລກກຳລັງເປີດຄືນຢູ່ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ວ່າການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາໂຄວິດກໍຍັງໜັກຢູ່. ຫ້ອງການຫຼາຍແຫ່ງກຳລັງກວດອຸນ ຫະພູມຂອງຄົນກ່ອນ ຈຶ່ງປ່ອຍເຂົ້າໄປທາງໃນໄດ້. ໃນບາງຂະແໜງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ເຄື່ອງວັດແທກອຸນຫະພູມແບບຖືເອົາ ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບພຽງພໍ. ລະ ບົບການຖ່າຍພາບຄວາມຮ້ອນ ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມີການວັດແທກອຸນຫະພູມໄດ້ ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງໃຫ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃກ້ ກັບຄົນທີ່ຖືກກວດນັ້ນໄດ້. ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງອຸປະກອນປະ ເພດນີ້ ແມ່ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ Elizabeth Lee ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຍຸກໂຄວິດນີ້, ທຸລະກິດຫຼາຍອັນ ເຊັ່ນຮ້ານເສີມສວຍໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ແຂກຕ້ອງໄດ້ຜ່ານການກວດອຸນຫະພູມ ໂດຍການໃຊ້ບາງຢ່າງເຊັ່ນນີ້ ກ່ອນຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ຮ້ານໄດ້.

ທ່ານດານຽລ ພັດເທີແມນ (Daniel Putterman), ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍລິສັດຄອກນິສ (Kogniz) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການກວດອຸນຫະພູມ ເປັນສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄວນເຮັດ ຢູ່ຕະຫລອດ. ແລະພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນໄດ້ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ລະບົບອັດຕະໂນມັດ.”

ທຸລະກິດຫລາຍແຫ່ງ ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະມີຄົນຍ່າງຂາເຂົ້າໄປຂ້າງໃນຫລາຍນັ້ນ ກໍາ ລັງຊອກຫາອຸປະກອນ ສະກັດກັ້ນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ ທີ່ສາ ມາດກວດເບິ່ງອຸນຫະພູມໄດ້ໄວຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ ຄົນຜ່ານປະຕູເຂົ້າໄປໄດ້ຢ່າງ ມີປະສິດທິພາບກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ອັນນັ້ນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ລະບົບຖ່າຍພາບຄວາມຮ້ອນເຂົ້າມາ-ແລະທຸກຄົນປາກົດວ່າ ຈະຢາກໄດ້ມັນ.



ທ່ານ ຄຣິສ ເບນເທີ, ຮອງປະທານບໍລິສັດ FLIR Global Business Development, ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດ ທີ່ພັດທະນາລະບົບຖ່າຍພາບຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ ເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໂຮງຮຽນ, ສວນສະໜຸກໃຫຍ່ຕ່າງໆ, ສະໜາມກິລາ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີກວດອຸນຫະພູມຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ວິນີໄສພະຍາດກໍຕາມ ແລະ ບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າທຸກຄົນທີ່ເປັນພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ລ້ວນແຕ່ຈະມີຄີງຮ້ອນໝົດກໍຕາມ, ຄວາມຕ້ອງການເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ ກໍຍັງກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນໂລກ.

ທ່ານ ແມັກສ໌ ຊອລລິສເບີຣີ (Max Salisbury), ອໍານວຍການຝ່າຍດໍາເນີນ ທຸລະກິດຂອງບໍລິສັດ Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາ, ທໍາອິດສົ່ງອຸປະກອນນີ້ 10 ເຄື່ອງ ຕໍ່ເດືອນ ແລະດຽວນີ້ສົ່ງຮອດປະມານ 100 ເຄື່ອງຕໍ່ມື້.”



ຫລາຍໆ ບໍລິສັດ, ລວມທັງ Thermoteknix, ໄດ້ພັດທະນາກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ໃຊ້ ແສງອິນຟຣາເຣດ ທີ່ອ່ານຄວາມຮ້ອນຂອງຮ່າງກາຍໄດ້.



ທ່ານ ແມັກສ໌ ຊອລລິສເບີຣີ (Max Salisbury), ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

“ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ໃຊ້ແສງອິນຟຣາເຣດອັນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ແນ ແລະຍິງ ໃສ່ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ປະມານ 110,000 ບ່ອນ. ພວກມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງແສງເລເຊີອອກມາ. ມັນກຳລັງລໍຖ້າຄວາມຮ້ອນໄປກະທົບມັນແລ້ວຈຶ່ງອອກມາ.”

ບໍລິສັດ FLIR ກ່າວວ່າ ອຸປະກອນກວດອຸນຫະພູມ ລວມທັງ ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ ໄດ້ມີປະສິດທິພາບຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອຫລາຍປີຜ່ານໄປ.

ທ່ານ ຄຣິສ ເບນເທີ ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

“ດຽວນີ້ ທ່ານກໍາລັງເຫັນວ່າມີເຄື່ອງຈັກຮຽນຮູ້ ແລະປັນຍາປະດິດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອ ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ຂັ້ນຕອນການກວດນັ້ນກາຍເປັນລະບົບອັດຕະໂນມັດໄປ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີຜົນການກວດຜ່ານໄວກວ່າ ແລະມີຄວາມແມ້ນຢໍາຢ່າງສະ ໝໍ່າສະເໝີ.”

ແທນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ, ເຄື່ອງ ThermalPass ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານທີ່ໃຊ້ ແສງອິນຟຣາເຣດ ເພື່ອອ່ານອຸນຫະພູມຂອງຮ່າງກາຍ.

ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ເລນເດິ, ປະທານບໍລິສັດ ThermaPass, ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ທີ່ວ່າມັນຈະບໍ່ວັດແທກທຸກຈຸດຢູ່ໃນຮ່າງກາຍຂອງຂ້ອຍ.”

ບໍລິສັດ “Kogniz” ສະໜອງເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານທີ່ໃຊ້ແສງອິຟຣາເຣດ ແລະສາຍ ຕາ ໄປພ້ອມໆກັບກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ ທີ່ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ກວດເບິ່ງອຸນຫະພູມຂອງຮ່າງກາຍ ແຕ່ຍັງກວດເບິ່ງໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງວ່າ ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ຫລືຢືນຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກຄົນອື່ນບໍ່.

ທ່ານດານຽລ ພັດເທີແມນ (Daniel Putterman) ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ:

"ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນກາຍມາເປັນລະບົບອັດຕະໂນມັດໂດຍທັງສິ້ນເລີຍ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ອຸປະກອນວັດແທກອຸນຫະພູມຈະສາມາດຊ່ວຍສະກັດກັ້ນ ພະຍາດ ໄດ້ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການແພດສະເໜີວ່າ ຕ້ອງມີການ ກວດເພີ້ມອີກ ເພື່ອຈະວິນິໄສພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

Many offices are taking people’s temperature before they are allowed inside. In some industries handheld thermometers may not be efficient enough. Thermal imaging systems allow temperatures to be taken without anyone needing to be physically close to the person being evaluated. The demand for these types of devices is skyrocketing globally. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.



In this COVID era, many businesses such as this salon require guests to first pass a temperature test with something like this before entering.

Daniel Putterman, Kogniz CEO

"Temperature screening is something that we should do in perpetuity. And we can only do it with automation."

Many businesses that expect heavy foot traffic are looking for COVID deterrent devices that can screen temperatures quicker to get more people through the door efficiently.

That’s where thermal imaging systems come in – and everyone seems to want one.

Chris Bainter, FLIR Global Business Development VP:

“Schools, theme parks, sports stadiums.”

Although temperature taking technology does not diagnose disease and not everyone with COVID-19 has a fever, global demand is skyrocketing.

RADIO: So says Max Salisbury of Thermoteknix Systems:

Max Salisbury, Operations Director, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd:

“We were originally shipping, like I said, 10 a month and we're up to about 100 a day.”

Many companies, including Thermoteknix, have developed infrared cameras that read body heat.

Max Salisbury, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd Operations Director

“An infrared camera is about 110,000 of those point and shoot cameras. They're not shining a laser. They are waiting for the heat to hit them.”

FLIR says its temperature screening devices, including a camera have become more efficient through the years.

Chris Bainter, FLIR Global Business Development VP:

“Now you're seeing more machine learning and artificial intelligence to help automate pieces of that screening process, which allows for faster throughput and consistent accuracy.”

Instead of a camera, ThermalPass uses infrared sensors to read your body temperature.

Michael Lende, ThermaPass President ((Skype Logo))

“There's no risk of it not measuring at all points in my body.”

The company Kogniz offers an infrared and an optical sensor along with....

...a camera that not only screens body temperatures, but......also detects whether someone is wearing a mask or keeping social distance.

...says Kogniz's Daniel Putterman

Daniel Putterman nat pop:

"So it becomes a completely automated platform"

While temperature taking devices......can be a deterrent to disease, health officials suggest more testing to diagnose COVID-19.