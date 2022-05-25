ລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໃຫ້ສັນຍາທີ່ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ ສິດທິຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງ

ການສົ່ງເສີມດ້ານສິດທິຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງ ແມ່ນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນ ແລະໝັ້ນຄົງສໍາລັບຂໍ້ກໍານົດການ ຂອງພັກແຮງງານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເປັນລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ. ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເປັນຊົນຊາດທໍາອິດ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມເຈັບປ່ວຍທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ, ຄວາມຍາກຈົນ ແລະການຖືກກັກຂັງໃນອັດຕາສ່ວນທີ່ສູງ. ຟີລ ເມີເຊີ (Phil Mercer) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ຂອງພັກແຮງງານອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຕ້ອງການຈັດຕັ້ງໃນສິ່ງຮ້ອງວ່າ ສຽງຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາ, ສິ່ງນີ້ຈະກາຍເປັນ​ອົງ​ການຖາວອນ ທີ່​ຕາງ​ໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງອະບໍຣີຈິນນິ​ສ​ ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບສູງສຸດ​ ຂອງລັດຖະ ບານ ແລະຈະໃຫ້​ຄຳແນະນໍາຕໍ່ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີກ່ຽວກັບດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍແລະ ດ້ານກົດໝາຍ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນແນວຄິດໃນການສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຖະແຫຼງ ການຈາກໃຈອູລູຣູ (Uluru), ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຂຽນຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ມີການປະຊຸມຄັ້ງປະຫວັດ ສາດຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຊຸມຊົນໃນຊ່ວງປີ 2017.

ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ເຊິ່ງຈະສາມາດແກ້ໄຂໄດ້ດ້ວຍການລົງປະຊາມະຕິ ທີ່ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບຜູ້ທີ່ມີສິດລົງ

​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງລິນດາ ເບີເນ (Linda Burney) ຈະດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງ

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງຄົນໃໝ່ ສໍາລັບຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ແລະເປັນແມ່ ຍິງຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງອະບໍຣີຈິນນິ​ສຄົນທໍາອິດທີ່ດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງເຊື່ອວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ເປັນ​ປາກ​ສຽງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ຈະກາຍມາເປັນບາດກ້າວທີ່ສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ໄປ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຜົນຮັບຈາກຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາທາງສັງຄົມກ່ຽວກັບຊົນຊາດທໍາອິດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແມ່ນໂຫດຮ້າຍຫຼາຍ, ບໍ່ວ່າວຽກງານ, ຄວາມຄາດຫວັງໃນຊີວິດ, ທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ແລະລາຍຊື່ຕ່າງໆທີ່ຍັງມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ລວມເຖິງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງພາຍໃນຄອບ ຄົວ. ນະໂຍບາຍ ແລະກົດໝາຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ຍື່ນເຖິງລັດຖະສະພາ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນແກ່ຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງອະບໍຣີຈິນນິ​ສ, ແລະນັ້ນ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືສຽງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເປັນຊົນຊາດທໍາອິດຢູ່ໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ ມີພຽງແຕ່ 3 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນອອສເຕຣເລຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີປະຫວັດສາດ ຢູ່ໃນທະວີບແຫ່ງນີ້ [ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເພີ້ມຄໍາວ່າ “ທະວີບ” ເພື່ອຊີ້ແຈງວ່າ ນີ້ຄືປະຫວັດສາດຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຖືກບໍ?] ເຊິ່ງນັບເວລາກັບຫຼັງໄປຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 65,000 ປີ.

ພວກ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະສົບກັບການເອົາປຽບທາງດ້ານເສດຖະ ກິດສັງຄົມຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ, ຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ພ້ອມທັງມີການນໍາໃຊ້ຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະສິ່ງມຶນເມົາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ນອກນັ້ນ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານິສ (Anthony Albanese) ກໍເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ເປັນສັນຍາລັກ, ​ໂດຍໄດ້ຈັດການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນ ເຊິ່ງຢືນຢູ່ຂ້າງທຸງອະບໍຣີຈິນ​ນິ​ສແລະທຸງຊາວເກາະຊ່ອງແຄບທໍແຣສ (Torres) ທີ່ເປັນໂຕແທນ​ຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງສອງກຸ່ມ ລວມທັງທຸງຊາດອອສເຕຣເລຍນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

Enhancing indigenous rights is firmly on the agenda for Australia’s newly elected Labor government. First Nation people in the country continue to suffer disproportionately high rates of ill-health, poverty and incarceration. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.]]

Australia’s new Labor government wants to establish a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament. It would be a permanent body representing Aboriginal people at the highest level of government. It would advise ministers on policy and legislation.

It was an idea put forward as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which was written after a historic meeting of community leaders in 2017.

The proposal would require changes to Australia’s constitution, which can only be altered by a referendum involving eligible voters.

Linda Burney will be the new federal minister for Indigenous Australians - and the first Aboriginal woman to hold the position.

She believes an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will be a crucial step forward.

“The social justice outcomes for First Nations people in a country like Australia are atrocious, whether it be employment, life expectancy, housing and the list just goes on, including domestic violence. The policies and the legislation that goes through the parliament needs to have an Aboriginal focus over it, and that is what a voice is about.”

First Nation people make up about 3% of Australia’s population. They have a history on the continent [I added the word “continent” to clarify that this is their history in the region. Is that correct?] dating back at least 65,000 years.

Campaigners say they experience widespread socioeconomic disadvantage and health inequality, as well as discrimination and racism, and high rates of drug and alcohol use.

Also, in a symbolic step, the new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has hosted media briefings beside the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags that represent the two Indigenous groups, as well as the Australian flag.