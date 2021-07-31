ການປິດພື້ນທີ່ ຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ຂະຫຍາຍເວລາອອກໄປອີກນຶ່ງເດືອນ ໃນເມືອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ

ການປິດພື້ນທີ່ຫຼືລັອກດາວໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນນະຄອນຊິດນີຈະຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປອີກນິຶ່ງເດືອນ ເນື່ອງຈາກຈໍານວນຜູ້ປ່ວຍຈາກໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ເດລຕ້າ ຍັງມີການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ. ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມີການກວດພົບຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອຫລາຍກວ່າ 2,500 ຄົນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດ ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຊິດນີເມື່ອຊ່ວງເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຫົວເມືອງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການປິດພື້ນທີ່ ທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 26 ມິຖຸນາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ແລະກໍ່ຈະດໍາເນີນໄປຢ່າງນ້ອຍຈົນເຖິງວັນທີ 28 ສິງຫານີ້.

ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວກໍາລັງມີການຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປຕື່ມຍ້ອນວ່າມີການຕິດເຊື້ອທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ພົບ ກັບການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ. ໃນວັນທີ 24 ກໍລະກົດ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປິດພື້ນທີ່ຈໍານວນ 3,500 ຄົນໄດ້ອອກມາຊຸມນຸມຕໍ່ຕ້ານມາດຕະການປິດພື້ນທີ່ໃນນະຄອນຊິດນີ. ນະທີ່ນັ້ນໄດ້ມີການປະທະກັນກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດ ແລະມີຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 57 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໂຕ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດນິວ ເຊົາ ເວລສ໌ (New South Wales) ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນມື້ວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ຈໍານວນຄົນປ່ວຍໃໝ່ 177 ຄົນຈາກໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ເດລຕ້າ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການວິເຄາະໃນຊ່ວງ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຊິ່ງມີຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 46 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບການຕິດເຊື້ອໃນຂະນະອອກໄປຫາຊຸມຊົນ, ສ່ວນຄົນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນໄດ້ແຍກໂຕຢູ່ຕ່າງຫາກ.

ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ 8 ເຂດໃຫຍ່ໆຂອງນະຄອນຊິດນີໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມອອກຈາກຂົງເຂດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອໄປເຮັດວຽກ ຍົກເວັ້ນຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສຸຂະພາບ, ການດູແລຜູ້ເຖົ້າ ຫລືພາກສ່ວນສໍາຄັນອື່ນໆ. ການກວດແບບບັງຄັບແມ່ນມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ອອກຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ມີການຊຸກຍູ້ປະຊາຊົນໄປສັກຢາວັກຊີນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ມີພຽງ 17 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນຄົບຖ້ວນ. ປະຊາຊົນມີຄວາມລັງເລໃຈກ່ຽວກັບຢາວັກຊີນ ແອັສຕຣາເຊເນກ້າ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບຜົນຂ້າງຄຽງ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທາງຜູ້ຜະລິດເອງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ເຖິງການເຊື່ອມໂຍງໃດໆກັບການເຮັດໃຫ້ເລືອດກ້າມກໍ່ຕາມ. ການສະໜອງຢາວັກຊີນຟາຍເຊີ້ແມ່ນມີຂີດຈໍາກັດ.

ຜູ້ນຳຂອງລັດ ນິວ ເຊົາ ເວລສ໌ ທ່ານແກຣດີ ເບເຣຈິກລຽນ (Gladys Berejiklian) ກ່າວວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນຄືກະແຈສໍາຄັນໃນການປ້ອງກັນໄວຣັສ ແລະແນະນໍາໃຫ້ທຸກໆຄົນຈົ່ງປະຕິບັດຕາມໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຕົນ. ໂດຍທ່ານ ເບເຣຈິກລຽນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໄວຣັສສາຍພັນເດລຕ້າແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງຈາກໂຄວິດສາຍພັນອື່ນໆທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍເຫັນ. ລັດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມສໍາເລັດຢ່າງເຫຼືອເຊື່ອໃນການຈັດການກັບໂຄວິດທຸກສາຍພັນ. ແຕ່ສາຍພັນເດລຕ້າແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ຂໍ້ດີອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີແມ່ນ ປະສິດທິພາບໃນການເຮັດວຽກຂອງວັກຊີນ, ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ໃດທີ່ສັກຢາວັກຊີນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີໂອກາດແຜ່ເຊື້ອໄດ້ໜ້ອຍກວ່າ ແລະພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າເປັນການປ້ອງກັນທີ່ສໍາຄັນ. ກະລຸນາພາກັນອອກມາສັກຢາ.”

ການຈໍາກັດກ່ຽວກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດ ໃນນະຄອນຊິດນີ ແລະຂົງເຂດອ້ອມແອ້ມແມ່ນກໍາລັງຜ່ອນຄາຍລົງ. ເລີ້ມແຕ່ວັນເສົາເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ, ການກໍ່ສ້າງ ໃນຕຶກອາ ຄານທີ່ຍັງຫວ່າງຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ. ໃນອີກສອງອາທິດ, ບັນດານັກຮຽນຊັ້ນມັດທະຍົມປາຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນປີສຸດທ້າຍ ຈະໄດ້ກັບເຂົ້າໄປຮຽນກັບຄູອາຈານໃນໂຮງ ຮຽນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການທົດສອບພູມຄຸ້ມກັນຢ່າງໄວ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການກວດສອບເອົາແຕ່ຈຸດສະເພາະທີ່ເຫັນຜົນພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີ, ພ້ອມນັ້ນຍັງຈະຖືກນໍາມາໃຊ້ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມປ້ອງກັນ ການແຜ່ລາມຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນໂຮງຮຽນ. ສ່ວນນັກຮຽນຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ເຫຼືອ ແມ່ນຈະໄດ້ຮັບການສອນຢູ່ເຮືອນ.

ການປິດພື້ນທີ່ໃນລັດວິກທໍເຣຍແລະລັດອອສເຕຣເລຍໃຕ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຍົກເລີກພາຍໃນອາທິດນີ້ຫລັງຈາກສາມາດຄວບຄຸມກຸ່ມຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອຈໍານວນນ້ອຍນັ້ນໄດ້ແລ້ວ.

ອອສເຕຣເລຍມີລາຍງານວ່າ ຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍກວ່າ 33,200 ຄົນຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລີ້ມມີການລະບາດ, ແລະ ເສຍຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວ 922 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງສູນຂໍ້ມູນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຈອນສ໌ ຮອປກິນສ໌.

ອອສເຕຣເລຍໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການປິດພື້ນທີ່ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ, ການກວດສອບຈໍານວນ ຫລາຍ, ການຕິດຕາມການຕິດຕໍ່ແລະການປິດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດແມ່ນ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ໃນນະໂຍບາຍຂອງປະເທດ ເພື່ອເພີ້ມການຄວບຄຸມ ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຫລາຍແຫ່ງຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດ ໃຫ້ບໍລິການຢ່າງເຕັມຮູບແບບເທື່ອ ໄປຈົນຮອດປີໜ້າ.

A COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney is being extended by a month as a surge in cases caused by the delta variant continues. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

More than 2,500 infections have been detected since the latest COVID-19 outbreak began in Sydney in June. Australia’s biggest city has been under its strictest lockdown since June 26, and it will now continue until at least August 28.

The measures are being extended because infections are increasing but have been met with resistance. On July 24, 3,500 anti-lockdown protesters rallied against the lockdown measures in Sydney. There were clashes with police and at least 57 people were arrested.

State authorities in New South Wales on Wednesday said 177 new cases of the delta variant had been diagnosed in the past 24 hours. At least 46 were infectious while out in the community, and the others were self-isolating.

Residents in eight large districts in Sydney are banned from leaving their local area for work unless they have jobs in health care, elder care, or other critical sectors. Mandatory testing is in force.

Officials have also ordered a new push to increase low rates of vaccinations. Only about 17% of Australians are fully inoculated. There has been hesitancy over the AstraZeneca vaccine because of concerns over side-affects, although the manufacturer has denied any link to rare blood clots. Supplies of the Pfizer vaccine are limited.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says vaccines are a key defense against the virus and urged for people to do their part.

“Delta is different to any other strain of COVID that we have seen. Our state has been incredibly successful in dealing with every other strain of COVID. But delta is different. The one positive that we do have is that the vaccine is working. People with the vaccine are staying out of hospital, they are spreading it less than others and we know it is an important protection. Please come forward and get vaccinated.”

Some pandemic restrictions in Sydney and its surrounding regions are easing. Starting Saturday, construction in unoccupied buildings will be allowed. In two weeks, students in their final year of high school will go back to in-person learning. So-called rapid-antigen testing, which are on-the-spot screening tests delivering results within minutes, will also be introduced to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools. All other students will be taught at home.

Lockdowns in the states of Victoria and South Australia were lifted this week after small clusters of COVID-19 cases were contained.

Australia has reported more than 33,200 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and 922 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Australia has implemented strict lockdowns, mass testing, contact tracing and the closing of its international borders as part of the country’s policy to curb further spread of the virus. International borders, authorities say, are not expected to fully reopen until well into next year.

((Phil Mercer, For VOA News, Sydney))