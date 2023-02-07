ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນ​ສົ່ງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ແລະ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ 7.8 ຢູ່​ໃນເທິ​ກີ ແລະ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ທີມ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ເທີ​ກີ ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ ແລະພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມກູ້​ໄພ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ.

​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເທີ​ກີ ທ່ານ​ຣີເຊ​ບ ​ເຕ​ຢິບ ເອີ​ດ​ວານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສົ້າ​ສະ​ຫລົດ​ໃຈ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ສົ່ງການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ “ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ ແລະ​ທັງໝົດ” ​ທີີ່ຕ້ອງ​ການ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງກ​ານ.

​ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ເຄີ​ບີ ຜູ້​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ດ້ານ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ທາງ​ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່​ງ​ຊາດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສົ່ງທີມ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ແລະ​ກູ້​ໄພ ທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ 79 ຄົນ ​ສອງ​ໜ່ວຍ ແລະ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈແລະ​ອົງ​ການພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ສາ​ກົນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ (USAID) ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ສານ​ງາ​ນ​ກັບ​ຄູ່ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຝ່າຍ​ເທິ​ກີ ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ.

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ຝ່າຍເທີ​ກີ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ເມີບ​ລຸດ ກາ​ຢູ​ໂຊກ​ລູ ໃຫ້ “ຍົກ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ” ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຫຍັງ​ໄດ້ ອິງ​ຕາມ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ເນດ ພ​ຣາຍ​ສ໌.

​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ດົມ​ທີມກູ້​ໄພ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ພວກ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ຈາກ​ຫລາຍ​ປະ​ເທດຮວ​ມ​ທັງ ບູລ​ກາເ​ຣຍ ໂຄຣ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດເຊັກ​ສ໌ ຝຣັ່ງ ກ​ຣິ​ສ ຮັງ​ກາ​ຣີ ມາ​ລ​ຕາ ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ໂປ​ແລນ ແລະ​ໂຣ​ມາ​ເນຍ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປຍັງຂົງ​ເຂດ. ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 13 ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ ໄດ້ສະ​ເໜີໃຫ້​ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ.

“​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ມີ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຄົນ​ຮັກ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ກູ້​ໄພ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ອາດ​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເອົາ​ໄວ້” ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຢູ​ໂຣບ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ເຊ​ຟ ບໍແຣ​ລ ແລະ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຈ​ເນ​ສ ເລີ​ນັກ​ຊິກ ກ່າວຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ່ວມຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່າ​ນ​ເອມ​ມາ​ນຸຍ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ລາ​ຟ ໂຊລ​ສ໌ ແລະ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ອັງ​ກິດ ທ່ານ​ຣີ​ຊີ ​ຊູ​ນາກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ຖືກ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ.

Countries around the world are rushing to send rescue workers, equipment and aid after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria early Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in statement that U.S. "teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake."

Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to offer condolences and said the United States will send "any and all" aid needed to help recovery, the White House said in a statement.

John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said the United States is deploying two 79-person urban search and rescue teams and that the Pentagon and the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID, are coordinating with their Turkish counterparts on additional assistance.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, to "pick up the phone and let us know" what the United States can do to help, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The European Union said it mobilized rescue teams with crews from countries including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania dispatched to the region. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and the brave first responders working to save lives," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said in a joint statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said their governments were ready to help those affected by the earthquake.