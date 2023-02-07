ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ກຳລັງພາກັນຮີບຮ້ອນສົ່ງໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພ ອຸບປະກອນ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ 7.8 ຢູ່ໃນເທິກີ ແລະຊີເຣຍ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນວານນີ້.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ “ທີມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງຖືກສົ່ງໄປຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນເພື່ອໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນເທີກີ ໃນການຊອກຫາ ແລະພະຍາຍາມກູ້ໄພ ແລະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີກີ ທ່ານຣີເຊບ ເຕຢິບ ເອີດວານ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ “ທຸກຢ່າງ ແລະທັງໝົດ” ທີີ່ຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍກູ້ໄພ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.
ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ຜູ້ປະສານງານດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດທາງການສື່ສານຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງສົ່ງທີມຄົ້ນຫາແລະກູ້ໄພ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ 79 ຄົນ ສອງໜ່ວຍ ແລະທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈແລະອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນສະຫະລັດ (USAID) ກຳລັງປະສານງານກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຝ່າຍເທິກີ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເພີ້ມເຕີມ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນກ່າວຕໍ່ຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງ ຝ່າຍເທີກີ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານເມີບລຸດ ກາຢູໂຊກລູ ໃຫ້ “ຍົກໂທລະສັບຂຶ້ນ ແລະໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ” ສະຫະລັດສາມາດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຫຍັງໄດ້ ອິງຕາມໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານເນດ ພຣາຍສ໌.
ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ລະດົມທີມກູ້ໄພ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍພວກກູ້ໄພຈາກຫລາຍປະເທດຮວມທັງ ບູລກາເຣຍ ໂຄຣເອເຊຍ ສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກສ໌ ຝຣັ່ງ ກຣິສ ຮັງກາຣີ ມາລຕາ ເນເທີແລນ ໂປແລນ ແລະໂຣມາເນຍ ເພື່ອສົ່ງໄປຍັງຂົງເຂດ. ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 13 ປະເທດສະມາຊິກ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ.
“ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມີຢູ່ກັບບັນດາຜູ້ສູນເສຍຄົນຮັກ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ກູ້ໄພທີ່ອົງອາດກ້າຫານເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຊີວິດເອົາໄວ້” ຫົວໜ້ານະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານໂຈເຊຟ ບໍແຣລ ແລະຄະນະກຳມະການບໍລິຫານວິກິດການ ທ່ານນາງເຈເນສ ເລີນັກຊິກ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຮ່ວມຖະແຫລງການ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານເອມມານຸຍແອລ ມາກຣົງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານໂອລາຟ ໂຊລສ໌ ແລະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ ທ່ານຣີຊີ ຊູນາກ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກທ່ານໄດ້ຕຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກະທົບຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ.
Countries around the world are rushing to send rescue workers, equipment and aid after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria early Monday.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in statement that U.S. "teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake."
Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to offer condolences and said the United States will send "any and all" aid needed to help recovery, the White House said in a statement.
John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said the United States is deploying two 79-person urban search and rescue teams and that the Pentagon and the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID, are coordinating with their Turkish counterparts on additional assistance.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, to "pick up the phone and let us know" what the United States can do to help, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
The European Union said it mobilized rescue teams with crews from countries including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania dispatched to the region. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance.
"Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and the brave first responders working to save lives," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said in a joint statement.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said their governments were ready to help those affected by the earthquake.