ຜົນກະທົບ ຂອງ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງ ໃນວັນໂຣກເອດສ໌ໂລກ

ວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນວັນໂຣກເອດສ໌ໂລກ, ດ້ວຍອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຈະເນັ້ນເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ກັບຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໂດຍ HIV, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໄວຣັສທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນກໍລະນຶກເຖິງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປ.

ງານຂອງປີນີ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ເຊິ່ງອົງການ UNAIDS ເວົ້າວ່າໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສຳລັບຄົນທີ່ມີເຊື້ອ HIV ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຫາການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະ ພາບ ແລະ ການບໍລິການອື່ນໆ, ໃນເວລາດຽວກໍໄດ້ເນັ້ນເຖິງບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມ ແລະ ການຖືກລະບຸຊື່ໃນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ດີ.

ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງລັດຖະບານທັງຫຼາຍໃຫ້ຂະຫຍາຍການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ການດຳເນີນການ ກ່ຽວກັບ HIV ແລະ ໂຣກລະບາດອື່ນໆ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ຖ້າມັນມີເງິນທຶນທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າສຳລັບສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພໃນສັງຄົມ, ໂລກຄົງຈະເຮັດໄດ້ດີກວ່ານີ້ ໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການແຜ່ລາມຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ແບບຢ່າງດັ່ງກ່າວ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າມັນອາດມີການຕິດເຊື້ອ HIV ໃໝ່ຕື່ມ 123,000 ຫາ 293,000 ກໍລະນີ ແລະ ການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບໂຣກ ເອດສ໌ ລະຫວ່າງ 69,000 ແລະ 148,000 ຄົນພາຍໃນປີ 2022 ຍ້ອນຜົນກະທົບຂອງໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາຕໍ່ການຮັບມືກັບເຊື້ອ HIV.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການ UNAIDS ທ່ານນາງ ວິນນີ ບຽນຢີມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວໂດຍລວມເພື່ອລົງທຶນຢ່າງ ພຽງພໍໃນການຮັບມືກັບເຊື້ອ HIV ທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຄົນ ແລະ ອີງໃສ່ສິດທິຕ່າງໆຢ່າງຮອບດ້ານແມ່ນມີຜົນຕາມມາທີ່ບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍ. ການປະຕິບັດການໃນພຽງໂຄງການທີ່ເປັນທີ່ພໍໃຈທາງການເມືອງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈະບໍ່ຕ່າວປີ້ນສະຖານະການຂອງ COVID-19 ແລະ AIDS. ເພື່ອນຳເອົາການຕອບສະໜອງຈາກທົ່ວໂລກກັບຄືນມາຢູ່ເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຄືເກົ່າ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ປະຊາຊົນກ່ອນໝູ່ ແລະ ປາບປາມຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຣກລະບາດເຕີບໂຕ.”

ຄວາມທ້າທາຍຮ່ວມກັນຂອງ HIV/AIDS ກັບໄວຣັສໂຄຣນາຍັງໄດ້ເປັນຈຸດ ສົນໃຈຂອງງານທີ່ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນສົດທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍອົງ ການລະນຶກເຖິງໂຣກເອດສ໌ແຫ່ງຊາດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ. ເຊິ່ງມັນລວມມີການສົນ ທະນາ ກັບ ດຣ. ແອນໂທນີ ຟາວຈີ ແລະ ດຣ. ເດວິດ ໂຮ, ແຕ່ລະທ່ານໄດ້ ມີປະສົບການໃນການເຮັດວຽກກັບໂຣກລະບາດສອງຊະນິດນັ້ນ. ພ້ອມກັບບັນດາ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະ ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນ ແອັດແລນຕ້າ, ຊິຄາໂກ ແລະ ນິວຢອກ.

ມັນມີປະຊາຊົນທີ່ດຳລົງຊີວິດກັບເຊື້ອ HIV ປະມານ 38 ລ້ານຄົນ, ດ້ວຍ​ 26 ລ້ານສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາຢາປິ່ນປົວຕ້ານໄວຣັສ. ໃນປີ 2019, ປະຊາຊົນ 690,000 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນຄວາມເຈັບປ່ວຍທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໂຣກເອດສ໌.

Tuesday is World AIDS Day, with organizations around the world highlighting the need to support those living with and affected by HIV, the virus that causes the disease, while also remembering those who have died.

This year’s event comes amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which UNAIDS says has made it more difficult for those living with HIV to access health care and other services while also highlighting issues such as inequality and stigma.

The agency is calling on governments to boost investment and action on HIV and other pandemics. It says if there were better health and social safety nets in place, the world would have been better able to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The United Nations said models show there could be an additional 123,000 to 293,000 new HIV infections and between 69,000 and 148,000 AIDS-related deaths by 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on HIV responses.

“The collective failure to invest sufficiently in comprehensive, rights-based, people-centered HIV responses has come at a terrible price,” UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said in a statement. “Implementing just the most politically palatable programs will not turn the tide against COVID-19 or end AIDS. To get the global response back on track will require putting people first and tackling the inequalities on which epidemics thrive.”

The joint challenges of HIV/AIDS and the coronavirus are also the focus of a live-streamed event Tuesday by the National AIDS Memorial in the United States. It includes discussions with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. David Ho, who each have experience working on both pandemics, as well as with activists and the mayors of Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

There are about 38 million people living with HIV, with 26 million accessing antiretroviral therapy. In 2019, 690,000 died of AIDS-related illnesses.