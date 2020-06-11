ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດໄທ ຕ້ອງປະສົບ ກັບບັນຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງພ້ອມກັນ

ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການເກີດວິກິດການຫຼາຍດ້ານຕໍ່ປະເທດໄທ ທີ່ເປັນ ເລື້ອງ

ສຳຄັນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບແລະເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ. ແຕ່ການ ແຜ່ລະບາດ

ຍັງເປັນຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ການເມືອງປະເທດໄທ ໂດຍທີ່ ທ່ານປຣະຍຸດ ຈັນໂອຊາ ນາຍົກລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີຂອງໄທ ໄດ້ເລື່ອນເວລາ ໃນການສັບປ່ຽນຄະນະ ລັດຖະບານທີ່ີມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ

ແລະຕໍ່ອາຍຸ ພາວະສຸກເສີນຂອງປະເທດ ອອກ ໄປອີກ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ການເລື່ອນເວລາໃນການສັບປ່ຽນຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ. ທະຫານທີ່ໄດ້ ເຂົ້າມາກຳອຳ

ນາດ ດ້ວຍການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ລັດຖະບານ ໃນປີ 2014 ປົກຄອງປະເທດ

ໄທ ດ້ວຍລັດຖະບານປະສົມຫຼາຍພັກ. ໃນນຶ່ງນັ້ນແມ່ນ ພັກພະລັງປະຊາຣັດ ທີ່ເຫັນສະ

ມາຊິກ 18 ທ່ານລາອອກ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກມີການແຕກແຍກກັນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າປະເ

ທດໄທມີການຮັບມືກັບໂຄວິດ-19 ຢ່າງໃດ. ການລາອອກໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ພາຍໃນພັກ ທີ່ອາດຫັນ ປ່ຽນວ່່າ ສະມາຊິກພັກໃດທີ່ເປັນພາກສ່ວນຢູ່ໃນຄະນະລັດຖະ

ບານ. ເຖິງແມ່ນ ວ່າການເມືອງທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ທ່ານປຣະຍຸດ ນາຍພົນທະຫານຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້

ກຳອຳ ນາດຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຕໍ່ອາຍຸພາວະສຸກເສີນອອກໄປ ອີກຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 30

ເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ທີີ່ປະເທດໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຈັບກຸມພວກປະທ້ວງ ຮາວີ ພວກນັກຂ່າວ

ແລະພວກແຈ້ງຄວາມກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ພະນັກງານການ

ແພດ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈົ່ມວ່າ ຂາດເຂີນອຸປະກອນການແພດ ທີ່ຕ້ອງ ການໃຊ້ທີ່ສຸດ. ລັດຖະບານກ່າວ

ວ່າ ມາດຕະການມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ເພື່ອຮັບມື ກັບໄສຣັສ.

ທ່ານແບຣດ ອາດຳສ໌ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຝ່າຍເອເຊຍ ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະ ນຸດ Human

Rights Watch ກ່າວວ່າ “ການປະກາດສຸກເສີນເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄທ ມີອຳນາດ

ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຄວບຄຸມ ເພື່ອກົດຂີ່ສິດເສລີພາບຂັ້ນ ພື້ນຖານ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ໃດໆທັງໝົດ.”

The novel coronavirus has led to a diverse array of crises for Thailand. Paramount are the nation’s healthcare and economy. But the pandemic has also impacted Thailand politics, with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha delaying a necessary cabinet reshuffle and extending a state of emergency.

Analysts say the postponed reshuffle has placed the government in political limbo. The military, which came to power in a 2014 putsch, governs Thailand with a coalition of parties. One of them, the Palang Pracharath Party, saw 18 members resign last week after a schism over how Thailand is responding to Covid-19. The resignations force an election within the party, which in turn could change which party members are part of the executive cabinet.

Despite the political uncertainty, Prayuth, a military general, has a tighter grip on power. He has extended an emergency decree until June 30, which the state has invoked to arrest protestors, harass journalists and whistleblowers reporting unfavorable information, and intimidate health workers who complain of shortages of much need medical supplies. The government says the measures are necessary to fight the virus.

“The emergency decree provides Thai authorities unchecked powers to suppress fundamental freedoms with zero accountability,” Brad Adams, the Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said.