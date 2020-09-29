ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ມີສູງເຖິງ 1 ລ້ານຄົນແລ້ວ

ຕົວເລກຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນ COVID-19 ໄດ້ກາຍ 1 ລ້ານຄົນແລ້ວ, ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຖືກອ້າງອີງຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຈາກສູນກາງແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌. ສູນກາງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ລາຍ ງານຕົວເລກຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອທັງໝົດໃນທົ່ວໂລກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 33 ລ້ານຄົນ.

COVID-19 ແມ່ນເຊື້ອໂຣກທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນໃໝ່, ເຊິ່ງເຊື່ອວ່າໄດ້ກຳເກີດມາຈາກເມືອງ ວູຮານ, ປະເທດ ຈີນ ໃນທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້.

ໃນປະເທດ ອິນເດຍ, ກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນ 6 ລ້ານຄົນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້, ຕາມຫຼັງ ສະຫະລັດ ພຽງປະເທດດຽວ, ເຊິ່ງມີການຕິດເຊື້ອກາຍ 7 ລ້ານຄົນໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຣກລະບາດໄດ້ໄປເຖິງຈຸດໝາຍທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົວເລກສູງສຸດທີ່ແທ້ຈິງອາດຈະສູງກວ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຣາຍອັນ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພາວະສຸກເສີນລະດັບສູງຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມລາຍງານທີ່ນະຄອນ ເຈນີວາ, ປະເທດ ສວິດເຊີແລນ ວ່າ “ໃນທາງກົງກັນ ຂ້າມ, ຕົວເລກທີ່ຖືກລາຍງານໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄົງຈະເປັນການປະເມີນຄ່າທີ່ຕໍ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບຸກຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດ COVID-19 ຫຼື ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນມັນ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການກວດ COVID-19, 150 ລ້ານອັນມີອອກມາໃຊ້. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຂະຫຍາຍການກວດໂຣກຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ໃໝ່” ດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຊ່ວຍປົກປ້ອງຜູ້ເຖົ້າຢູ່ບ້ານພັກຄົນຊະລາ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ເປີດຄືນຢ່າງປອດໄພກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນການນຳເອົາເສດຖະກິດກັບຄືນມາເຂັ້ມແຂງຄືເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່ອນໜ້ານທີ່ຢາກຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການກວດໂຣກລົງ ເພາະວ່າການກວດພົບກໍລະນີເພີ່ມເຕີມຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນປະກົດວ່າເຊື້ອໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໄວຂຶ້ນ.

ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ອຸປະກອນກວດໂຣກທີ່ວ່ອງໄວສຳລັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ 120 ລ້ານອັນຈະຖືກຜະລິດອອກມາໃຫ້ໃຊ້ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ ແລະ ປານກາງ.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກທ່ານ ເທດຣອສ ອາດານອມ ເກເບຣເຢຊຸສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຢາ Abbott ແລະ SD Biosensor ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນກັບມູນນິທິ Bill & Melinda Gates ເພື່ອ “ຜະລິດອຸປະກອນກວດຫາ COVID-19 ທີ່ວ່ອງໄວເຊິ່ງສາມາດພົກພາໄດ້ເປັນຢ່າງສູງ ແລະ ງ່າຍໃນການນຳໃຊ້ໃນໄລຍະ 6 ເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້າ.”

The number of people killed by COVID-19 has surpassed 1 million, according to the widely cited Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The center put the total number of infections worldwide at more than 33 million.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, late last year.

In India, the country’s confirmed coronavirus tally reached 6 million Monday, behind only the United States, where infections passed 7 million last week.

As the pandemic reached the grim milestone, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said the actual toll is probably higher.

"If anything, the numbers currently reported probably represent an underestimate of those individuals who have either contracted COVID-19 or died as a cause of it," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, said at a briefing in Geneva.

President Donald Trump on Monday promised to make 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests available. He said the “massive and groundbreaking expansion” of testing would help protect the elderly in nursing homes, allow schools to reopen more safely, and help get the economy back on track.

Trump had previously said he wanted to slow testing down because discovering more cases could make it appear the disease is spreading faster.

WHO announced that 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for the coronavirus will be made available to low- and middle-income countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said manufacturers Abbott and SD Biosensor are working in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to "make 120 million of these new, highly portable and easy-to-use rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests available over a period of six months."