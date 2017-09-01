ບໍລິສັດ ສຫລ ຈະສ້າງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ພະລັງງານແສງຕາເວັນ ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ລາວ

ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ສິງ​ຫ​າ, ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Convalt Energy ​ຂ​ອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້ລົງ​ນາມ​ເຊັ​ນ

ສັນ​ຍາ​ກັບ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານສ​ປ​ປ ລາວ ເພື່ອ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ພັດ​ທະນາ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າພະ​ລັງ​ງານ

​ແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ມູນ​ຄ່າປະ​ມ​ານ 400 ລ້​າ​ນ​ໂດ​ລ​າ ຢູ່​ແຂວງ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ປື ແລະ ແຂວງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຄຳ​

ໄຊ. ໂຄງ​ການ​ນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍ​ເພີ່ມ​ຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິ​ດ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​

ຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະ ເພີ່ມ​ທະ​ວີການ​ຜະ​ລິ​ດ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ແລ້ງ. ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ດັ່ງ

​ກ່າວ, ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Convalt Energy ຈະ​ສ້າງຕັ້ງໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນຫຼາຍ

​ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຜ​ະ​ລິ​ດ​ລວມທັງ​ໝົດ 300 ເມ​ກາ​ວັດ (MW) ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປິ 2019 ໂດຍ​ໄດ້

​ຮັບການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼື​ອ​ຈາ​ກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ແຜນ​ການ ແລະ ກາ​ນ​ລົງ​ທຶນ,ກ​ະ​ຊວ​ງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ ແລະ

ບໍ່​ແຮ່ ແລະ ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ແຂວງ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ປື ແລະ ແຂວງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຄຳ​ໄຊ.

ທ່ານ Hari Achuthan, ​ອໍ​າ​ນວຍ​ການໃຫ​ຍ່ກຸ່ມ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດລົງ​ທຶນ ACO ​ແລະ ປະ​ທານ

ແລະ ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Convalt Energy ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຸ່ມ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດລົງ​ທຶນ ACO ​ຈະ

ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ທຶນຫຼັກ​ຂອງໂຄງ​ການ​ນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາຄູ່​ຮ່ວ​ມງານຈ​າ​ກ​ ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ກາ​ນ​

ເງິນ ແລະ ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ອື່ນໆ.

ໂຄງ​ການ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ອະ​ດີດ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ປະ​

ຈຸ​ບັນ ​ເຊິ່ງຈ​ະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສ້າງໂອ​ກາດ​ທາງ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ເພີ່​ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ແລະ

ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທັງຂອງລາວ ແລະ ສ​ະ​ຫ​ະ​ລັດ. ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Convalt ຄາດ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນີ້​

ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ສ້າງວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳໄດ້ 400 ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ໃນ​ຂ​ະ​ແໜງກ​ານ​ກໍ​ສ້າງ ແລະ 200

ຕຳແໜ່ງວ​ຽກ​ຖາ​ວອນໃນການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ໂຮງ​ງາ​ນ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານໄຟ​ຟ້າໄດ້​.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Convalt ແລະ ​ຄູ່​ຮ່​ວມ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ General Electric (GE ແມ່ນຊື່

ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຫຼັກ​ຊັບ ນິວ​ຢອກ) ກຳ​ລັງຮ່ວ​ມ​ກັນ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາໂຄງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ຕາ

​ເວັນ​ ໂດຍມີກຳ​ລັງການຜ​ະ​ລິ​ດ 300 MW ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ມັນ​ດະ​ເລ, ປະ​ເທດມ​ຽນ​ມ້າ. ນອກ​ຈາກ

​ນັ້ນ​,ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Convalt ແລະ GE ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ດ້ານ​ຍຸ​ດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ໃນ​ໂຄ​ງ​ການ​ນີ້ ຢູ່

ສ​ປ​ປ ລາວ.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Convalt Energy ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້​ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2011 ໂດຍ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຫຼັກ​ຊັບ​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ບໍ

​ລິສັດລົງ​ທຶນ ACO. ຂົ​ງ​ເຂດ​ບູ​ລີ​ມະ​ສິ​ດ​ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Convalt Energy ແມ່ນ​ການ​ພັດ​

ທະ​ນາ, ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ ແລະ ບຳ​ລຸງ​ຮັກ​ສາຊັບ​ສິນການ​ຜະ​ລິ​ດ, ການ​ສົ່ງ ແລະ ການ​ຈຳ​

ໜ່າຍ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ. ສໍ​າ​ລັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ກ່​ຽວ​ກັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາ​ດ​ເຂົ້າ​ເບິ່ງໄດ້​ທີ່ www.convalt.com.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

U.S Investors to Develop First Large Scale Solar Power Project in Lao PDR (Laos)

Vientiane – On August 31, U.S. LLC Convalt Energy entered into an agreement with the Government of the Lao PDR to invest approximately US $400 million to develop solar power plants in Attapeu and Bolikhamxay provinces. This project will diversify Laos’ energy power generation and enhance power generation during the dry season. Under the agreement, Convalt Energy, with the assistance of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, and the provincial governments of Attapeu and Bolikhamxay, will establish multiple solar power plants with an aggregate capacity of 300 megawatt (MW) by 2019.

Hari Achuthan, Managing Director of ACO Investment Group and Chairman & CEO of Convalt Energy, stated that ACO is the lead investor for this project, along with partners from other financial institutions and commercial banks.

This project marks the largest U.S. investment in Laos to date and will generate greater economic opportunities for businesses and workers in both Laos and the United States. Convalt expects the project to create about 400 construction jobs and up to 200 permanent jobs for the operation of the power plants.

Convalt and its partner General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) are currently working on a 300 MW solar power project in the Mandalay Region of Myanmar. Convalt and GE will strategically work together on this project in Lao PDR as well.

Convalt Energy was founded in 2011 as a portfolio company of ACO Investment Group. Convalt Energy is primarily focused on developing, operating and maintaining energy generation, transmission & distribution assets. See www.convalt.com for more information about the company.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chris Korzonkiewicz

Tel: +1.212.683.0400

Email: info@acoinvestment.com