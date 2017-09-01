ບໍລິສັດ ສຫລ ຈະສ້າງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ພະລັງງານແສງຕາເວັນ ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ລາວ

ໃນວັນທີ 31 ສິງຫາ, ບໍລິສັດ Convalt Energy ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລົງນາມເຊັນ
ສັນຍາກັບ ລັດຖະບານສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອລົງທຶນພັດທະນາໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານ
ແສງຕາເວັນ ມູນຄ່າປະມານ 400 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຢູ່ແຂວງອັດຕະປື ແລະ ແຂວງບໍລິຄຳ
ໄຊ. ໂຄງການນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍເພີ່ມຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍດ້ານການຜະລິດພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້າ
ຂອງລາວ ແລະ ເພີ່ມທະວີການຜະລິດພະລັງງານໃນລະດູແລ້ງ. ພາຍໃຕ້ສັນຍາດັ່ງ
ກ່າວ, ບໍລິສັດ Convalt Energy ຈະສ້າງຕັ້ງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານແສງຕາເວັນຫຼາຍ
ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ມີກຳລັງຜະລິດລວມທັງໝົດ 300 ເມກາວັດ (MW) ພາຍໃນປິ 2019 ໂດຍໄດ້
ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກກະຊວງແຜນການ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນ,ກະຊວງພະລັງງານ ແລະ
ບໍ່ແຮ່ ແລະ ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງແຂວງອັດຕະປື ແລະ ແຂວງບໍລິຄຳໄຊ.
ທ່ານ Hari Achuthan, ອໍານວຍການໃຫຍ່ກຸ່ມບໍລິສັດລົງທຶນ ACO ແລະ ປະທານ
ແລະ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ບໍລິສັດ Convalt Energy ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມບໍລິສັດລົງທຶນ ACO ຈະ
ແມ່ນຜູ້ລົງທຶນຫຼັກຂອງໂຄງການນີ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຈາກ ສະຖາບັນການ
ເງິນ ແລະ ທະນາຄານທຸລະກິດອື່ນໆ.
ໂຄງການນີ້ແມ່ນການລົງທຶນຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ອະດີດຈົນເຖິງປະ
ຈຸບັນ ເຊິ່ງຈະສາມາດສ້າງໂອກາດທາງທຸລະກິດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາທຸລະກິດ ແລະ
ພະນັກງານທັງຂອງລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ. ບໍລິສັດ Convalt ຄາດຫວັງວ່າໂຄງການນີ້
ຈະສາມາດສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໄດ້ 400 ຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນຂະແໜງການກໍສ້າງ ແລະ 200
ຕຳແໜ່ງວຽກຖາວອນໃນການດຳເນີນງານໂຮງງານພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້າໄດ້.
ບໍລິສັດ Convalt ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຂອງຕົນ ບໍລິສັດ General Electric (GE ແມ່ນຊື່
ໃນຕະຫຼາດຫຼັກຊັບ ນິວຢອກ) ກຳລັງຮ່ວມກັນພັດທະນາໂຄງການພະລັງງານແສງຕາ
ເວັນ ໂດຍມີກຳລັງການຜະລິດ 300 MW ຢູ່ເຂດມັນດະເລ, ປະເທດມຽນມ້າ. ນອກຈາກ
ນັ້ນ,ບໍລິສັດ Convalt ແລະ GE ຈະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດໃນໂຄງການນີ້ ຢູ່
ສປປ ລາວ.
ບໍລິສັດ Convalt Energy ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2011 ໂດຍແມ່ນບໍລິສັດຫຼັກຊັບຂອງກຸ່ມບໍ
ລິສັດລົງທຶນ ACO. ຂົງເຂດບູລີມະສິດຂອງບໍລິສັດ Convalt Energy ແມ່ນການພັດ
ທະນາ, ດຳເນີນງານ ແລະ ບຳລຸງຮັກສາຊັບສິນການຜະລິດ, ການສົ່ງ ແລະ ການຈຳ
ໜ່າຍພະລັງງານ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບບໍລິສັດ ທ່ານສາມາດເຂົ້າເບິ່ງໄດ້ທີ່ www.convalt.com.
U.S Investors to Develop First Large Scale Solar Power Project in Lao PDR (Laos)
Vientiane – On August 31, U.S. LLC Convalt Energy entered into an agreement with the Government of the Lao PDR to invest approximately US $400 million to develop solar power plants in Attapeu and Bolikhamxay provinces. This project will diversify Laos’ energy power generation and enhance power generation during the dry season. Under the agreement, Convalt Energy, with the assistance of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, and the provincial governments of Attapeu and Bolikhamxay, will establish multiple solar power plants with an aggregate capacity of 300 megawatt (MW) by 2019.
Hari Achuthan, Managing Director of ACO Investment Group and Chairman & CEO of Convalt Energy, stated that ACO is the lead investor for this project, along with partners from other financial institutions and commercial banks.
This project marks the largest U.S. investment in Laos to date and will generate greater economic opportunities for businesses and workers in both Laos and the United States. Convalt expects the project to create about 400 construction jobs and up to 200 permanent jobs for the operation of the power plants.
Convalt and its partner General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) are currently working on a 300 MW solar power project in the Mandalay Region of Myanmar. Convalt and GE will strategically work together on this project in Lao PDR as well.
Convalt Energy was founded in 2011 as a portfolio company of ACO Investment Group. Convalt Energy is primarily focused on developing, operating and maintaining energy generation, transmission & distribution assets. See www.convalt.com for more information about the company.
