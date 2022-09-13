ກຸ່ມຊາວມຸສລິມ ຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ໃນອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ປະທ້ວງລາຄານໍ້າມັນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ

ຊາວມຸສລິມ ນິຍົມແນວ​ທາງ​ເດີມຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນຢູ່​ທີ່ນະ ຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດ ຖະບານຍົກເລີກການຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນລາຄານໍ້າມັນ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນເມື່ອຍກັບຜົນກະທົບທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຈາກການລະ ບາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ມາແລ້ວ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ປິດຖະໜົນທີ່ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າໄປສູ່ທໍານຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ໃສ່ຊຸດສີຂາວ, ຍ່າງອອກມາເຕັມຖະໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງສາຍສໍາຄັນໆ. ຫຼາຍຄົນພາກັນ​ໂບກທຸງຊາດ ສີແດງ ແລະຂາວ ໄປມາພ້ອມທັງຄຳປະກາດ​ຄວາມສັດທາກ່ຽວກັບອິສລາມອອກມາ.

ລາຄາຂອງນໍ້າມັນແອັດຊັງ ແລະກາຊວນ ໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໄວວາ ປະມານ 30 ເປີເຊັນ, ລຸນຫຼັງທີລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈໂກ ວິໂດໂດ ໄດ້ຕັດເງິນອຸດໜູນລົງເພື່ອຫຼຸດການຂາດດຸນງົບປະມານຂອງຊາດຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ. ລາ ຄານໍ້າມັນແອັດຊັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຈາກປະມານ 51 ເຊັນໄປເປັນ 61 ເຊັນຕໍ່ລິດ, ແລະລາຄານໍ້າມັນກາຊວນ ເພີ້ມຈາກ 35 ເຊັນ ມາເປັນ 46 ເຊັນ.

ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຂຶ້ນລາຄານໍ້າມັນ ໄດ້ມີການດໍາເນີນໄປທົ່ວປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ, ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນນັກສຶກສາ ແລະພະນັກງານ, ແຕ່ຄວາມສະຫງົບໄດ້ກັບຄືນເຂົ້າສູ່ສະພາວະປົກກະຕິ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນເວລາສາມວັນກ່ອນການປະທ້ວງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ການປະທ້ວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ແນວ​ທາງ​ເດີມ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຈັດຕັ້ງການປະທ້ວງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນມາ ເມື່ອປີ 2016, ເພື່ອຕໍ່ ຕ້ານຜູ້ປົກ​ຄອງລັດຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນເຊື້ອຊາດຈີນຂອງຈາກາຕາ ທ່ານບາຊູກີ ຈາຮາຈາ ເພີນາມາ (Basuki Tjahaja Purnama), ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງໃນຂໍ້ຫາໝິ່ນ​ປະ​ໝາດສາສະໜາ.

ຢູ່ໃນການກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ, ທ່ານອະມາດ ໂຄຊິນູດິນ (Ahmad Khozinudin), ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ປະສານງານໃນການປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະ ບານ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທຸກຍາກລໍາບາກຈາກການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ໄປແລ້ວ, ແລະລາຄານໍ້າທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນທັນທີທັນ ໃດນັ້ນຍິ່ງຈະສ້າງຄວາມລໍາບາກຮ້າຍແຮງແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of conservative Muslims marched in Indonesia’s capital Monday demanding that the government revoke its decision to raise fuel prices, saying it hurts people already reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Authorities blocked streets leading to the Presidential Palace as the demonstrators, many wearing white Islamic robes, filled a major thoroughfare. Many waved red and white national flags and flags bearing the Islamic declaration of faith.

Prices of gasoline and diesel fuel jumped by about 30% last month after President Joko Widodo’s administration cut fuel subsidies to reduce the country’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit. The price of gasoline rose from about 51 cents to 67 cents per liter and diesel fuel from 35 cents to 46 cents.

Protests against the increases have been held across Indonesia, mostly by students and workers, but calm had largely returned to Jakarta, the capital, over the past three days before Monday's demonstration.

The protest was organized by a conservative Muslim alliance that held mass demonstrations in 2016 against Jakarta’s ethnic Chinese Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, that led to him being imprisoned for blasphemy.

In a speech, Ahmad Khozinudin, a protest coordinator, condemned the government’s decision. He said people were already suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the price hikes would further increase their woes.