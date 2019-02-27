ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ສະ​ຫະລັດ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​

ການປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນ ສະຫະລັດ ຕິດກັບເມັກ

ຊິໂກ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.

ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໃຊ້​ເງິນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​

ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການອະນຸມັດຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ.

ການ​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ກັນ​ແລ້ວ​

ວ່າຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ 13 ຄົນໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ, ແມ່ນ​

ກະທັ້ງຫຼັງຈາກສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນສາມທ່ານຄື ທ່ານນາງ ຊູຊານ ຄອລລິນສ໌,

ທ່ານນາງ ລີຊາ ເມີຄາວສ໌ກີ ແລະ ທ່ານ ທອມ ທິລລິສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຄັດຄ້ານ

ມາດຕະການການປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີກນັ້ນກໍຕາມ. ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນ

ອື່ນໆຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຫັນດີກັບການກະທຳຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງຄັດຄ້ານມັນຫຼືບໍ່.

ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງຂອງສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ອອກມ​າ​ເທື່ອ. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​

ວ່າຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກຮັບຜ່ານຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນກໍຕາມ, ທ່ານໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າຈະໃຊ້ສິດ

ໃນການຍັບຢັ້ງມັນ.

​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໃນສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ​

ໃນວັນທີ 15 ກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນຂັດຕໍ່ການແຍກອຳນາດ ຕາມ

ຫຼັກລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລັດຖະສະພາຄວບຄຸມການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນລັດຖະ

ບານກາງແນວໃດ.

ທ່ານ ທິ​ລ​ລິ​ສ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ໃນ​ບົດ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໂພ​ສ​ທ໌ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອັງ​

ຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ “ບໍ່ສາມາດສະໜັບສະໜູນການສະໜອງວິທີທາງອື່ນໆເພື່ອຫຼີກ

ລ່ຽງລັດຖະສະພາໃຫ້ທ່ານຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ (ທ່ານ ທຣຳ).

ທ່ານ ທິ​ລ​ລິ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​

ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນອະນາຄົດ ຈະປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຮັບຮອງ

ເອົານະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ທ່ານ ທິລລິສ ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານ ແຕ່ຜູ້ນຳສະພາຕ່ຳ ສັງກັດພັກ

ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ໄດ້ກ່າວປົກປ້ອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to block President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency along the U.S-Mexico border.



The declaration would allow Trump to use money for a border wall without congressional authorization.



Passage in the Democrat-controlled House was expected, and 13 Republicans voted in favor of the measure.



Success in the Republican-led Senate is less assured, even after three Republicans —Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis —said they oppose the emergency declaration. Other Republicans also say they oppose Trump's action but have not said whether they will vote against it.



No Senate vote has been scheduled yet.Even if the bill were to pass there, Trump has promised to veto it.



House Democrats argued that Trump's Feb. 15 declaration of an emergency went against the constitutional separation of powers that gives Congress control over how federal money is spent.



Tillis wrote Tuesday in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he "cannot justify providing the executive (Trump) with more ways to bypass Congress."



Tillis also voiced concerns that a future Democratic president would use another declaration of a national emergency to force through policies that Tillis opposes.



But House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy defended the president.