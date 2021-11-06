ຈຸດເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ໃສ່ກັນຂອງຄອມພິວເຕີທີ່ໃຊ້ສະໝອງເຊິ່ງຄອມພິວເຕີຈະວິເຄາະສັນຍານທີ່ສົ່ງມາຈາກສະຫມອງ ແລະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ເປັນອໍາມະພາດຂຽນໜັງສື ແລະກະທຳວຽກອື່ນໆໄດ້ ນັ້ນ ກຳລັງເປັນຂົງເຂດການຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ເຕີບໂຕຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້. ດີນາ ມິດແຊລ (Deana Mitchell), ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການຄົ້ນພົບອັນນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງ ບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເມື່ອຫລຽວເຫັນຕອນທໍາອິດ, ການຂຽນແບບນີ້ອາດຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຫລວງຫລາຍ, ແຕ່ທັງຫມົດນີ້ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຂຽນອອກມາໂດຍຜ່ານການໃຊ້ຄວາມຄິດທັງນັ້ນ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການທົດລອງວາດພາບເບິ່ງການຂຽນໂຕໜັງສື ຫຼື ສັນຍາລັກຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີ ຫລືເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານທີ່ຝັງຢູ່ໃນສະຫມອງ ຂອງລາວຈະຈັບເອົາຮູບແບບຂອງກິດຈະກໍາທາງໄຟຟ້າໄດ້, ເຊິ່ງຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ລະບົບຄິດໄລ່ຂອງເຄື່ອງຄອມພິວເຕີກໍຕີຄວາມຫມາຍກິດຈະກຳນັ້ນໆ ເພື່ອ ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງບ່ອນທີ່ປາຍປາກກາຢູ່ໃນມະໂນພາບນັ້ນຂຽນໄປ.
ດຣ. ເຈມມີ ເຮັນເດີສັນ (Jaimie Henderson) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ສແຕນຝອດ (Stanford) ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າ ສັນຍານການຄວບຄຸມສໍາລັບການເຄື່ອນເໜັງຂອງ ແຂນຂາແມ່ນມີຢູ່ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີແລ້ວກໍຕາມ ຫຼັງຈາກການເປັນອໍາມະພາດຂອງຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຫນ້າສົນໃຈອີ່ຫລີ ແລະເກືອບວ່າເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ເລີຍ."
ດຣ. ເຮັນເດີສັນ (Henderson) ແລະນັກວິທະຍາສາດຄົນອື່ນໆ ກັບອົງການ ເບຣນເກດ (BrainGate) ທີ່ເປັນອົງການຮ່ວມມືຄົ້ນຄວ້າຫລາຍຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ຖອດ ລະຫັດການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງສະຫມອງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບມະໂນພາບເຄື່ອງເພື່ອຂຽນດ້ວຍມືໄດ້ຢ່າງສໍາເລັດຜົນ. ເປົ້າຫມາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ "ຖືກກັກໄວ້" ຊຶ່ງຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປໃສໄດ້ນັ້ນ ສາມາດສື່ສານໄດ້ໄວຂຶ້ນ.
ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການທົດລອງຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຄືເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ເປັນອໍາມະພາດລົ້ມລົງໃນຂະນະທີ່ເອົາຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອອອກໄປຖິ້ມ, ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບທ່ານ ເຮັນເດີສັນ (Henderson).
ດຣ. ເຈມສ໌ ເຮັນເດີສັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານ Zoom ອີກວ່າ: "ຕໍ່ມາລາວໄດ້ດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ກັບການເປັນອໍາມະພາດ ຮອດປັດຈຸບັນກໍໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າທົດສະວັດນຶ່ງແລ້ວ. ລາວເປັນສະມາຊິກທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າ ແລະຂາດບໍ່ໄດ້ໃນທີມຂອງພວກເຮົາອີ່ຫລີ.”
ການສ້າງຈຸດເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ໃສ່ກັນຂອງຄອມພິວເຕີທີ່ໃຊ້ສະໝອງ ຫຼື BCI ທີ່ສໍາເລັດຜົນແມ່ນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາສໍາລັບກຸ່ມຄົ້ນຄ້ວາ ແລະບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການນໍາເອົາມັນໄປໃຊ້ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງອາດຈະຍັງໄກຢູ່ກໍຕາມ, ຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງວິທີທີ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີອາດຈະສາມາດຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສາມາດຂອງມະນຸດອອກໄປໄດ້.
ຫຼັງຈາກຝຶກເຮັດມາໄດ້ຫ້າມື້ແລ້ວ, ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກໍສາມາດພິມໂຕໜັງສືໄດ້ 90 ໂຕຕໍ່ນາທີ, ເຊິ່ງອົງການ ເບຣນເກດ (Braingate) ເວົ້າວ່າເປັນການສ້າງສະຖິຕິໃຫມ່ສຳລັບ BCI ທຸກປະເພດ.
ດຣ. ເຮັນເດີສັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານ Zoom ອີກວ່າ: “ສະນັ້ນ, ໂດຍທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າອັນໃຫມ່ແຕ່ລະອັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ພວກເຮົາເລີ່ມ ຮຽນຮູ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບວິທີການທີ່ສະຫມອງປະມວນຜົນສັນຍານການ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະມີທ່າແຮງທີ່ຍິ່ງສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈ, ຫຼືການກວດເຫັນຄວາມຜິດພາດເປັນຕົ້ນ."
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຝັງອຸປະກອນໃສ່ໃນສະຫມອງແມ່ນອັນຕະລາຍນັ້ນ, ຄວາມຫວັງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເພີ່ມເຕີມຈະສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການມັນແທ້ໆ.
ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Brain computer interfaces, where computers analyze brain signals and help paralyzed people to write and carry out other actions, is a burgeoning area of research. VOA’s Deana Mitchell has the story of one breakthrough.
At first glance, this writing may seem unremarkable, but it was written entirely through thought. As the participant imagined writing a letter or symbol, sensors implanted in his brain picked up on patterns of electrical activity, which an algorithm then interpreted to trace the path of an imaginary pen.
Dr. Jaimie Henderson, of Stanford University, spoke to VOA over Zoom:
“We've learned that the control signals for limb movement are present even years after paralysis, which is really sort of fascinating and almost unexpected.”
Henderson and other scientists with BrainGate, a research collaborative, have successfully decoded brain activity associated with handwriting motor imagery. Their goal is to help people who are “locked-in,” meaning unable to move their bodies, communicate faster.
One of their main subjects, a firefighter who was paralyzed falling while taking out the trash, works closely with Henderson.
Dr. Jaimie Henderson, Stanford University via Zoom: “He subsequently has been living with paralysis now for over a decade.
He's really just a valued and indispensable member of our team.”
Creating a successful Brain Computer Interface or BCI is a quest for several research groups and technology firms. While widespread use may be far off, these breakthroughs point to ways technology might be able to extend human capabilities.
After five days of practice, the participant could type at 90 characters per minute, which Braingate says set a new record for BCI's of any kind.
Dr. Jaimie Henderson, Stanford University via Zoom:
So, with each of these new breakthroughs, we begin to learn more about how the brain processes movement signals and potentially even higher order things like decision making, for example, or error detection.”
While brain implants are invasive, the hope is that more research will result in better technology for the people who really need it.
