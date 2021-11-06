ຈຸດເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ໃສ່​ກັນ​ຂອງຄອມພິວເຕີທີ່​ໃຊ້​ສະ​ໝອງເຊິ່ງຄອມພິວເຕີຈະວິເຄາະສັນຍານທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ມາ​ຈາກສະຫມອງ ແລະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ເປັນອໍາມະພາດຂຽນໜັງສື ແລະກະທຳວຽກອື່ນໆໄດ້ ນັ້ນ ກຳ​ລັງເປັນຂົງ​ເຂດການຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ເຕີບໂຕຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້. ດີ​ນາ ມິດ​ແຊ​ລ (Deana Mitchell), ຜູ້​ສື່​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງ​ ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ຈະນໍ​າ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເມື່ອ​ຫລຽວ​ເຫັນຕອນທໍາອິດ, ການຂຽນແບບນີ້ອາດຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ບໍ່ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ, ແຕ່ທັງຫມົດນີ້​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂຽນອອກ​ມາໂດຍຜ່ານການ​ໃຊ້ຄວາມຄິດທັງ​ນັ້ນ​. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການ​ທົດ​ລອງວາດ​ພາບເບິ່ງການຂຽນໂຕ​ໜັງ​ສື ຫຼື ສັນຍາລັກຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີ ຫລື​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັບ​ສັນ​ຍານທີ່ຝັງຢູ່ໃນສະຫມອງ ຂອງລາວຈະຈັບເອົາຮູບແບບຂອງກິດຈະກໍາທາງໄຟຟ້າໄດ້, ເຊິ່ງຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ລະບົບຄິດ​ໄລ່​ຂອງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີກໍຕີຄວາມຫມາຍກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ນັ້ນໆ ເພື່ອ ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງບ່ອນ​ທີ່ປາຍປາກກາຢູ່​ໃນມະ​ໂນ​ພາບນັ້ນຂຽນ​ໄປ.

ດຣ. ເຈມ​ມີ ເຮັນ​ເດີ​ສັນ (Jaimie Henderson) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ສ​ແຕນ​ຝອດ (Stanford) ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າ ສັນຍານການຄວບຄຸມສໍາລັບການເຄື່ອນເໜັງຂອງ ແຂນຂາແມ່ນມີຢູ່ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍປີແລ້ວກໍ​ຕາມ ຫຼັງຈາກການເປັນອໍາມະພາດຂອງ​ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຫນ້າສົນໃຈອີ່​ຫລີ ແລະເກືອບວ່າ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ບໍ່ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ເລີຍ."

​ດຣ. ເຮັນ​ເດີ​ສັນ (Henderson) ແລະນັກວິທະຍາສາດຄົນອື່ນໆ ກັບອົງ​ການ ເບ​ຣນ​ເກດ (BrainGate) ທີ່​ເປັນອົງ​ການຮ່ວມມືຄົ້ນຄວ້າ​ຫລາຍ​ຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ຖອດ ລະຫັດການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງສະຫມອງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບມະໂນພາບເຄື່ອງເພື່ອຂຽນດ້ວຍມືໄດ້ຢ່າງສໍາເລັດຜົນ. ເປົ້າ​ຫມາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່ "ຖືກ​ກັກ​ໄວ້​" ຊຶ່ງ​ຫມາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄປ​ໃສ​ໄດ້​ນັ້ນ​ ສາ​ມາດ​ສື່​ສານໄດ້​ໄວ​ຂຶ້ນ​.

ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍ​ຄືເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງຄົນ​ນຶ່ງທີ່ເປັນອໍາມະພາດລົ້ມລົງໃນຂະນະທີ່ເອົາຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອອອກໄປ​ຖິ້ມ, ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບທ່ານ ​ເຮັນ​ເດີ​ສັນ (Henderson).

ດຣ. ເຈມ​ສ໌ ເຮັນ​ເດີ​ສັນ ​ກ່າວຜ່ານ Zoom ອີກວ່າ: "ຕໍ່ມາລາວໄດ້ດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່​ກັບ​ການເປັນອໍາມະພາດ ຮອດປັດຈຸບັນກໍໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າທົດສະວັດນຶ່ງແລ້ວ. ລາວເປັນສະມາຊິກທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າ ແລະຂາດບໍ່ໄດ້ໃນທີມຂອງພວກເຮົາອີ່​ຫລີ.”

ການສ້າງ​ຈຸດເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ໃສ່​ກັນ​ຂອງຄອມພິວເຕີທີ່​ໃຊ້​ສະ​ໝອງ ຫຼື BCI ທີ່ສໍາເລັດ​ຜົນແມ່ນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາສໍາລັບກຸ່ມຄົ້ນຄ້ວາ ແລະບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການນໍາເອົາ​ມັນ​ໄປໃຊ້ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງອາດຈະຍັງໄກຢູ່ກໍ​ຕາມ, ຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງວິທີທີ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີອາດຈະສາມາດຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສາມາດຂອງມະນຸດອອກ​ໄປໄດ້.

ຫຼັງຈາກຝຶກ​ເຮັດ​ມາ​ໄດ້ຫ້າມື້ແລ້ວ, ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກໍສາມາດພິມໂຕ​ໜັງ​ສື​ໄດ້ 90 ໂຕຕໍ່ນາທີ, ເຊິ່ງອົງ​ການ ​ເບ​ຣນ​ເກດ (Braingate) ເວົ້າວ່າ​ເປັນການສ້າງສະຖິຕິໃຫມ່ສຳ​ລັບ BCI ທຸກປະເພດ.

ດຣ. ເຮັນ​ເດີ​ສັນ​ ກ່າວຜ່ານ Zoom ອີກວ່າ: “ສະນັ້ນ, ໂດຍທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າອັນໃຫມ່ແຕ່​ລະ​ອັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ພວກເຮົາເລີ່ມ ຮຽນຮູ້ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບວິທີການທີ່ສະຫມອງປະມວນຜົນສັນຍານການ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະມີທ່າແຮງທີ່​ຍິ່ງສາ​ມາດເຮັດ​ໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈ, ຫຼືການກວດເຫັນຄວາມຜິດພາດເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຝັງອຸ​ປະ​ກອນໃສ່ໃນສະຫມອງແມ່ນອັນຕະລາຍນັ້ນ, ຄວາມຫວັງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເພີ່ມເຕີມຈະສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມຕ້ອງການມັນແທ້ໆ.

ອ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Brain computer interfaces, where computers analyze brain signals and help paralyzed people to write and carry out other actions, is a burgeoning area of research. VOA’s Deana Mitchell has the story of one breakthrough.

At first glance, this writing may seem unremarkable, but it was written entirely through thought. As the participant imagined writing a letter or symbol, sensors implanted in his brain picked up on patterns of electrical activity, which an algorithm then interpreted to trace the path of an imaginary pen.

Dr. Jaimie Henderson, of Stanford University, spoke to VOA over Zoom:

“We've learned that the control signals for limb movement are present even years after paralysis, which is really sort of fascinating and almost unexpected.”

Henderson and other scientists with BrainGate, a research collaborative, have successfully decoded brain activity associated with handwriting motor imagery. Their goal is to help people who are “locked-in,” meaning unable to move their bodies, communicate faster.

One of their main subjects, a firefighter who was paralyzed falling while taking out the trash, works closely with Henderson.

Dr. Jaimie Henderson, Stanford University via Zoom: “He subsequently has been living with paralysis now for over a decade.

He's really just a valued and indispensable member of our team.”

Creating a successful Brain Computer Interface or BCI is a quest for several research groups and technology firms. While widespread use may be far off, these breakthroughs point to ways technology might be able to extend human capabilities.

After five days of practice, the participant could type at 90 characters per minute, which Braingate says set a new record for BCI's of any kind.

Dr. Jaimie Henderson, Stanford University via Zoom:

So, with each of these new breakthroughs, we begin to learn more about how the brain processes movement signals and potentially even higher order things like decision making, for example, or error detection.”

While brain implants are invasive, the hope is that more research will result in better technology for the people who really need it.