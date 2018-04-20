ບົດບັນທຶກຂອງ ທ. ໂຄມີ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂອ້ລົມ ກັບ ທ. ທຣໍາ ອອກມາ ສູ່ສາຍຕາ ມະຫາຊົນ ແລ້ວ​

ເອກກະສານບັນທຶກຄວາມຊົງຈຳ ທີ່ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼື FBI ໄດ້ຂຽນ
ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ຮົ່ວໄຫຼອອກ
ມາສູ່ສາຍຕາຂອງມະຫາຊົນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ທ່ານໂຄມີກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນບັນທຶກຄວາມຊົງຈຳລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ມີການສົນທະນາກັບປະ
ທານາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່ານາທີ ເພາະວ່າທ່ານມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ສະບາຍໃຈ ກັບການພົບປະ
ກັບຜູ້ນຳສະຫະລັດທ່ານນັ້ນ.
ຢູ່ໃນເອກກະສານບັນທຶກນັ້ນ ທ່ານໂຄມີໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີມີຄວາມເປັນ
ຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບການກ່າວຫາວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັບຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຕົນໄດ້ຊະນະ
ການໃນເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະວ່າໄດ້ມີວີດີໂອທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນທ່ານທຣໍາຢູ່
ກັບພວກໂສເພນີຣັດເຊຍ.
ຢູ່ໃນເອກກະສານບົນທຶກສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຂຽນຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໂຄມີໄດ້ສົນທະນາກັບທ່ານ
ທຣໍາໃນວັນທີ 30 ເດືອນມີນາ 2017, ທ່ານໂຄມີໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ “ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານ
ພະຍາຍາມບໍລິຫານປະເທດ ແລະຂີ້ເຝື້ອຂອງເລື່ອງ ຣັດເຊຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການ
ເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລຳບາກຫລາຍ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ປົດທ່ານໂຄມີອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ 2017
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການສັນຕິບານກາງທ່ານນີ້ ກຳລັງນຳພາການສືບສວນເບິ່ງ
ການກ່າວຫາວ່າຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ
ກວດເບິ່ງຄວາມເປັນໄປວ່າໄດ້ມີການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງ ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງ
ທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ.
ທ່ານທຣໍາໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນລົງທາງທວີດເຕີ ໃນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້້ວ່າ “ບັນທຶກ
ຄວາມຊົງຈຳຂອງທ່ານໂຄມີ ຫາກໍອອກມາ ແລະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີ
ການຮ່ວມມື ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການຂັດຂວາງ. ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ລາວກໍຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນລັບ
ຮົ່ວໄຫຼ. ປາດໂທ! ການຫາຈັບຜິດຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປອີກຢູ່ຫວາໜິ?”
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ທໍາການແຊກແຊງໃດໆ ເຂົ້າໃນການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະ
ແນນສຽງສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານໂຄມີຍັງໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີມັກຖາມທ່ານຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆກ່ຽວກັບ ການກ່າວຫາ
ວ່າ ໄດ້ມີພາບວິດີໂອທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານຢູ່ກັບພວກໂສເພນີຢູ່່ໃນໂຮງແຮມແຫ່ງ
ນຶ່ງໃນມົສກູ.
The memos that FBI director James Comey wrote after several meetings last year with President Donald Trump were leaked Thursday.
Comey has said he wrote the memos shortly after his conversations with the president because he felt uncomfortable with his encounters with the U.S. leader.
In the memos, Comey wrote the president was concerned about the claims that he colluded with Russia to help win the presidential election and that there was a video of Trump with Russian prostitutes.
In one memo written after Comey talked with Trump on March 30, 2017, Comey wrote that Trump "said he was trying to run the country and the cloud of this Russia business was making that difficult.'
Trump fired Comey in May 2017 while the FBI chief was leading an investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russians.
Trump posted on Twitter late Thursday, "James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?"
Russia has denied any interference with the U.S. presidential vote.
Comey also wrote that the president often asked him about the claim that there was a video of him with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel.
Comey wrote, The president said "this hookers thing" is nonsense." Comey also wrote that Trump said "that Putin had told him, 'We have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world.'"
The memos also say that Trump expressed concerns about the judgement of his first national security advisor, Michael Flynn.
Shortly after his inauguration, Trump had dinner with Comey. The president, Comey wrote, said that he expected loyalty from Comey.
In his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," published this week, Comey compared the president to a mob boss focused on extracting personal loyalty from those who work for him, with little regard for morality or truth.
After Comey was fired, Special Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to continue the investigation into Russia's involvement with the U.S. election.
The memos were released by the Justice Department to Congress Thursday and were later obtained by members of the press.
