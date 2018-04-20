ບົດບັນທຶກຂອງ ທ. ໂຄມີ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂອ້ລົມ ກັບ ທ. ທຣໍາ ອອກມາ ສູ່ສາຍຕາ ມະຫາຊົນ ແລ້ວ​

ເອກ​ກະສາ​ນບັນທຶກ​ຄວາມ​ຊົງ​ຈຳ ທີ່​ຫົວໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງການ​ສັນຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ​ ຫຼື FBI ໄດ້​ຂຽນ

ຫຼັງຈາກ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ​ ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃ​ນປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼອອກ

ມາສູ່ສາຍຕາຂອງມະຫາຊົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ຂຽນ​ບັນທຶກ​ຄວາມ​ຊົງ​ຈຳລຸນ​ຫຼັງທີ່ມີການ​ສົນທະ​ນາ​ກັບປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່ານາທີ ​ເພາະວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ບໍ່​ສະບາຍ​ໃຈ ກັບ​ການພົບ​ປະ​

ກັບ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ສະຫະລັດທ່ານນັ້ນ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເອກ​ກະສາ​ນບັນທຶກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານປະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​

ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຊະນະ

​ການ​ໃນເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ແລະວ່າໄດ້​ມີ​ວີດີ​ໂອ​ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນທ່ານ​ທຣໍາຢູ່

ກັບພວກ​ໂສ​ເພນີຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເອກ​ກະສາ​ນບົນທຶກສະ​ບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ​ໄດ້​ສົນທະນາ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ

​ທຣໍາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 30 ​ເດືອນມີນາ 2017, ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ “​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າທ່ານ​

ພະຍາ​ຍາມ​ບໍລິຫານ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະ​ຂີ້​ເຝື້ອຂອງເລື່ອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ

ເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ລຳບາກຫລາຍ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດສະພາ 2017

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ຫົວໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງການ​ສັນຕິ​ບານ​ກາງທ່ານນີ້ ກຳລັງ​ນຳພາ​ການ​ສືບສວນ​ເບິ່ງ

ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າຣັດ​ເຊຍໄດ້​ແຊກ​ແຊງເຂົ້າໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ແລະ

ກວດເບິ່ງຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ວ່າໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ລະຫວ່າງ ຄະນະ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ

​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ໄດ້ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທາງທວີດ​ເຕີ ​ໃນ​ແລງ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້້​ວ່າ “ບັນທຶກ

​ຄວາມ​ຊົງ​ຈຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໂຄ​ມີ ຫາ​ກໍ​ອອກ​ມາ ​ແລະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະແຈ້ງວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີ​

ການ​ຮ່ວມມື​ ​ແລະບໍ່​ໄດ້ມີການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ. ນອກ​ນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ລາວກໍຍັງ​ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັບ

​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼ. ປາດ​ໂທ! ການຫາຈັບຜິດ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປ​ອີກຢູ່ຫວາໜິ?”

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ທໍາການ​ແຊ​ກ​ແຊງ​ໃດໆ ເຂົ້າໃນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ລົງ​ຄະ

​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ມັກ​ຖາມ​ທ່ານຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ​ກ່ຽວກັບ ການ​ກ່າວຫາ

​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ພາບ​ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານຢູ່​ກັບ​ພວກ​ໂສ​ເພນີ​ຢູ່່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມແຫ່ງ

ນຶ່ງໃນ​ມົສກູ.



The memos that FBI director James Comey wrote after several meetings last year with President Donald Trump were leaked Thursday.



Comey has said he wrote the memos shortly after his conversations with the president because he felt uncomfortable with his encounters with the U.S. leader.



In the memos, Comey wrote the president was concerned about the claims that he colluded with Russia to help win the presidential election and that there was a video of Trump with Russian prostitutes.



In one memo written after Comey talked with Trump on March 30, 2017, Comey wrote that Trump "said he was trying to run the country and the cloud of this Russia business was making that difficult.'



Trump fired Comey in May 2017 while the FBI chief was leading an investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russians.



Trump posted on Twitter late Thursday, "James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?"



Russia has denied any interference with the U.S. presidential vote.



Comey also wrote that the president often asked him about the claim that there was a video of him with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel.



Comey wrote, The president said "this hookers thing" is nonsense." Comey also wrote that Trump said "that Putin had told him, 'We have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world.'"



The memos also say that Trump expressed concerns about the judgement of his first national security advisor, Michael Flynn.



Shortly after his inauguration, Trump had dinner with Comey. The president, Comey wrote, said that he expected loyalty from Comey.



In his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," published this week, Comey compared the president to a mob boss focused on extracting personal loyalty from those who work for him, with little regard for morality or truth.



After Comey was fired, Special Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to continue the investigation into Russia's involvement with the U.S. election.



The memos were released by the Justice Department to Congress Thursday and were later obtained by members of the press.