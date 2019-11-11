ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ທ່ານເຂມ ໂສກາ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຝຣັ່ງ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ການກັກຕົວໃນບໍລິເວນຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງຄົງຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທໍລະຍົດຕໍ່ຊາດ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ຫຼິ້ນການເມືອງ ແລະບໍ່ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກປະເທດ.
ທ່ານໂສກາ ໄດ້ຮັບການທັກທາຍໂດຍເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ອີວາ ຫງຽນ ບິນ ຢູ່ນອກບ້ານຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ອນທີ່ທັງສອງຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຮືອນ ເພື່ອການໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາ. ພວກເພິ່ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຖະແຫລງການແຕ່ຢ່ງໃດ ຫຼັງຈາກການພົບປະກັນ.
ການກັກຕົວໃນບໍລິເວນຂອງທ່ານໂສກາ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ຈະຕັດ ສິດທິພິເສດດ້ານການຄ້າ ກັບກຳປູເຈຍ ຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ມີການປາບປາມ ໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຮຸນ ເຊັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ປົກຄອງດ້ວຍລະບອບຜະເດັດການມາດົນກວ່າ 3 ທົດສະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ມັນຍັງໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ພາຍໃນສາມວັນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ທ່ານແຊມ ເຣນຊີ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ຫລີ້ໄພຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມະຫາຊົນກວດສອບທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊັນ ໃນການເດີນທາງກັບຄືນມາຍັງຂົງເຂດຈາກຝຣັ່ງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈເປັນຢ່າງສູງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໄປກຳປູເຈຍ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບການຈຳກຸມກໍຕາມ ຍ້ອນຄະດີອາຍາຂອງການໝິ່ນປະມາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດນັ້ນ ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ຢຸດແວ່າຢູ່ໃນປະເທດມາເລເຊຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະປຸກລະດົມເພື່ອການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ.
ທາງການຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງທ່ານໂສກາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ ແລະບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຄົນອື່ນໆ ຈຳນວນ 50 ຄົນ ໃນປີນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວຫາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ວາງແຜນເພື່ອກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊັນ.
ທ່ານໂສກາ ອາຍຸ 66 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໃນປີ 2017 ແລະພັກກອບກູ້ກຳປູເຈຍແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື CNRP ຂອງທ່ານ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຫຍຸບ ໂດຍສານສູງສຸດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ທີ່ຈະມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2017 ຜ່ານມາ.
ພັກຂອງທ່ານຮຸນເຊັນ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ກໍເລີຍໄດ້ ຊະນະທຸກບ່ອນນັງໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.
ທ່ານໂສກາ ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນເຟສບຸກ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກຖືກກັກຕົວໃນບໍລິເວນ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃນມື້ນີ້ ຈະເປັນບາດກ້າວທຳອິດ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ພ້ອມກັນກັບຊາວກຳປູເຈຍຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສູນເສຍເສລີພາບທາງການເມືອງ ຍັງຄົງຕ້ອງການການແກ້ໄຂທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ແລະຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha met the French ambassador on Monday after his house arrest was lifted, although he remains charged with treason and is banned from politics and leaving the country.
Sokha greeted Ambassador Eva Nguyen Binh outside his home before going inside for talks. They made no statement after the meeting.
Sokha's house arrest was lifted as the European Union considers whether to cut preferential trade terms with Cambodia after a crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled with an iron grip for more than three decades.
It also came days after self-exiled opposition party founder Sam Rainsy increased public scrutiny on Hun Sen in a high-profile return to the region from Paris. He had said he would go to Cambodia despite facing arrest on a criminal defamation conviction, but stopped in Malaysia, where he said he was rallying support.
Cambodian authorities have arrested about 50 of Sokha's banned opposition party supporters and other activists this year, accusing them of plotting a coup to overthrow Hun Sen.
Sokha, 66, was arrested in 2017 and his Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was dissolved by the Supreme Court in the run-up to last year's general election.
Hun Sen's ruling party went on to win every seat in parliament in the vote.
"As an innocent person who has been jailed for two years, I continue to demand that the charges against me be dropped," Sokha said in a Facebook post on Sunday after house arrest was lifted.
"I expect today's decision to be the first step, but I, as well as many other Cambodians who have lost political freedom, still need real solutions and justice."