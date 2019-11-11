ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານຂອງ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ທ່ານ​ເຂມ ໂສ​ກາ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ ການກັກ​ຕົວ​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ຫາກ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ທໍ​ລະ​ຍົດ​ຕໍ່​ຊາດ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້ຫຼິ້ນ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານ​ໂສ​ກາ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ທັກ​ທາຍໂດຍ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ອີວາ ຫງຽນ ບິນ ຢູ່ນອກ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ ເພື່ອ​ການໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ. ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ແຕ່​ຢ່ງ​ໃດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ.

ການ​ກັກ​ຕົວໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໂສ​ກາ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ຕັດ ສິດ​ທິ​ພິ​ເສດດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ກັບ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ ມີ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ ​ໂດຍ​ນາ​ຍົກລັດ​ຖະ​ມົ​ນ​ຕີ ຮຸນ ເຊັນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ບອບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ມາ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ 3 ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ພາຍໃນ​ສາມ​ວັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ ທ່ານ​ແຊມ ເຣນ​ຊີ ຜູ້ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ທີ່​ຫລີ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມະ​ຫາ​ຊົນ​ກວດ​ສອບ​ທ່ານ​ຮຸນ ເຊັນ ໃນ​ການເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ຍັງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຈາກ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກຸມ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ຍ້ອນ​ຄະ​ດີອາ​ຍາຂອງການ​ໝິ່ນ​ປະ​ມາດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດວ່າມີ​ຄວາມຜິດນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ແວ່າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ​ເພື່ອການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ.

ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ໂສ​ກາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ຈຳ​ນວນ 50 ຄົນ​ ໃນ​ປີນີ້ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າວ່າ ວາງ​ແຜນ​ເພື່ອກໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ທ່ານ​ຮຸນ​ ເຊັນ.

ທ່ານ​ໂສ​ກາ ອາ​ຍຸ 66 ປີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ແລະ​ພັກ​ກອບ​ກູ້​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ ຫຼື CNRP ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຫຍຸບ ໂດຍ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ພັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຮຸນ​ເຊັນ ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ກໍ​ເລີຍ​ໄດ້​ ​ຊະ​ນະທຸກ​ບ່ອນ​ນັງ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ.

ທ່ານ​ໂສ​ກາ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ເຟ​ສ​ບຸກ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຕົວ​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທຳ​ອິດ ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ກັບຊາວ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.”



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ຕື່ມ ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha met the French ambassador on Monday after his house arrest was lifted, although he remains charged with treason and is banned from politics and leaving the country.

Sokha greeted Ambassador Eva Nguyen Binh outside his home before going inside for talks. They made no statement after the meeting.

Sokha's house arrest was lifted as the European Union considers whether to cut preferential trade terms with Cambodia after a crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled with an iron grip for more than three decades.

It also came days after self-exiled opposition party founder Sam Rainsy increased public scrutiny on Hun Sen in a high-profile return to the region from Paris. He had said he would go to Cambodia despite facing arrest on a criminal defamation conviction, but stopped in Malaysia, where he said he was rallying support.

Cambodian authorities have arrested about 50 of Sokha's banned opposition party supporters and other activists this year, accusing them of plotting a coup to overthrow Hun Sen.

Sokha, 66, was arrested in 2017 and his Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was dissolved by the Supreme Court in the run-up to last year's general election.

Hun Sen's ruling party went on to win every seat in parliament in the vote.

"As an innocent person who has been jailed for two years, I continue to demand that the charges against me be dropped," Sokha said in a Facebook post on Sunday after house arrest was lifted.

"I expect today's decision to be the first step, but I, as well as many other Cambodians who have lost political freedom, still need real solutions and justice."