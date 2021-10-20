ທ່ານໂຄ​ລິນ ພາວ (Colin Powell), ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດທີ່​ເປັນຄົນຜິວດຳ​ຜູ້ທຳອິດ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານລະດັບສູງຂອງສະ​ຫ​ະ​ລັດ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປ ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານ​ມາ ລວມອາຍຸໄດ້ 84 ປີ ຍ້ອນ​ອາ​ການ​ແຊກ​ຊ້ອນຈາກ COVID-19. ຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານ ຂຽນຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນເຟສບຸກວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນຄົບຊຸດ, ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ “ສູນເສຍສາ​ມີ, ພໍ່, ພໍ່ຕູ້ ແລະ ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ຜູ້ດີເລີດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.” Carla Babb ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ປະ​ຈຳທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ມູນ​ເຊື້ອ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ພາວ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ລິນ ພາວ (Colin Powell), ເປັນນາຍພົນທະຫານ ທີ່ໜ້າເຄົາລົບ ນັບຖື, ເປັນ​ລັດຖະ​ບູ​ລຸດ, ແລະເປັນບຸກຄົນຜິວດຳທີ່ສຳຄັນຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງອາເມຣິ​ກາ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດພາຍໃຕ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຣ​ໂນ​ລ ຣີ​ແກນ (Ronald Reagan), ເປັນປະທານເສນາທິການຮ່ວມ ພາຍໃຕ້ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີຈອ​ຈ​ຣ໌ ເອ​ສ ດັບ​ເບິ​ລ​ຢູ ບູ​ສ (George H.W. Bush) ແລະສຸດທ້າຍ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີກະ​ຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການເປັນປະທານາ ທິບໍດີຂອງ​ທ່ານຈອ​ຈ​ຣ໌ ດັບ​ເບິ​ລ​ຢູ ບູ​ສ (George W. Bush), ເປັນຄົນອາເມ ຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາຄົນທໍາອິດ ທີ່ເຄີຍຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນການດຳລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງຂອງຜູ້ນໍາສອງຄົນໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໂຄ​ລິນ ພາວ ຕອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້ານັ່ງຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງການຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະມີສະມາຊິກຂັ້ນອາວຸໂສຄົນ ນຶ່ງຍ່າງເຂົ້າມາ ແລະປິດປະຕູໄວ້ ແລະກໍເວົ້າວ່າ, "ທ່ານ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ ຖາມທ່ານບາງຢ່າງ, ມີຄວາມສັບສົນຫຼາຍຢູ່ ໃນອາຄານນີ້." ແລ້ວຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ເວົ້າວ່າ, "ມີຫຍັງຜິດປົກກະຕິບໍ?" ແລ້ວທ່ານຜູ້ນັ້ນຕອບວ່າ, “ເອີ ພວກເຮົາຈະ ເອີ້ນທ່ານວ່າແນວໃດດີ, ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນທ່ານວ່ານາຍພົນບໍ ຫຼື ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ?' ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຫລາຍດອກ ແມ່ນທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ. ບັດນີ້ ກົ້ມລົງ ແລະກໍອອກກຳລັງກາຍກົ້ມ-ເງີຍໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເບິ່ງ 10 ເທື່ອ!””

ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ໂຄ ໂອ ແຮນ​ລອນ (Michael O'Hanlon), ຈາກສະຖາບັນບ​ຣຸກ​ຄິງ​ສ໌ (Brookings) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ການຈາກໄປຂອງທ່ານໂຄລິນ ພາວ ແມ່ນການສິ້ນສຸດ ຂອງຍຸກສະໄໝນັ້ນ. ທ່ານເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງແຫ່ງຄວາມເປັນເລີດແລະຄວາມສໍາເລັດອັນຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາ ໃນກໍາລັງປະກອບອາວຸດຂອງປະ ເທດຊາດພວກເຮົາ ແລະໃນທາງໃດທາງນຶ່ງ ບາງເທື່ອກໍອາດກະທັ້ງວ່າປູທາງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານໂອບາມາໄດ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີອີກດ້ວຍຊ້ຳ."

ໃນປີ 1996, ທ່ານພາວ ໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາການສະ​ໝັກລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນເປັນ ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີຄົນຜິວດຳຜູ້ທຳອິດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແຕ່ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມ​ກັບ​ທ່ານໂດຍບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ນຳເພາະຢ້ານວ່າ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ມີຄວາມພະຍາຍາມລອບສັງຫານ ຈາກພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດ.

ເມື່ອທ່ານບາຣັກໂອບາມາຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດໄດ້ສະ​ໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຫຼາຍປີຕໍ່ມາ, ທ່ານ​ພາວ, ຜູ້​ສັງ​ກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່​ມີ​ແນວຄິດ​ແບບສາຍ​ກາງ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ແຫວກແນວ​ຈາກພັກຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແກ່ ທ່ານໂອບາມາ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດລອຍ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ (Lloyd Austin) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຜິວດຳຄົນທຳອິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ໄດ້ເອີ້ນ ທ່ານພາວວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳປຶກສາ ແລະເພື່ອນຜູ້ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່. ທ່ານອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

“ທ່ານມີເວລາໃຫ້ແກ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສະເໝີ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດໄປຫາທ່ານໄດ້ ສະເໝີ ເມື່ອມີບັນຫາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ, ທ່ານມີຄຳແນະນຳທີ່ດີ, ດີຫລາຍສະເໝີ. ພວກເຮົາແນ່ນອນຈະຄິດຮອດທ່ານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກຄ້າຍຄືກັບວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີ ຮູອັນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນຫົວໃຈຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສອງຄັ້ງ​ໃນ​ການເປັນທະຫານໜຸ່ມຢູ່ຫວຽດນາມ, ສົງຄາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີ​ຜົນສະ​ທ້ອນ ຕໍ່ທັດສະນະຂອງທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ເວລາໃດປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຄວນ ແລະບໍ່ຄວນໃຊ້ກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດ ແລະຄວນ​ໃຊ້​ມັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ.

ທ່​ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງ​ເກັນ (Antony Blinken), ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການ ຕ່າງປະເທດໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນວ່າ:

"ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ​ການ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນຕີພາວເຄີຍເປັນທະຫານຢູ່​ຫລາຍ​ປີນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເປັນນັກການທູດທີ່​ເກັ່ງ​ເປັນພິເສດ. ທ່ານຮູ້ວ່າການເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ເຮັດສົງຄາມແລະໃຊ້ການທະຫານຄວນເປັນທາງເລືອກອັນສຸດທ້າຍ ຢູ່ສະເໝີ.”

ທ່ານພາວໄດ້ຮັບຄຳຍ້ອງຍໍສັນລະເສີນຢ່າງສູງຕໍ່ການນຳໃຊ້ກຳລັງອັນທລົ້ນເຫຼືອ ຂອງທ່ານໃນສົງຄາມອ່າວເປີເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ກອງກຳລັງອີຣັກ ອອກຈາກ ຄູເວດຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວໃນປີ 1991.

ແຕ່ວ່າພວກຕໍາໜິຕິຕຽນທ່ານ ໄດ້ປະນາມການນໍາສະເໜີທີ່ມີ​ການ​ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກັນ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານໃຫ້​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນ ເດືອນກຸມພາປີ 2003. ທ່ານພາວໄດ້ໃຫ້​ເຫັດ​ຜົນ​ໃນການບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນອີຣັກໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງທ່ານ​ຈອ​ຈ​ຣ໌ ດັບ​ເບິ​ລ​ຢູ ບູ​ສ (George W. Bush), ໂດຍອ້າງອີງວ່າ ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ມີອາວຸດທໍາລາຍລ້າງ​ຜານທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍພົບເຫັນວ່າ​ມີແທ້​ເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ລິນ ພາວ, ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຕອນນັ້ນກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງກ່ຽວກັບພຶດຕິກຳຂອງອີຣັກ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າຊັດດຳ ຮຸນເຊນ (Saddam Hussein) ແລະລະບອບຂອງທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ, ບໍ່ມີ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປົດອາວຸດຕາມຂໍ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງປະຊາຄົມສາກົນເລີຍ."

ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ໄອ​ແຊັ​ກ​ສ໌ (John Isaacs), ຈາກສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມອາວຸດ ແລະບໍ່ ແຜ່ຜາຍອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ SKYPE ວ່າ:

"ນັ້ນອາດຈະເປັນຈຸດບົກພ່ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດຂອງທ່ານ, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ ເປັນຮອຍດ່າງພ້ອຍຂອງທ່ານເທົ່ານັ້ນດອກ. ມັນຍັງເປັນຂອງປະຊາຄົມສືບລັບທັງໝົດອີກດ້ວຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນໜ່ວຍງານສືບລັບ 13 ໜ່ວຍທີ່ ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ, ແລະ 12 ໃນ 13 ໜ່ວຍເຫລົ່ານັ້ນເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ອີຣັກມີອາວຸດທຳ ລາຍລ້າງຜານ,' ແລະທ່ານໄດ້ສຶກສາເບິ່ງແລະທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນດີນຳ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໝົດທຸກຄົນແມ່ນຜິດພາດທັງນັ້ນ.”

ໄລ​ຍະຕໍ່ມາແມ່ນແຕ່ທ່ານພາວເອງ ​ກໍຍັງເອີ້ນການນໍາສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ “ຮອຍ​ດ່າງ​ພ້ອຍ” ໃນການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກງານຂອງທ່ານ. ທຸກມື້ນີ້, ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກໍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ ລ້ວນ​ແຕ່ນັບ​ຖືທ່ານ ໃນຖານະເປັນຜູ້ມີກຽດ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ຮັກຊາດຈົນເຖິງວັນ​ສິ້ນ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from complications due to COVID-19. His family wrote in a statement on Facebook he was fully vaccinated, and that they had “lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb shares more on Powell’s legacy.

Colin Powell was a respected military general, statesmen, and one of America’s foremost Black figures.

He served as national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush…

and finally, Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, the first African American to ever serve in the latter two leadership posts.

Colin Powell, Former Secretary of State:

“I was sitting in my office and one of the senior members came in and closed the door and said, “Sir I have to ask you something, a lot of confusion in the building.” I said, “What’s wrong?’ He said, ‘Well what do we call you, do we call you general or Mr. Secretary?’ I said, ‘By all means it’s Mr. Secretary. Now drop and give me 10!’”

Michael O’Hanlon, Brookings Institution: “perhaps even paving the way for the Obama presidency.” The passing of Colin Powell is the end of an era. He personified the great excellence and achievement of African Americans in our nation’s armed forces and in some ways,

In 1996, Powell considered a bid to become the first Black president, but his wife discouraged him out of fear of potential assassination attempts from extremists.

When Democrat Barack Obama made the bid years later, the moderate Republican broke with his party to endorse Obama.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the first Black U.S. Defense Secretary, called Powell a tremendous mentor and friend.

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense:

“He always made time for me. And I could always go to him with tough issues, he always had great, great counsel. We will certainly miss him. I feel as if I have a hole in my heart.”

Wounded twice as a young soldier in Vietnam, the war shaped his views of when and how presidents should and should not use armed forces.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State:

“I believe Secretary Powell’s years as a soldier are what made him such an exceptional diplomat. He knew that war and military action should always be a last resort.”

Powell received high praise for his overwhelming use of force in the Gulf War, which quickly pushed Iraqi forces out of Kuwait in 1991.

But critics have denounced his controversial presentation to the U.N. Security Council in February 2003. Powell made the case for the invasion of Iraq during the George W. Bush administration, citing Iraqi weapons of mass destruction that were never found.

“The facts on Iraq’s behavior demonstrate that Saddam Hussein and his regime have made no effort, no effort, to disarm as required by the international community.”

John Isaacs, Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation:

“That’s probably the major blemish on his record, but it really wasn’t only his blemish. It was the whole intelligence community. I think they’re 13 different intelligence agencies, and 12 out of 13 said, ‘Iraq has weapons of mass destruction,’ and he studied and he came to agree. They were all wrong.”

Even Powell later called the presentation a “blot” in his career. Today, Republicans and Democrats alike uphold him as a man of honor, and a patriot to the end.