16 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ ໃຊ້ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ໂຈມຕີສະໜາມບິນ ຊາອຸດີ

ສິບຫົກຄົນ ຮວມທັງຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຢູ່ໃນຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ເວລາຣາຊະອານາ
ຈັກ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ເພື່ອໂຈມຕີສະໜາມບິນ ໂດຍພວກກະບົດເຢເມນ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງກຳລັງແນວໂຮມ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍຊາອຸດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.
ນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທີສອງ ຂອງການໂຈມຕີສະໜາມບິນ ໃນເວລາບໍ່ຮອດສອງອາທິດທີ່ມີການຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ ຫຼືອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໂດຍພວກຫົວກະບົດຮູຕີ ທີ່ອີຣ່ານເປັນຜູ້ໜຸນຫຼັງ.
ພວກກະບົດທຳການໂຈມຕີເປັນປະຈຳຕໍ່ຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາເປັນເວລາເຈັດປີແລ້ວ ໄດ້
ນຳພາກຳລັງແນວໂຮມ ເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງເພື່ອໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານເຢເມນ ທ່າມກາງການບຸກຄືບໜ້າຂອງພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ.
“ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັໍບລຳນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂຶ້ນໃນທິດທາງຂອງສະໜາມບິນ ກະສັດ ອັບດູລລາ ຢູ່ເມືອງຈາຊານ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ ໂດຍມີຊາກຕົກລົງມາໃສ່ໃນສະໜາມບິນ” ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງກຳລັງແນວໂຮມທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ ດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ ທາງການຊາອຸດີ.
“ພົນລະເຮືອນສິບຫົກຄົນຂອງຫຼາຍສັນຊາດໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ” ລາຍງານໄດ້ກ່າວ ຫາກະບົດຮູຕີ “ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ຕໍ່ສະໜາມບິນຊານາອາ.”
ສະໜາມບິນ ແລະນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງຊານາອາ ໄດ້ຖືກຍຶດໂດຍພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 10 ກຸມ ພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພ້ອມທັງຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ ຂອງ ຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ໃກ້ກັບເຢເມນ.
Sixteen people including foreigners were injured in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom destroyed a drone launched against an airport by Yemeni rebels, the Saudi-led coalition said Monday.
It is the second airport attack in less than two weeks blamed on, or claimed by, the Iran-backed Houthi insurgents.
The rebels regularly launch attacks against Saudi Arabia which has for seven years led the military coalition which intervened to support Yemen's government in the face of Houthi advances.
"A drone launched in the direction of King Abdullah Airport in Jazan was destroyed, with debris falling inside the airport," the coalition said, as reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.
"Sixteen civilians of different nationalities were injured," it said, accusing the Houthis of "again launching cross-border attacks from Sanaa airport."
The airport, and the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa, are held by the Houthis, who claimed responsibility for an attack that took place on February 10, also in Saudi Arabia's southwest near Yemen.
