ສະຫະລັດ​ອາດ​ຈະເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ປະຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມຂໍ້​ຜູ​ກພັນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນທີ່

​ລະບຸ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປາຣີ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າອາກາດ ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ​ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຈະຖອນ​ສະຫະລັດ​ອອກ​ຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວກໍ​ຕາມ.



ທ່ານ ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ກູ​ແຕ​ເຣັສ (Antonio Guterres) ເລຂາທິການ​ໃຫຍ່ ຂອງອົງ

ການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່​ສໍານັກງານ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຂອງອົງການ

ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດວ່າ ຍ້ອນ​ມີການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ການ​ ຂອງ​ບັນດາ​ນັກທຸລະ​ກິດ ​ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ

ໜ້າທີ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ສະຫະລັດ "ອາດ​ຈະ​ສາມາດ​ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ​ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​

ໃຫ້​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນສັນຍາດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ນາມ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ"



ທ່າ​ນກ່າວ​ອີກ​ວ່າ, "ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ທັງ​ໂລກ ບົດບາດ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ​ມີຄວາມ​ເໝາະສົມ​ຫລຸດ

​ນ້ອຍຖອຍ​ລົງນັບ​ມື້. ສ່ວນບົດບາດ​ຂອງ​ເສດຖະກິດ, ບົດບາດ​ຂອງ​ສັງຄົມ ​ແມ່ນນັບມື້​

ມີຄວາມ​ເໝາະສົມຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ."



​ໃນ​ປີ 2015, ​ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ລັດຖະບານ​ທ່ານໂອ​ບາ​ມາ, ສະຫະລັດ​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ເທດນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ປະ​ເທດຈໍານວນ​ເກືອບ​ຮອດ 200 ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ທີ່​ສັນຍາວ່າ​ຈະ​ຕັດການ

​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ຄາບອນໄດອັອກໄຊ ​ແລະ​ອາຍ​ພິດ​ເຮືອນ​ແກ້ວ​ລົງ, ​ແລະ​ຈໍາກັດ ການ​ເພີ້ມ

ຂຶ້ນຂອງ​ພູມ​ອາກາດ ຈາກ​ລະດັບ​ກ່ອນ​ສະ​ໄໝອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະກໍາ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ກາຍ 2 ອົງສາ​ແຊ​ລ

ຊຽສ ນັ້ນອີ່ຫລີ. ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນສັນຍາ ປາຣີ.



ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ໄດ້​ອະທິບາຍ​ກ່ຽວກັບສັນຍາ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ "ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ດີ​ເລີຍ" ສໍາລັບ​

ສະຫະລັດ.



​ເຖິງ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ສັນຍາປາຣີນັ້ນ ສະຫະລັດ​ບໍ່ສາມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະຖອນ​ໂຕ​ອອກ​

ຈາກ​ສັນຍາ​ໄດ້​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ປີ 2020.



The U.S. may be on target to meet its obligations under the Paris agreement on climate change, even though President Donald Trump has said he will withdraw the country from the pact.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday at the U.N. that because of the actions of businesses and local authorities, the U.S. "might be able to meet the commitments made in Paris as a country."



He said, "All around the world, the role of governments is less and less relevant. The role of the economy, the role of the society is more and more relevant."



In 2015, during the Obama Administration, the U.S. was among nearly 200 nations that signed an agreement vowing to curb carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, limiting temperature rise to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The agreement became known as the Paris Accord.



Trump described the pact as a "bad deal" for the U.S.



Under the Paris Accord deal, however, the U.S. cannot officially resign from the agreement until 2020.



Even if the U.S. does meets its climate goals, Guterres said climate change remains "the most systemic threat to humankind" with 2017 filled with climate chaos and 2018 poised to produce "more of the same."



"I am beginning to wonder how many more alarm bells must go off before the world rises to the challenge," Guterres said.



The U.N. will hold a climate summit next year in New York to boost the resolve of countries to meet the emission goals of the Paris Accord.



Climate change "is still moving much faster than we are," Guterres said. "Scientists are now worried that unless accelerated action is taken by 2020, the Paris goal may become unattainable."