ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍສາຍສຳພັນ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກ່າວວ່າ ການເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຂອງຕົນ ໃນການຕ້ອນຮັບຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຂອງລັດຖະບານຈີນ ນຳພາໂດຍຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານສັນ ເວດົງ (Sun Weidong) ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕົນສືບຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມທະວີສາຍສຳພັນກັບປັກກິ່ງແລະມົສກູ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຂອງທ່ານສັນ ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດພຽງຢາງໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຂ້າມດ່ານຊາຍແດນທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ.

ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ກໍໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເສີມຂະຫຍາຍພາບພົດຂອງການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານກັບຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ແລະເສີມສ້າງຮາກຖານທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນໂດຍການເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມກັນເປັນແນວໂຮມ ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານສະຫະລັດ.

North Korea said Friday it was hosting a visit by a Chinese government delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, as it continues its efforts to strengthen ties with Beijing and Moscow in the face of deepening confrontations with Washington.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Sun's delegation arrived in the capital, Pyongyang, on Thursday after crossing the land border between the countries. The report didn't provide further details about the visit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been trying to boost the visibility of its partnership with China and Russia as he tries to break out of diplomatic isolation and strengthen his regional footing by joining a united front against the United States.