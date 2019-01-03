ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍານສຳຫຼວດອະວະກາດລຳນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ລົງຈອດ

ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມສຳເລັດ ເທື່ອທຳທິດ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ຢູ່​ທາງຟາກເບື້ອງໄກສຸດ ຂອງ

ດວງເດືອນ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດແນມເຫັນໄດ້ນັ້ນ.

ສູນກາງໂທລະພາບຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ຍານສຳຫຼວດ ຈາງ ອີ-4

ໄດ້ລົງຈອດ ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າເວລາ 0226 ຕາມ​ເວ​ລາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານສາ​ກົນ ຫຼັງຈາກ ບໍ່ເທົ່າ

ໃດສັບປະດາ ທີ່ມັນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຂຶ້ນໄປ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ຈາກສູນກາງສົ່ງດາວທຽມ ຊີຈາງ

ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຈີນ.

ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ລົງຈອດບໍ່ດົນ ຍານສຳຫຼວດ ຈາງ ອີ-4 ​ກໍໄດ້ສົ່ງຮູບພາບນຶ່ງ ຂອງ ພື້ນຜິວ

ດວງເດືອນ ໄປຍັງດາວທຽມຮັບສົ່ງ ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເກີກຽວ ທີ່ແປວ່າ “ຂົວນົກ” ຊຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງ

ຂຶ້ນໄປ ເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປີກາຍນີ້ ອັນເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນທຳອິດ ຂອງພາລະກິດ

ປະຫວັດສາດນີ້. ດາວທຽມເກີກຽວ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ທີ່ ຈຸດໝາຍ ປະມານ

455,000 ກິໂລແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກໂລກ ບ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະຮັບສົ່ງຕໍ່ ​ການສື່ສານ ລະຫວ່າງ

ບັນດາຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມ ສູນບັນຊາການຢູ່ພາກພື້ນດິນ ກັບ ຍານສຳຫຼວດ ຈາງ ອີ-4. ຍານ

ສຳຫຼວດ​ລຳນີ້ ຈະດຳເນີນການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ໃນດ້ານດາລາສາດ ແລະສຳຫຼວດອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ

ແຮ່ທາດ ແລະທຳການທົດສອບ ກຳມັນຕະພາບລັງສີ ຂອງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ.

ອັນນີ້ ເປັນຍານສຳຫຼວດລຳທີສອງຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງຈອດຢ່າງນິ້ມນວນ ຢູ່ເທິງດວງ

ເດືອນ ຫຼັງຈາກ ພາລະກິດຍານອະວະກາດ ເຈດ ແຣບິດ ໄດ້ບິນລົງ ໃນປີ 2013.

ປັກກິ່ງ ວາງແຜນ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຍານອະວະກາດ ລຳທີສາມ ຊື່ວ່າ ຈາງ ອີ-5 ຂຶ້ນໄປ ໃນທ້າຍ

ປີນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະເກັບ​ກຳເອົາຕົວຢ່າງຕ່າງໆ ຈາກພື້ນຜິວຂອງດວງເດືອນ ແລະ

ນຳພວກມັນກັບຄືນມາໂລກ.

ພາລະກິດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີຊື່ນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ຢາກ ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຖານະເປັນມະຫາອຳນາດດ້ານອະວະກາດ

ທີ່ສຳຄັນ. ແຜນການຂອງຕົນ ​ແມ່ນລວມທັງ ການກໍ່ຕັ້ງສະຖານີ ອະວະກາດ ທີ່ມີມະນຸດ

ປະຈຳການຢູ່ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ ການລົງຈອດທີ່ດວງເດືອນໂດຍມະນຸດ ແລະ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ

ການສຳຫຼວດດາວພະອັງຄານ.

Chinese state media says a space probe made the first-ever successful landing on the far side of the moon.



China Central Television announced Thursday that the Chang'e-4 probe touched down ((at 0226 GMT)), just weeks after it was launched early last month from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southern China.



Shortly after landing, the Chang'e-4 sent a photo of the lunar surface to the Queqiao ("Magpie Bridge") satellite, which was launched last May in the first phase of the historic mission.The Queqiao satellite is deployed about 455,000 kilometers from Earth, where it will relay communications between ground controllers and the Chang'e-4.The probe will conduct astronomical studies and surveys of the surface's mineral composition and radiation tests of the surrounding environment.



This is China's second probe to make a soft-landing on the moon, following 2013's Jade Rabbit lunar rover mission.Beijing plans to launch a third lunar rover, the Chang'e-5, later this year, which is expected to collect samples from the moon's surface and bring them back to Earth.



The unmanned lunar missions are part of China's ambitions to join the United States and Russia as a major space power.Its plans include establishing a permanent manned space station, a manned lunar landing, and eventually probes to Mars.