ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອົງ​ກາ​ນ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ (WHO) ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ໂຣກປອດ​ບວມ​ຢູ່ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ (Wuhan) ໃນ​ພາ​ກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂອງໂຣກ SARS ເມື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ກ່ອນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຊິນ​ຫົວຂອງທາງ​ການ​ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທີມນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ໄດ້ລະ​ບຸ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ເຊື້ອ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່ (coronavirus) ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ກ​ວດ 59 ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້ໄປ​ປົວ​ນອນ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງ​ ໃຫ້​ການຢືນ​ຢັນ ​ກ່ຽ​ວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ຊະ​ນິດນີ້.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫຼາຍ​ເຖິງ 38 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກັບມາ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ອາການ​ຄ້ານ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ເປັນ​ໄຂ້​ຫວັດ ຫຼື​ປອດບວມ.

ໄວ​ຣັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີການ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ດວກ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮູ້​ກັນກັນໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ວ່າ ເປັນ

ໂຣກ SARS ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ຈີນ ແລະ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປີ 2002 ແລະ 2003 ຊຶ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເກືອບ 800 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້​ປ່ວຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8,000 ຄົນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ພາດ​ກັບ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອນັ້ນ ດຣ. ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ຟາວ​ຊີ (Anthony Fausi) ຈາກສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ການ​ແພດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມັກ​ເກີດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວກ​ສັດ ແລະ​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ມັນ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍໄປ​ສູ່ມ​ະ​ນຸດ.

The outbreak comes just days before the Lunar New Year, when millions of Chinese will be traveling by planes, trains or buses to celebrate the holiday. An official with China's transportation ministry says the agency will begin efforts to disinfect public transportation stations and cargo hubs to prevent the spread of the virus.