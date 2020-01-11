ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ໃນປະເທດຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ການລະບາດໂຣກປອດບວມຢູ່ເມືອງວູຮານ (Wuhan) ໃນພາກກາງຂອງຈີນໄດ້ເກີດຈາກເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ການລະບາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງໂຣກ SARS ເມື່ອນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດກ່ອນ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຊິນຫົວຂອງທາງການຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທີມນັກວິທະຍາສາດໄດ້ລະບຸກ່ຽວກັບເຊື້ອໂຄໂຣນາໄວຣັສຊະນິດໃໝ່ (coronavirus) ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ກວດ 59 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປປົວນອນຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍນັບແຕ່ຕົ້ນເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງ ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄົ້ນພົບໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຊະນິດນີ້.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກຢູ່ຮົງກົງ ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼາຍເຖິງ 38 ຄົນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບການປິ່ນປົວໃນໂຮງໝໍຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກກັບມາຈາກເມືອງວູຮານ ຍ້ອນມີອາການຄ້ານຄືກັນກັບເປັນໄຂ້ຫວັດ ຫຼືປອດບວມ.
ໄວຣັດດັ່ງກ່າວສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການການຫາຍໃຈບໍ່ສະດວກ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ກັນກັນໂດຍທົ່ວໄປວ່າ ເປັນ
ໂຣກ SARS ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຈີນ ແລະຮົງກົງ ລະຫວ່າງປີ 2002 ແລະ 2003 ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດເກືອບ 800 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ປ່ວຍທັງໝົດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8,000 ຄົນ.
ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບ ວີໂອເອນັ້ນ ດຣ. ແອນໂທນີ ຟາວຊີ (Anthony Fausi) ຈາກສະຖາບັນການແພດ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ ມັກເກີດຢູ່ໃນພວກສັດ ແລະກາຍມາເປັນໄວຣັສທີ່ສຳຄັນເວລາມັນຂະຫຍາຍໄປສູ່ມະນຸດ.
Health officials in China say an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan has been caused by a new strain of the virus that led to the deadly SARS outbreak over a decade ago.
State-run Xinhua news agency says a team of scientists identified the new type of coronavirus after tests run on 59 people who have been hospitalized since early December. The World Health Organization issued a statement Wednesday confirming the preliminary discovery of the virus.
Health officials in Hong Kong say as many as 38 people have been hospitalized in recent days after returning from Wuhan with flu or pneumonia-like symptoms.
The outbreak comes just days before the Lunar New Year, when millions of Chinese will be traveling by planes, trains or buses to celebrate the holiday. An official with China's transportation ministry says the agency will begin efforts to disinfect public transportation stations and cargo hubs to prevent the spread of the virus.