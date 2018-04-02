ຈີນ ເພີ່ມພາສີນຳເຂົ້າ ຕໍ່ຊີ້ນໝູ ແລະ ໝາກໄມ້ຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ

ຈີນ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມພາສີການນຳເຂົ້າ ຂຶ້ນເປັນ 25 ເປີເຊັນໃນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ຂອງສິນຄ້າ ສະຫະ

ລັດ, ລວມມີ ຊີ້ນໝູ, ໝາກໄມ້ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນອື່ນໆ, ເຊິ່ງມີມູນຄ່າເຖິງ 3 ພັນລ້ານ

ໂດລາ.

ພາສີດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຈະມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ໃນທັນທີ ໃນວັນຈັນ,​ ທີ 2 ເມສາມື້ນີ້, ເຊິ່ງຖືກປະ

ກາດໃນຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໂດຍກະຊວງການເງິນຂອງ ຈີນ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ

ທາງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການເພີ່ມພາສີ ເຫຼັກກ້າ ແລະ ອາລູມີນຽມຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ

ທີ່ໄດ້ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 23 ມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຈີນ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍລາຍຊື່ຂອງສິນ

ຄ້າ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍໃນວັນດຽວກັນ.

ກະຊວງການຄ້າຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນ

ຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢຸດພັນທະຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່ອົງການການຄ້າໂລກ (WTO) ໄວ້

ຊົ່ວຄາວ ຕໍ່ການຫຼຸດພາສີສິນຄ້າ ສະຫະລັດ 120 ລາຍການ, ລວມມີ ໝາກໄມ້ ແລະ

ເຫຼົ້າເອຕານອລ. ພາສີນຳເຂົ້າສຳລັບຜະລິດຕະພັນພວກນັ້ນຈະຖືກເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຕື່ມອີກ

15 ເປີເຊັນ.

ການເກັບພາສີຕອບໂຕ້ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງ

ປັກກິ່ງ ກັບ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ບານປາຍ.

ບັນດານັກສັງເກດການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນກະທົບໃນທັນທີໜ້າຈະມີຈຳກັດ,

ແຕ່ບັນດານັກລົງທຶນຢ້ານວ່າ ການຂັດແຍ້ງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດນັ້ນ

ອາດສ້າງຄວາມກົດດັນຕໍ່ການຄ້າໂລກ ແລະ ຕໍ່ມາ, ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ການ

ເຕີບໂຕຂອງໂລກ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກໍກຳລັງກະກຽມທີ່

ຈະເກັບພາສີສິນຄ້າ ຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ຕື້ໂດລາເຊັ່ນກັນ ເຊິ່ງມີເຈຕະ

ນາ ເພື່ອລົງໂທດລັດຖະບານ ປັກກິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້

ສໍ້ໂກງຊັບສິນທາງດ້ານປັນຍາຂອງຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບ. ແຕ່ ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້

ປະຕິເສດການກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ.

China has increased import duties up to 25 percent on a list of U.S. goods, including pork, fruit and other products, amounting to $3 billion.



The tariffs, to take effect immediately (Monday, April 2), were announced late Sunday by China's finance ministry, saying that the country was responding to a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum that took effect on March 23. China published the list of targeted U.S. goods on that very day.



China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Monday morning, it was suspending its obligations to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to reduce tariffs on 120 U.S. goods, including fruit and ethanol. The import duties on those products will be raised by an extra 15 percent.



The retaliatory tariffs come as the trade tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate.



Economic observers say the immediate impact should be limited, but investors have feared a full-blown trade spat between two countries might depress global commerce and subsequently, be damaging for world growth.



In the meantime, U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to also impose tariffs of more than $50 billion on Chinese goods intended to punish Beijing over U.S. accusations that China has systematically misappropriated American intellectual property. Beijing has repeatedly denied such allegations.