ຈີນ ກ່າວຫາ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບິນເຂົ້າໃກ້ ສະຖານີອະວະກາດ ດ້ວຍດາວທຽມຂອງບໍລິສັດ SpaceX

ປັກກິ່ງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແລະ ບໍ່ປອດໄພໃນອະວະກາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການ “ບິນເຂົ້າໃກ້ສອງຄັ້ງ” ລະຫວ່າງສະຖານີອະວະກາດ ຈີນ ແລະ ດາວທຽມທີ່ຖືກປະຕິບັດການໂດຍບໍລິສັດ SpaceX ຂອງທ່ານ ອີລອນ ມັສຄ໌ (Elon Musk).

ສະຖານີອະວະກາດ ທຽນກອງ ຂອງ ຈີນ, ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງການຕຳກັນກັບດາວທຽມ Starlink ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ແລະ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ, ອີງຕາມຈົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກສົ່ງໃຫ້ອົງການອະວະກາດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໂດຍ ປັກກິ່ງ ໃນເດືອນນີ້.

ຈົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຫດການທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ “ໄດ້ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຊີວິດ ຫຼື ສຸຂະພາບຂອງບັນດານັກອະວະກາດຢູ່ເທິງສະຖານີອະວະກາດ ຈີນ.”

ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສາວ ລີຈຽນ (Zhao Lijian) ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມລາຍງານປະຈຳວັນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເມີນເສີຍກັບພັນທະຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າພາຍໃຕ້ສົນທິສັນຍາສາກົນ, ສ້າງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ຊີວິດ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງບັນດານັກອະວະກາດ.”

Starlink, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນພະແນກນຶ່ງຂອງບໍລິສັດ SpaceX, ປະຕິບັດາການກຸ່ມດາວທຽມເກືອບ 2,000 ໜ່ວຍທີ່ແນເປົ້າເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການເຂົ້າຫາສັນຍານອິນເຕີແນັດໃຫ້ພື້ນທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂລກ.

SpaceX ແມ່ນບໍລິສັດເອກະຊົນຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ, ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະຈາກອົງການອະວະກາດກອງ ທັບ ແລະ ພົນລະເຮືອນ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື NASA.

ແຕ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຈົດໝາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາອະວະກາດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນພື້ນຖານຂອງກົດໝາຍອະວະກາດສາກົນນັ້ນ, ຍັງມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການກະທຳໂດຍໜ່ວຍງານທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ໃນການກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວນັ້ນ, ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ເນັດ ໄພຣສ໌ (Ned Price) ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຕອບໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫາຂອງ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ໄພຣສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ທຸກປະເທດໃນໂຄງການອະວະກາດ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ, ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງການກະທຳທີ່ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດານັກອະວະກາດ, ນັກບິນອະວະກາດ, ຜູ້ອື່ນໆທີ່ບິນໂຄຈອນອ້ອມໂລກ ຫຼື ຜູ້ທີ່ມີໂອກາດຈະເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ ມີອັນຕະລາຍ.”

ບໍລິສັດ SpaceX ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຄຳຖາມສຳລັບຄຳເຫັນ.

Beijing on Tuesday accused the United States of irresponsible and unsafe conduct in space over two "close encounters" between the Chinese space station and satellites operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Tiangong, China's new space station, had to maneuver to avoid colliding with one Starlink satellite in July and another in October, according to a note submitted by Beijing to the United Nations space agency this month.

The note said the incidents "constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the China Space Station."

"The U.S. ... ignores its obligations under international treaties, posing a serious threat to the lives and safety of astronauts," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a routine briefing on Tuesday.

Starlink, a division of SpaceX, operates a constellation of close to 2,000 satellites that aims to provide internet access to most parts of Earth.

SpaceX is a private American company, independent of the U.S. military and civilian space agency, NASA.

But China said in its note to the U.N. that members of the Outer Space Treaty — the foundation of international space law — are also responsible for actions by their nongovernment entities.

Addressing reporters, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price declined to respond specifically to the Chinese accusations.

"We have encouraged all countries with space programs to be responsible actors, to avoid acts that may put in danger astronauts, cosmonauts, others who are orbiting the Earth or who have the potential to," Price said.

SpaceX has not responded to a request for comment.