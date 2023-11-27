ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຄວາມເຈັບປ່ວຍໂດຍລະບົບທາງເດີນຫາຍໃຈ ເກີດຈາກໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່ ແລະບັນດາພະຍາດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຮູ້ມາແລ້ວ

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດທາງເດີນຫາຍໃຈໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຈາກອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກແມ່ນເກີດຈາກໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່ ແລະເຊື້ອພະຍາດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນບັນດາເຊື້ອພະຍາດຕ່າງໆ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນໄວຣັສໃໝ່, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.
ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ການປົກຄອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ເປີດຄລີນິກສໍາລັບໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່ເພີ່ມຕື່ມ ແລະ ຊຸກຍູ້ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ໃນບັນດາກຸ່ມເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວພວມຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຄື້ນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດລະບົບທາງເດີນຫາຍໃຈ ໃນລະດູໜາວຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19.
ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ, ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ຈີນຈົ່ງສະໜອງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກໍາລັງສ້າງຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດທາງເດີນຫາຍໃຈ ແລະກຸ່ມໂຣກປອດບວມໃນເດັກນ້ອຍ, ດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໂດຍບົດລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະການບໍລິການຕິດຕາມພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.
