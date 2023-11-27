ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຄວາມເຈັບປ່ວຍໂດຍລະບົບທາງເດີນຫາຍໃຈ ເກີດຈາກໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່ ແລະບັນດາພະຍາດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຮູ້ມາແລ້ວ

ກະຊວງ​ສາທາລະນະ​ສຸກ​ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ແຜ່​ລະບາດ​ຂອງ​ພະຍາດ​ທາງ​ເດີນ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ຈາກ​ອົງການ​ອະນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ໄຂ້ຫວັດ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ແລະ​ເຊື້ອ​ພະຍາດ​ອື່ນໆ ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນໃນບັນດາເຊື້ອພະຍາດຕ່າງໆ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ໄວ​ຣັສ​ໃໝ່, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ກະຊວງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ການ​ປົກຄອງ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ ເປີດ​ຄລີ​ນິກ​ສໍາລັບໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຕື່ມ ​ແລະ ຊຸກຍູ້​ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ ​ໃນບັນດາ​ກຸ່ມເດັກນ້ອຍ ​ແລະຜູ້​ສູງ​ອາຍຸ ​ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ພວມຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຄື້ນ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະບາດ​ຂອງ​ພະຍາດ​ລະບົບທາງເດີນ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ ​ໃນ​ລະດູ​ໜາວ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳກັດ​ຂອງ​ພະຍາດ​ໂຄ​ວິດ-19.

ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ, ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ຈີນຈົ່ງສະ​ໜອງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກໍາລັງ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດທາງເດີນຫາຍໃຈ ແລະກຸ່ມໂຣກປອດບວມໃນເດັກນ້ອຍ, ດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໂດຍບົດລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະການບໍລິການຕິດຕາມພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

BEIJING (AP) — China's health ministry says a surge in respiratory illnesses across the country that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus. The ministry called on local authorities to open more fever clinics and promote vaccinations among children and the elderly as the country grapples with a wave of respiratory illnesses in its first full winter since the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. The WHO earlier this week requested that China provide information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children, as mentioned by media reports and a global infectious disease monitoring service.