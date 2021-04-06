ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ ກຳລັງຊ້ອມລົບ ຢູ່ໃກ້ເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະການຊ້ອມລົບນີ້ ຈະກາຍເປັນເປັນປົກກະຕິ 

ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງຂອງຈີນ ກຳລັງຊ້ອມລົບຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບ ເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະການຊ້ອມລົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະກາຍເປັນເປັນປົກກະຕິ ອີງຕາມການປະກາດຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອຈີນ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຈະນຳໄປສູ່ ການເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃກ້ກັບເກາະທີ່ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າເປັນດິນແດນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ.

ລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ການເພີ້ມການ ທາງທະຫານຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນເພີ້ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ໃນການອ້າງເອົາອະທິປະໄຕ ຕໍ່ເກາະທີ່ ປົກຄອງດ້ວຍປະຊາທິປະໄຕນັ້ນ.

ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍກຳປັ່ນຫລຽວ

ນິງ ທີ່ເປັນກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮຶອບິນລໍາທຳອິດ ຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າປະຈຳການນັ້ນ ໄດ້

ທຳການຊ້ອມລົບເປັນປະຈຳ ໃນເຂດນ່ານນໍ້າໃກ້ໆກັບເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ກອງທັບເຮືອຈີນໄດ້ກ່າວ ໂດຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ການອະທິບາຍຫຍັງຕື່ມວ່າ “ເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍ

ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງຕົນ ໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງອະທິປະໄຕແຫ່ງຊາດ ຄວາມ ປອດໄພ ແລະຜົນ

ປະໂຫຍດໃນການພັດທະນາ.”

ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບມື “ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່” ກັບສະຖານະການ ທາງອາກາດ ແລະທະເລ ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະແມ່ນເປັນ “ການຮັບມືທີ່ເໝາະສົມ” ກັບເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

A Chinese carrier group is exercising near Taiwan and such drills will become regular, China’s navy said late Monday in a further escalation of tensions near the island that Beijing claims as its sovereign territory.

Taiwan has complained of an increase in Chinese military activity near it in recent months, as China steps up efforts to assert its sovereignty over the democratically run island.

China's navy said the carrier group, led by the Liaoning, the country’s first aircraft carrier put into active service, was carrying out routine drills in the waters near Taiwan.

The aim is to “enhance its capability to safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development interests,” it added.

“Similar exercises will be conducted on a regular basis in the future,” the navy said, without elaborating.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had a “full grasp” of the situation in the air and at sea surrounding Taiwan and that it was “appropriately handling” the matter.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the Liaoning, accompanied by fi