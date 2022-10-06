ການແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ອອກ​ໄປຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງຂອງ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ທີ່​ເຂດ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ທີ່ມີ​ການຫ້າມເດີນ​ທາງ ​ຍ້ອນພະ​ຍາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຈີນ ​ໃຊ້​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ເປີດກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມິວ​ນິ​ສໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອ​ຍ​ເຕີ.

Sprawling Xinjiang is the latest Chinese region to be hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions, as China further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month.

Trains and buses in and out of the region of 22 million people have been suspended, and passenger numbers on flights have been reduced to 75% capacity, reports said Thursday.

As is often the case with China’s draconian “zero-COVID” policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected.

The National Health Commission announced just 93 cases in Xinjiang on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, all of them asymptomatic. Xinjiang leaders on Tuesday conceded problems with detection and control measures but offered no word on when they planned to lift the restrictions.

Officials are desperate not to be called out for new outbreaks in their regions and Xinjiang has been under special scrutiny over the government’s establishment of a series of prison-like re-education centers in which Muslim minorities have been taught to renounce their religion and allegedly subjected to a range of human rights abuses.

Tech makes survelliance simple

Xinjiang’s vast surveillance system, relying on ubiquitous checkpoints, facial and even voice recognition software, and universal cell phone monitoring has made controlling travel among the population especially easy.

“Zero-COVID” has been closely identified with Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, who is expected to receive a third five-year term in office at the congress beginning Oct. 16. That’s despite criticisms from the World Health Organization and massive disruptions to the economy, education and normal life in China.