ການແຜ່ລະບາດອອກໄປຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ທີ່ເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຂດຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ມີການຫ້າມເດີນທາງ ຍ້ອນພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນ ໃຊ້ມາດຕະການຄວບຄຸມເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ກ່ອນໜ້າເປີດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຂອງພັກຄອມມິວນິສໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.
ບັນດາລົດໄຟ ແລະລົດບັສ ທີ່ແລ່ນອອກແລະເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ມີພົນລະເມືອງ 22 ລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ ແລະຈຳນວນຜູ້ໂດຍສານທາງເຮືອບິນ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຫລຸດລົງ 75 ເປີເຊັນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.
ມັນມັກເປັນບັນຫາເລື້ອຍໆຍ້ອນນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ “ສູນໂຄວິດ” ຂອງຈີນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນມາດຕະການທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ບໍ່ສົມສ່ວນ ກັບຈຳນວນກໍລະນີທີ່ຖືກພົບເຫັນ.
ຄະນະກຳມະການອານະໄມແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ມີພຽງແຕ່ 93 ກໍລະນີໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ແລະ 97 ກໍລະນີໃນວັນພະຫັດ ເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງໝົດບໍ່ມີອາການ. ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງບັນຫາດ້ວຍການພົບເຫັນ ແລະວາງມາດຕະການຄວບຄຸມ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້
ຄວາມເຫັນວ່າ ເວລາໃດເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຜນ ທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກການຈຳກັດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາກັນດິ້ນລົນ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ລະບຸກ່ຽວກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ໄດ້ຖືກກວດກາເປັນພິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງສູນສຳມະນາ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັບຄຸກຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ມີຊາວມຸສລິມກຸ່ມ ນ້ອຍໄດ້ຖືກສອນເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະລະສາດສະໜາເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າມີການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ.
ລະບົບສັງເກດການທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງຂອງຊິນຈຽງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີການຕິດຕັ້ງຢູ່ຕາມປ້ອມຍາມກວດກາ ຊອບແວທີ່ຈື່ໜ້າຕາ ແມ່ນແຕ່ເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ຈື່ສຽງໄດ້ ແລະການຕິດ
ຕາມສັງເກດໂທລະສັບມືຖື ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຄວບຄຸມທີ່ຮວມທັງການເດີນທາງ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ.
ນະໂຍບາຍ “ສູນໂຄວິດ” ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບຜູ້ນຳພັກຄອມມິວນິສ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນສະໄໝທີສາມ ອີກຫ້າປີ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຂອງພັກ ຊຶ່ງຈະເລີ້ມໃນວັນທີ 16 ຕຸລາ ແລະນັ້ນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເຖິງແມ່ນມີການຕຳໜິຈາກອົງການອານະໄມໂລກ (WHO) ແລະການລົບກວນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ ການສຶກສາແລະຊີວິດທີ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ ໃນປະເທດຈີນກໍຕາມ.
Sprawling Xinjiang is the latest Chinese region to be hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions, as China further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month.
Trains and buses in and out of the region of 22 million people have been suspended, and passenger numbers on flights have been reduced to 75% capacity, reports said Thursday.
As is often the case with China’s draconian “zero-COVID” policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected.
The National Health Commission announced just 93 cases in Xinjiang on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, all of them asymptomatic. Xinjiang leaders on Tuesday conceded problems with detection and control measures but offered no word on when they planned to lift the restrictions.
Officials are desperate not to be called out for new outbreaks in their regions and Xinjiang has been under special scrutiny over the government’s establishment of a series of prison-like re-education centers in which Muslim minorities have been taught to renounce their religion and allegedly subjected to a range of human rights abuses.
Tech makes survelliance simple
Xinjiang’s vast surveillance system, relying on ubiquitous checkpoints, facial and even voice recognition software, and universal cell phone monitoring has made controlling travel among the population especially easy.
“Zero-COVID” has been closely identified with Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, who is expected to receive a third five-year term in office at the congress beginning Oct. 16. That’s despite criticisms from the World Health Organization and massive disruptions to the economy, education and normal life in China.