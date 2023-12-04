ກອງທັບຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳຂອງຕົນ 'ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ'

ກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເກາະ​ຫີນ​ປະ​ກາ​ລັງ​ໂທ​ມາ​ສ​ທີ​ສອງ ທີ່ພວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້.

“ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ” ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້​ ແລະ​ອະ​ທິປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ຈີນ​ພວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ​ກັບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ອ້າງ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ​ເກີນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ USS Gabrielle Giffords ແມ່ນ​ແລ່ນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ​ກັບກົດ​ໝາຍ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

“ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ມື້ ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ທີ 7 ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ” ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ. “ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຶດ​ໝັ້ນ​ ຕໍ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ທີ່​ເສ​ລີ​ແລະ​ເປີດກວ້າງ.

China's military on Monday said a U.S. Navy ship illegally entered waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed South China Sea atoll that has recently seen several maritime confrontations.

"The U.S. seriously undermined regional peace and stability," a spokesperson for China's Southern Theater of Operations said in a statement, adding that the U.S. disrupted the South China Sea and violated China's sovereignty.

China is in disputes with several of its neighbors over its extensive claims of territorial waters in the South China Sea.

The U.S. Navy said the USS Gabrielle Giffords, an Independence-class littoral combat ship, was conducting routine operations in international waters in the South China Sea, consistent with international law.

"Every day the U.S. 7th Fleet operates in the South China Sea, as they have for decades," the U.S. Navy said in a statement. "These operations demonstrate we are committed to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific region."