ກອງທັບຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳຂອງຕົນ 'ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ'

ກອງທັບຈີນ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນລົບກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ແລ່ນຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳຂອງຕົນ ໃກ້ກັບເກາະຫີນປະກາລັງໂທມາສທີສອງ ທີ່ພວມມີການຂັດແຍ້ງຢູ່ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ໄດ້ມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນທາງທະເລຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.
“ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ບ່ອນທຳລາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ” ໂຄສົກຂອງກອງກຳລັງປະຕິບັດງານ ໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ ໂດຍເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ ສະຫະລັດລົບກວນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ແລະອະທິປະໄຕຂອງຈີນ.
ຈີນພວມມີການຂັດແຍ້ງ ກັບຫຼາຍໆປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ກ່ຽວກັບການອ້າງກຳມະສິດເກີນຂອບເຂດໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳຢູ່ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.
ກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນລົບ USS Gabrielle Giffords ແມ່ນແລ່ນປະຕິບັດງານເປັນປະຈຳ ໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳສາກົນຂອງທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ທີ່ສອດຄ່ອງກັບກົດໝາຍລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.
“ໃນທຸກໆມື້ ກອງທັບເຮືອທີ 7 ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳປັ່ນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ກະທຳມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆທົດສະວັດ” ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ. “ການປະຕິບັດງານເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະຢຶດໝັ້ນ ຕໍ່ຂົງເຂດອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກ ທີ່ເສລີແລະເປີດກວ້າງ.
China's military on Monday said a U.S. Navy ship illegally entered waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed South China Sea atoll that has recently seen several maritime confrontations.
"The U.S. seriously undermined regional peace and stability," a spokesperson for China's Southern Theater of Operations said in a statement, adding that the U.S. disrupted the South China Sea and violated China's sovereignty.
China is in disputes with several of its neighbors over its extensive claims of territorial waters in the South China Sea.
The U.S. Navy said the USS Gabrielle Giffords, an Independence-class littoral combat ship, was conducting routine operations in international waters in the South China Sea, consistent with international law.
"Every day the U.S. 7th Fleet operates in the South China Sea, as they have for decades," the U.S. Navy said in a statement. "These operations demonstrate we are committed to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific region."