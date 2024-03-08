ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ ຂະຫຍາຍການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ

ນັກການທູດລະດັບສູງຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ດ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເວົ້າໂອ້ອວດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທີ່ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານມີສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກວ່າກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ. ຄຳເຫັນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈີນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບິລ ກາລໂລ, ທີ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ຈີນ ມີລາຍງານຕື່ມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມທະວີການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍຄຳເວົ້າຂອງປະເທດທ່ານ ໃສ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກກິ່ງ ເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ຢີ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ກ່ຽວກັບ ອຳນາດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃສ ຖ້າ ສະຫະລັດ ມັກເວົ້າສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ແລ້ວເຮັດອີກອັນນຶ່ງ? ຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອຳນາດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃສ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າວຸ້ນວາຍໃຈ ແລະ ກະວົນກະວາຍ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງ ຈີນ ພຽງເທົ່ານັ້ນ?”
ນ້ຳສຽງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກົງກັນຂ້າມຈາກເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເວລາທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ໃນລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ. ກອງປະຊຸມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ໝັ້ນຄົງ.
ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ຢີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມຄວບຄຸມ ຈີນ ຜ່ານມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕ່າງໆ.
ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ຢີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມປາຖະໜາທີ່ຈະຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ ຈີນ ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ອ້າງທຸກຢ່າງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ໄປຮອດລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອເລີຍ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນການເຈລະຈາລະດັບສູງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໄປກໍ່ຕາມ, ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ ຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຫຼາກຫຼາຍບັນຫາ, ນັບຈາກການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ເຖິງສາຍພົວພັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ.
ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງ ຈີນ ສຳລັບ ຣັດເຊຍ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທ່າມກາງສົງຄາມຂອງ ມົສກູ ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ.
ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ການກົດດັນຕໍ່ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ກ່ອນການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ ປັກກິ່ງ ໃຫ້ທັດສະນະຄະຕິວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ.
ແລະ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງເຂດແດນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນກັບ ຟີລິບປິນ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ ການຍຸແຍ່ ແລະ ແຊກແຊງໂດຍກອງກຳລັງພາຍນອກ.
ຄຳເຫັນຕ່າງໆໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຈີນ ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມປະຈຳປີຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ເຮັດຕາມຄຳບັນຊາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດໃນ ປັກກິ່ງ. ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແນເປົ້າເພື່ອນຳສະເໜີວິທີທາງທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດທີ່ ຈີນ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່.
“ນັກວິເຄາະຫຼາຍຄົນພິຈາລະນາຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ຫວັງ ດັ່ງກັບວິທີຕັ້ງທ່າທາງສຳລັບນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງ ຈີນ ສຳລັບປີນີ້. ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ມັນກໍອາດຈະມີຫຼາຍບັນຫາໃຫ້ ຈີນ ໃນການດຳເນີນງານ.
China’s foreign minister escalated his country’s verbal attacks on the United States at a news conference in Beijing Thursday.
"Where is the credibility of a great power if the United States always says one thing and does another? Where is the confidence of a great power if it becomes tense and anxious at the mere mention of 'China’?”
That tone was a contrast from September, when U.S. President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in California. That meeting helped stabilize U.S.-China ties.
On Thursday, Wang Yi accused Washington of not honoring its promises and said the United States is trying to contain China through sanctions.
"The desire to heap blame on China under any pretext has reached an unbelievable level.”
Even as high-level talks resumed, the United States has expanded sanctions against China on a range of issues, from human rights abuses to its relations with Russia.
At his news conference, Wang defended China’s support for Russia, even amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
He also kept up pressure on Taiwan, ahead of the inauguration of a president Beijing views as a separatist.
And amid an increasingly tense territorial dispute with the Philippines in the South China Sea, Wang vowed to respond to what he called provocations and interference by outside forces.
The comments came as China holds an annual meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament under tight security in Beijing. The meeting aims to present a positive spin on the many problems facing China’s economy.
“Many analysts see Wang’s comments as a way to set the tone for China’s foreign policy for this year. If so, there may be no shortage of problems for China to navigate. Bill Gallo. VOA News. Beijing.”
