ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ ຂະຫຍາຍການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ

ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້​ດ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ເວົ້າ​ໂອ້​ອວດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ສາຍ​ພົ​ວ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດກວ່າ​ກັບ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຈີນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ບິ​ລ ກາ​ລ​ໂລ, ທີ່ກຳລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານຕື່ມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ທະວີການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດທ່ານ ​ໃສ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້.

ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ຢີ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່​ໃສ ຖ້າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມັກ​ເວົ້າ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ແລ້ວເຮັດ​ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ? ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່​ໃສ ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ໃຈ ແລະ ກະ​ວົນ​ກະ​ວາຍ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ ຈີນ ພຽງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ?”

ນ້ຳ​ສຽງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ຈາກ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຜ່​ານ​ມາ, ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ ໃນ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ. ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ຢີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການບໍ່​ປະຕິບັດຕາມສັນຍາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ຈີນ ຜ່ານ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ຢີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ປາ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖິ້ມໂທດ​ໃສ່ ຈີນ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຂໍ້​ອ້າງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຮອ​ດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອເລີຍ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ, ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່ ຈີນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ​ບັນ​ຫາ, ນັບ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ເຖິງ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກັບ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ຢູ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ໄດ້​ປົກປ້ອງການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ສຳ​ລັບ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ ມົ​ສ​ກູ ໃນ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ, ກ່ອນ​ການ​ສາ​ບານ​ຕົວ​ເຂົ້າ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ທີ່ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໃຫ້​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ຜູ້ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນ.

ແລະ ທ່າ​ມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້, ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຍຸ​ແຍ່ ແລະ ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ໂດຍກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາຍນອກ.

ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ຈີນ ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ໃນ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ. ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ເປັນແງ່ບວກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫາຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດທີ່ ຈີ​ນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນຢູ່.

“ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ດັ່ງ​ກັບວິ​ທີຕັ້ງ​ທ່າ​ທາງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ປີນີ້. ຖ້າ​ບໍ່​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ກໍອາດ​ຈະມີຫຼາຍ​ບັນ​ຫາໃຫ້​ ຈີນ ໃນການດຳເນີນງານ.​

China’s foreign minister escalated his country’s verbal attacks on the United States at a news conference in Beijing Thursday.

"Where is the credibility of a great power if the United States always says one thing and does another? Where is the confidence of a great power if it becomes tense and anxious at the mere mention of 'China’?”

That tone was a contrast from September, when U.S. President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in California. That meeting helped stabilize U.S.-China ties.

On Thursday, Wang Yi accused Washington of not honoring its promises and said the United States is trying to contain China through sanctions.

"The desire to heap blame on China under any pretext has reached an unbelievable level.”

Even as high-level talks resumed, the United States has expanded sanctions against China on a range of issues, from human rights abuses to its relations with Russia.

At his news conference, Wang defended China’s support for Russia, even amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

He also kept up pressure on Taiwan, ahead of the inauguration of a president Beijing views as a separatist.

And amid an increasingly tense territorial dispute with the Philippines in the South China Sea, Wang vowed to respond to what he called provocations and interference by outside forces.

The comments came as China holds an annual meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament under tight security in Beijing. The meeting aims to present a positive spin on the many problems facing China’s economy.

“Many analysts see Wang’s comments as a way to set the tone for China’s foreign policy for this year. If so, there may be no shortage of problems for China to navigate. Bill Gallo. VOA News. Beijing.”