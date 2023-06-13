ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຍົກລະດັບ ປະຕິບັດການສອດແນມ ຢູ່ທີ່ ຄິວບາ ໃນປີ 2019

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຍົກລະດັບ ສະຖານທີ່ເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນລັບຫຼາຍແຫ່ງຂອງຕົນ ຢູ່ໃນຄິວບາ ເມື່ອປີ 2019.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ວ່າ ເມື່ອລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ 2021 ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບ “ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນໂດຍປັກກິ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ” ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍປະຕິບັດການຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນລັບ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກໍຮູ້ຈັກກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກໍໄດ້ສະຫລຸບວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ທຳຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າພຽງພໍ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.

ນັບແຕ່ຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນ ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິ ບັດຍຸດທະສາດໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນດີຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໃນເລື້ອງທຸກໆບາດກ້າວ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກະທຳໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ຍຸດທະສາດນັ້ນ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍທາງການທູດ.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that China conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019.

Blinken told reporters that when the Biden administration took office in January 2021, it was briefed on a "number of sensitive efforts by Beijing around the world" to expand China's overseas operations for collecting intelligence.

He said the administration of former President Donald Trump was aware of the issue and that the Biden administration concluded Washington was not making enough progress on the matter.

Since that time, Blinken said, the United States has been implementing a new strategy that has been yielding results.

"I can't get into every step that we've taken. But the strategy begins with diplomacy," he said.