ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ​ຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາສິດທິມະນຸດໃນປະເທດຕ່າງໆທົ່ວໂລກ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ຈະ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ການ

ເປີດເຜີຍບົດລາຍງານ, ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນບັນດານັກຂ່າວກໍຈະສາມາດຖາມຄຳຖາມ ເອກ

ອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ໄມເກິລ ໂຄແຊັກ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ນັ້ນ ​

ແມ່ນກໍລະນີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊາວມຸສລິມ ວີເກີ ໃນແຂວງ ຊິນຈຽງ ຂອງ ຈີນ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ອື່ນໆ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ

ສິດທິມະນຸດທັງຫຼາຍ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກັກຂັງຊາວ ວີເກີ ແລະ ຊາວມຸສ

ລິມ ອື່ນໆໃນສູນຊົ່ວຄາວ ທີ່ມີເຈຕະນາກຳຈັດສາສະໜາ ແລະ ເອກະລັກ ທາງດ້ານ

ວັດທະນະທຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ ວ່າ​

ສູນຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນສູນຝຶກອາຊີບ ເພື່ອສອນຄົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ພາສາ ຈີນ ກາງ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ສູນຕ່າງໆໃນແຂວງ ຊິນຈຽງ

ຈະ “ຫາຍໄປໃນທີ່ສຸດ” ຖ້າມັນເຖິງເວລາເມື່ອ “ສັງຄົມບໍ່ຕ້ອງການມັນອີກ.”

ທ່ານ ຊາ​ມູ​ແອ​ລ ບ​ຣາວ​ນ໌​ແບັກ ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​

ດ້ານສາສະໜາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທີ່

ຮົງກົງ ວ່າການກັກຂັງຂອງ ຈີນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ ຕໍ່ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະເຊີນ

ແທ້ຈາກລັດທິຫົວຮຸນແຮງ.



The U.S. State Department is due to release Wednesday its annual report on human rights issues in countries around the world.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver remarks along with the release, after which journalists will be able to question Ambassador Michael Kozak.



A senior official told VOA one of the issues featured in the report is the case of Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province.



The U.S. and other Western governments, as well as rights groups, have accused China of detaining Uighurs and other Muslims in internment camps meant to purge their religious and cultural identity.



China says it is running a deradicalization program and that the camps are vocational training centers to teach people about the law and the Mandarin language.Chinese authorities said Tuesday that the camps in Xinjiang will "gradually disappear" if a time arises when "society does not need them."



Samuel Brownback, the U.S. ambassador for religious freedom, said Friday during a speech in Hong Kong that China's detentions are not proportionate to any real threat it faces from extremism.