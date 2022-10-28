ຈີນ ຍັງຄົງເປັນຄວາມທ້າທາຍສູງສຸດ ຕໍ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ຈີນ ຍັງຄົງເປັນຄວາມທ້າທາຍສູງສຸດຕໍ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ໃນຂະ​ນະທີ່ຣັດເຊຍຍັງຄົງເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມທີ່ “ຮ້າຍແຮງ” ຍ້ອນພວກເຂົາຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ເຮັດສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ, ອີງຕາມແຜນຍຸດທະສາດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ​ທີ່​ຫາກໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍອອກ​ມາຂອງຂອງທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນ ວັນພະຫັດວານ ຢູ່ທີ່ທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈວ່າ “ສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາຊົນຈີນ ເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງພຽງຜູ້ດຽວທີ່ມີທັງຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນລຳ​ດັບ​ຂອງສາກົນ, ແລະ ມີອໍານາດເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບຍຸດທະສາດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອັນໃໝ່ໂດຍ ບໍ່ສາມາດເປີດເຜີຍ ຕົນເອງໄດ້ນັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ຍັງຄົງມີ “ຄວາມອາດສາມາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນການທ້າທາຍຢ່າງ​ເປັນລະບົບຕໍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ຄືດ້ານການທະຫານ, ເສດຖະກິດ, ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະທາງການທູດ.”

ທ່ານ ອອສຕິນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມທ້າທາຍຂອງຈີນ” ໄດ້ນໍາໄປສູ່ ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນທົ່ວຂອບເຂດຂອງການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ສົງຄາມ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນດ້ານອະວະກາດ ແລະຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ຫລື ໄຊເບີ້ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້​ທີ່ຈະ​ເປັນຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ “ຄ່າເສຍຫາຍຂອງການເຮັດ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຕໍ່ກັບສະຫະລັດ ຫລື ບັນດາປະເທດ ພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນສູງເກີນສິ່ງ​ທີ່ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ນັ້ນ​ຫລາຍ.”

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ປິດ​ລັບ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ດໍາເນີນການຮຸກຮານປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຈີນ ຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນການຂົ່ມຄູ່ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງທີ່ຈະຢຶດຄອງໄຕ້ຫວັນໂດຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້ກອງ ກໍາລັງທາງທະຫານຖ້າມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ, ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງຍັງຄົງໂຈມຕີຫົວເມືອງນ້ອຍ ແລະໂຕເມືອງໃຫຍ່ຕ່າງໆຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນ ຂັບກາມິກາເຊ (Kamikaze) ທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍອີຣ່ານຢູ່.

ບົດລາຍງານທີ່ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຕໍ່ສະພາສູງເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອີກຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດເປີດເຜີຍຊື່ໄດ້ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຕ່າງໆຈະຍັງຄົງເປັນ “ຖານທີ່​ແໜ້ນ” ຂອງການຢັບຢັ້ງຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຢູ່.

ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່, ຍຸດທະສາດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອັນໃໝ່ສະທ້ອນ ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດທີ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ທາງດ້ານອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຄື ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະປະເທດ ຈີນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານອື່ນໆ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນນິວເຄລຍ ມີຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສົມ​ບູນ​ຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດແທນທີ່ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ນິວເຄລຍໄດ້ໃນບາງສະຖານະການ.”

China remains the top challenge to U.S. national security interests, while Russia remains an "acute" threat as it continues its brutal war in Ukraine, according to the Pentagon's newly released National Defense Strategy.

"The [People's Republic of China] is the only competitor out there with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, a power to do so," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters Thursday at the Pentagon.

A senior defense official, speaking to reporters about the new defense strategy on the condition of anonymity, said China continues to gain more "capability to systematically challenge the United States across the board: militarily, economically, technologically, diplomatically."

The "China challenge," according to Austin, has led to boosting defense capabilities across all warfighting domains, especially space and cyberspace, to make it clear to any potential adversary that "the cost of aggression against the United States or our allies and partners, far outweigh any conceivable gains."

The unclassified strategy report comes as both China and Russia have escalated aggressions against their neighbors. China repeatedly threatens to control Taiwan, by force if necessary, and Russia invaded Ukraine in February and continues to attack Ukrainian towns and cities with missiles and even Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

A classified version of the report was released to Congress earlier this year.

Another senior defense official, also speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity Thursday, said nuclear weapons will continue to be the "bedrock" of U.S. military deterrence.

According to the official, the new defense strategy reflects that the U.S. is now facing two major nuclear-armed competitors in Russia and China.

"Other non-nuclear capabilities have the potential to complement, but cannot replace nuclear deterrence in some circumstances," the official said.