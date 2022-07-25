ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງທາງທະຫານກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບຈີນ ມີທ່າທີຮຸກຮານ ແລະເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດພັນທະມິດ

ນາຍພົນ ມາກ ມີລລີ (Mark Milley), ປະທານເສນາທິການຮ່ວມ ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບຈີນ ໄດ້ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ທີ່​ເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ ແລະເປັນອັນຕະ ລາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 5 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດທ່ານນີ້ໄດ້ສະ​ແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນໃນລະຫວ່າງເດີນທາງໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມຂົງເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີການ​ຢຸດແວ່ ຢູ່ປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້. ທ່ານ ມີລລີ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈໍານວນການຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ເຮືອບິນ ແລະກໍາປັ່ນຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດປາຊີຟິກໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ແລະກອງກໍາລັງພັນທະມິດອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນ​ໄລ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ແລະຈໍານວນການປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າທີ່ບໍ່ປອດໄພ ກໍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນສັດສ່ວນທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ.

ການສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ມີຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ສະຫະລັດເພີ້ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຕົນໃນການເສີມຂະ​ຫຍາຍຄວາມສໍາພັນກັບບັນດາປະເທດຢູ່ໃນຂົງມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດປາຊີຟິກແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃຫ້ເທົ່າທຽມກັບຈີນ ເຊິ່ງກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມຂະຫຍາຍການມີໜ້າຂອງຕົນ ແລະອິດທິພົນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years. The top U.S. military officer made the comment during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia.

Milley said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions.

His comments came as the U.S. redoubles its efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region.