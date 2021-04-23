ຈີນ ຊອກຫາບ່ອນຕັ້ງຖານທັບ ຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ເພີ້ມຕື່ມ

ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ພວມຈັບຕາເບິ່ງຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບການເຄື່ອນ ໄຫວຂອງ

ຈີນ ໂດຍມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າປັກກິ່ງພວມໃກ້ຈະສ້າງຕັ້ງຕາໜ່າງທາງ ຂອງທະຫານ ແລະ

ຖານທັບເຮືອ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວທະວີບດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງທະຫານສະຫະລັດໃນອາຟຣິກາ ນາຍພົນສຕີເວັນ ທາວສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ດີເຖິງ ຄວາມປະສົງໃນການ

ສ້າງຕາໜ່າງຖານທັບຕ່າງຂຶ້ນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ” ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມ ວ່າ “ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງຂ້າພະ

ເຈົ້າ ສຳຄັນສຸດແມ່ນຢູ່ຕາມແຄມຝັ່ງມະຫາສະໝຸດແອັດແລນຕິກຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ.

ຈີນໄດ້ຕັ້ງຖານທັບທະຫານແຫ່ງທຳອິດ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ

ອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ເມືອງໂດຣາເລ (Doraleh) ໃນຈີບູຕີ (Djibouti) ໃນປີ 2017 ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພາໃຫ້

ເກີດຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ໃນໝູ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານສະຫະ ລັດທີ່ກ່າວເຖິງຖານທັບຂອງ

ຈີນວ່າ“ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນອກປະຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາ” ຄືຖານທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຄ້າຍເລີມົງນີເອ

(Lemonnier.)

ນາຍພົນທາວສັນ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດ ວຽກເພື່ອ

ຂະຫຍາຍຖານທັບຂອງຕົນໃນຈີບູຕີ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ບ່ອນບ່ອນອື່ນໆເພີ້ມຕື່ມ.

ນາຍພົນທາວສັນ ກ່າວເຖິງການຂະຫຍາຍຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໂດຣາເລວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້

ເຮັດສຳເລັດແລ້ວໃນສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນບ່ອນຈອດເຮືອຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ແລະສາມາດຕໍ່

ໃສ່ຖານທັບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບ່ອນຈອດເຮືອນີ້ ສາມາດຈອດ ກຳປັ່ນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຮວມທັງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ ພ້ອມທັງບັນດາ ເຮືອດຳນໍ້ານິວເຄລຍ.”

U.S. forces in Africa are keeping a watchful eye on China, worried Beijing is getting closer to establishing a network of military and naval bases across the continent.

"We know the Chinese desire a network of bases around the globe," the head of U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Stephen Townsend, told lawmakers Thursday, adding "My concern is the greatest along the Atlantic coast of Africa."

China established its first military base in on Africa’s east coast, in Doraleh, Djibouti, in 2017, raising concern among U.S. military officials who described the Chinese facility as being “right outside our gates” of U.S.’s own base located at Camp Lemonnier.

Townsend said Thursday that since then, Beijing has worked on expanding its footprint in Djibouti as it eyes additional locations.

"What they have done in the last two years is completed a very large and capable naval pier that adjoins their base," Townsend said of Chinese expansion at Doraleh. "This pier has a capability to dock their largest ships, to include the Chinese aircraft carrier as well as nuclear submarines."