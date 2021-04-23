ຈີນປະນາມ ການໂຈມຕີສະຫຼະຊີບ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ ພວກນັກການທູດຈີນ

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນປາກິສຖານກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍຫ້າຄົນ ໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລົດລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບໃນ ຕອນກາງຄືນ ຢູ່ໂຮງແຮມທີ່ຫລູຫລາແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນເມືອງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ແນໃສ່ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງບັນດານັກການທູດຈີນ.

ເຫດລະເບີດຂະໜາດແຮງ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເດີ່ນຈອດລົດ ຂອງໂຮງແຮມເຊຣີນາໃນ ເມືອງແກັດ

ຕາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງເອກ ຂອງແຂວງບາລູຈິສຕານ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນ ພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍໄດ້

ເຮັດໃຫ້ 13 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງງແມ່ນມີອາການສາຫັດ.

ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຈ້ງວ່າ ຜູ້ວາງລະເບີດ ໄດ້ບີບຄະນວນ “ລະເບີດລົດໃຫ້

ແຕກຂຶ້ນ” ກ່ອນທີ່ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຈີນປະຈຳປາກິສຖານທ່ານ ນອງ ຣອງ (Nong

Rong) ໄປເຖິງພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນສູ່ໂຮງ ແຮມຈາກການຮັບປະທານ

ອາຫານຄໍ່າ ຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດບ່ອນນຶ່ງໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານວັງ ເວນບິນ (Wang Wenbin) ກ່າວຢູ່ ໃນລາຍ

ງານປະຈຳວັນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າປັກກິ່ງ “ຂໍປະນາມຢ່າງແຮງ” ຕໍ່ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍ

ລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວແລະໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈຕໍ່ບັນ ດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ. ທ່ານ

ເວນບິນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ທ່ານຣອງໄດ້ນຳພາຄະນະການ ທູດກຸ່ມນຶ່ງໄປເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພັກເຊົາຢູ່ໂຮງແຮມເຊຣີນາ.

ທ່ານເວນບິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາທູດຈີນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງແຮມ ເວລາການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຂອງຊາວຈີນໃນການໂຈມ ຕີນີ້.” ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້

ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ກຸ່ມນັກການທູດຂອງທ່ານຣອງ ອາດໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າ

ໝາຍໂດຍສະເພາະໃນການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລີບານ ໃນປາກິສຖານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມນອກກົດໝາຍ ໄດ້ອ້າງ ເອົາຄວາມ

ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີ ດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫຼະ

ຊີບ ໄດ້ແນໃສ່ “ການພົບປະສຳຄັນທີ່ພົວພັນກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າ ໜ້າທີ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ.” ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້

ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມເຕີມ.

ທ່ານເວນບິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ກະຊວງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງໃນປາກິສຖານ ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມ

ທຳການສືບສວນຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການນີ້. ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ທາງຝ່າຍປາກິສຖານ

ຈະພົບເຫັນຄວາມຈິງໃນໄວໆນີ້ ແລະນຳເອົາບັນດາຜູ້ກໍ່ ການ ມາລົງໂທດ.”

ໂຄສົກຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນຈະສືບຕໍ່ ໃຫ້ການ “ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ” ໃນ ຄວາມພະ

ຍາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ແລະ “ຮ່ວມກັນຮັກສາ ສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມປອດ

ໄພ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບ ຢູ່ຂົງເຂດ ແລະຄໍ້າປະກັນຄວາມ ປອດໄພຂອງບັນດາພະນັກ

ງານຈີນ ແລະສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆ ໃນປາກິສຖານ.”

Officials in Pakistan said Thursday the death toll had risen to at least five from an overnight suicide car bombing of a luxury hotel in a southwestern city, which apparently targeted visiting Chinese diplomats.

The powerful explosion ripped through the parking lot of Serena Hotel in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, late Wednesday, injuring at least 13 others, some of them critically.

Security sources said the bomber detonated the “vehicle-born” explosives just before China’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, was due to arrive back at the hotel from a dinner party elsewhere in the city.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing Thursday that Beijing “strongly condemns” the bombing and extended sympathies to the victims. Wenbin confirmed that Rong had been leading a delegation to the city and that they were staying at the Serena Hotel.

“The Chinese delegation was not in the hotel when the attack happened. So far, no Chinese casualties have been reported in the attack,” Wenbin said. He offered no indication as to whether Rong’s delegation might have been specifically targeted in the attack.

The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying the intended target of the suicide bombing was a “high-profile meeting involving foreign officials.” It did not elaborate further.

“At present, the relevant departments in Pakistan are making full effort to investigate the incident,” said Wenbin. “We believe that the Pakistani side will find out the truth at an early date and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The Chinese spokesman said that China will continue to “firmly support” Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and “jointly maintain and promote regional security and stability and ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan.”