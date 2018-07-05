ຈີນ ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ຍອມ 'ກົ້ມຫົວ' ຂະນະທີ່ ການເກັບພາສີ ຂອງ ສຫລ ຈະເລີ້ມ ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້

ຈີນ ແມ່ນຍັງຍຶດໝັ້ນຢ່າງໜຽວແໜ້ນ ໃນການຄັດຄ້ານ ກ່ຽວກັບການເກັບພາສີ ຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຂອງຈີນ ໂດຍເຕືອນວ່າ ຕົນຈະຕອບໂຕ້ ແບບດຽວກັນ

ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ການເກັບພາສີນັ້ນ ເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້.

ແຜນການຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະເກັບພາສີ 25 ເປີເຊັນ

ຕໍ່ຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງຈີນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 800 ຊະນິດ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍເຖິງ 34 ຕື້ໂດລາ ແມ່ນ

ມີກຳນົດຈະເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ໃນເວລານຶ່ງນາທີ ຫຼັງ ຈາກທ່ຽງຄືນ ວັນສຸກ ຕາມເວລາ

ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຄ້າຂອງຈີນ ທ່ານ ກາວ ຝັ່ງ ໄດ້ບອກບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດ

ມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງ “ຈະບໍ່ຍິງກ່ອນ” ໃນສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ

ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກເລີຍ ພຽງແຕ່ ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຜົນປະ

ໂຫຍດຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນ.

ທ່ານກາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈີນ ຈະບໍ່ຍອມກົມຫົວ ໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່

ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການເກັບພາສີມາຂົ່ມຂູ່.” ທ່ານໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນ “ແທ້ໆແລ້ວເປັນການໂຈມຕີ ຕໍ່ຕາໜ່າງການນຳສົ່ງສິນຄ້າ ຂອງ

ໂລກ ແລະລະບົບການເພີ້ມມູນຄ່າໃຫ້ແກ່ວັດຖຸດິບ” ແລະວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນ

“ເລີ້ມຍິງໃສ່ໂລກທັງມວນ ລວມທັງຕົນເອງນຳດ້ວຍ.”

ທ່ານກາວ ຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ປະມານ 20 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຂອງສິນຄ້າທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະຖືກ

ເກັບພາສີເພີ້ມ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໂດຍພວກນັກ

ລົງທຶນຕ່າງປະເທດ ລວມທັງ ສ່ວນແບ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ເອງ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ວ່າ ຈະເກັບພາສີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍເຖິງ 450 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າ

ຕ່າງໆ ຂອງຈີນ ຖ້າປັກກິ່ງ ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ ດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າທີ່ສົ່ງອອກ

ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ຕອບໂຕ້ກັນໄປກັບມາ ລະຫວ່າງ ສອງເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງ

ໂລກນີ້ ຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໄປທົ່ວເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງໂລກ.

China is standing firm against a set of U.S.-imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, warning that it will the respond in kind the instant the duties take effect.



U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on more than 800 Chinese products worth some $34 billion are set to take effect at one minute after midnight Friday Washington time ((0401GMT)).



Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters Thursday Beijing "will not fire the first shot" in a likely trade war with Washington, but says it will have no choice but to retaliate to defend the interests of China and its people.



"China will not bow down in the face of threats and blackmail" Gao said. He warned that the U.S. measures are "essentially attacking the global supply and value chain," and that the United States is "opening fire on the entire world, including itself."



Gao also noted that about $20 billion of the goods that will be subjected to the U.S. tariffs are backed by foreign investors, including a significant portion from the United States itself.



President Trump has threatened to impose as much as $450 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing retaliates with its own tariffs on U.S. exports.



The tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two biggest economies will send major shockwaves around the global economy.