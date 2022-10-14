ມີເດັກນ້ອຍຢ່າງໜ້ອຍແປດຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ກຳປູເຈຍ ເວລາເຮືອທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເດີນທາງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຫລົ້ມຢູ່ໃນແມ່ນ້ຳຂອງ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງພະນົມເປັນ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ມີສີ່ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍສອງຄົນ ແລະລູກເຮືອສອງຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍຊີວິດໄວ້ໄດ້.
ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ມີອາຍຸລະຫວ່າງ 12 ຫາ 15 ປີ.
ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນັກຮຽນສອງຄົນ ຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.
ອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງລາຍງານວ່າ ເຮືອລຳດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ນຳເດັກນ້ອຍກັບບ້ານ ຫລັງຈາກພວກນັກຮຽນໄດ້ພາກັນໄປຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ.
ເຈົ້າຂອງເຮືອ ແລະພວກລູກເຮືອໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການກ່າວຫາ.
ອຸບັດຕິເຫດທາງເຮືອມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ໃນປະເທດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.
At least eight children died Thursday in Cambodia when the boat they were traveling in capsized on the Mekong River southeast of Phenom Penh.
Officials say four people – two children and two crew members – were rescued.
The children were between the ages of 12 and 15.
At least two students remained missing Friday.
The French News Agency reports the boat was ferrying the children back home after the students had attended an English class.
The boat’s owner and crew members were hospitalized, according to The Associated Press, and they will face charges.
Boat accidents are common in Southeast Asia.