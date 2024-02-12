ທີມ ຊີຟສ໌ Chiefs ເໜືອກວ່າ ທີມ ໂຟຕີນາຍເນີສ໌ 49ers ເອົາຊະນະ Super Bowl

ທີມ ຊີຟສ໌ ຂອງແຄນຊັສ ຊີຕີ ໄດ້ທຳຄະແນນດ້ວຍການນຳເອົາບານຜ່ານເສັ້ນໄຊຂອງຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເທິຈດາວ (touchdown) ໃນຊ່ວງສຸດທ້າຍ ຂອງການຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປ ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະທີມ 49ers (ໂຟຕີນາຍເນີສ໌ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ) ດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 25 ຕໍ່ 22 ແລະເປັນ​ຜູ້ຊະນະເລີດ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ Super Bowl ຂອງສະໂມສອນອາເມຣິກັນຟຸດບອລ.

ໄຊຊະນະດັ່ງກ່າວ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນ ລາສ ເວກັສ ແມ່ນການໄດ້ເປັນແຊມ ປ້ຽນ ຄັ້ງທີສອງລຽນຕິດ ສຳລັບທີມ ຊີຟ ແລະເປັນຄັ້ງທີສາມ ໃນຮອບຫ້າປີຜ່ານມາ. ບໍ່ມີທີມໃດທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະເລີດໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ Super Bowl ຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ ໃນເກືອບຮອບ 20 ປີຜ່ານມາ.

ທີມແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມເກມໃນຊ່ວງຕົ້ນໆ ໂດຍໄດ້ 10 ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ 0.

ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ນຳຫຼັງມາດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 10 ຕໍ່ 3 ໃນຊ່ວງເຄິ່ງເວລາຂອງເກມ, ທີມຊີຟ ກໍໄດ້ບຸກຂຶ້ນມາຄືນ ໂດຍໄດ້ 10 ຄະແນນ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນດ້ວຍຄະແນນໃດໆ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົານຳໜ້າດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 13 ຕໍ່ 10.

ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ເກມແມ່ນສູສີກັນ ບຸກກັນໄປບຸກກັນມາ ໂດຍແຕ່ລະທີມ ກໍໄດ້ຄະ ແນນເຕະບານເຂົ້າປະຕູ ໃນຊ່ວງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງເວລາໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນດ້ວຍຄະ ແນນຈາວກັນ 19 ຕໍ່ 19 ຈຶ່ງຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປ.

ທີມ 49ers (ໂຟຕີນາຍເນີສ໌) ໄດ້ຮັບບານກ່ອນເປັນຝ່າຍບຸກໃນຊ່ວງການຕໍ່ເວລາ ແລ້ວສາມາດພຽງແຕ່ເຕະບານເຂົ້າປະຕູ ໄດ້ສາມຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງເປີດປະຕູໃຫ້ທີມຊີຟສ໌ ທີ່ອາດຈະຊະນະໄດ້ ດ້ວຍການເຮັດເທີຈດາວ ຫຼືວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກມຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປອີກ ດ້ວຍການເຕະເຂົ້າປະຕູຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ບານຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນ 3 ຫຼາ ຄົວເຕີແບກ ຫຼືຜູ້ແກວ່ງ​ບານຂອງທີມຊີຟສ໌ ທ້າວ ແພດທຣິກ ມະໂຮມສ໌ ແກວ່ງບານໃຫ້ຜູ້ຮັບບານ ຫຼື wide receiver ທ້າວແມັກໂຄລ ຮາດແມນ ໄດ້ສຳເລັດຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວສາມຄັ້ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ແລ່ນຜ່ານເສັ້ນໄຊ ຫຼື end zone ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດແຕະຕົວລາວ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນໄຊຊະນະຂອງເກມ.

ທ້າວມະໂຮມສ໌ ໄດ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃຫ້ເປັນ ນັກກິລາດີເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດ ຫຼື MVP ເປັນຄັ້ງທີສາມ ໃນອາຊີບການເປັນຄົວເຕີແບກຂອງລາວ.

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown in the final seconds of overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 and win the National Football League’s Super Bowl.

The victory in Las Vegas was the second consecutive championship for the Chiefs and their third in five years. No team had won back-to-back Super Bowls in nearly 20 years.

San Francisco controlled the game early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead.

But after trailing 10-3 at halftime, the Chiefs stormed back, scoring 10 unanswered points of their own to take a 13-10 advantage.

From there, the game was a tight, back-and-forth contest, with each team scoring a field goal in the final two minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 19-19.

The 49ers had to settle for a field goal on their only overtime possession, leaving the door open for the Chiefs to win with a touchdown or extend the game with a field goal of their own.

After driving down the 3-yard-line, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a quick pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who ran into the end zone untouched for the game-winning score.

Mahomes was named the game’s Most Valuable Player for the third time in his career.