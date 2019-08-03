ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະໜູນ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບສື່ມວນ​ຊົນໃນ​ເທີ​ກີ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​

ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ ​ໃນອຳ​ນາດ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະ​ບານທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ໃບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ ກວດ​ກາ

ແລະການ​ກວດ​ສອບທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ການອອກ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດຢູ່​ໃນ

​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ກົດ​ລະບຽບ​ໃໝ່​ ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ​ທີ່​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ແລະ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ຫຼື

RTUK ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້ນຳ​ອອກ ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ​

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ Gazette ຂອງທາງ​ການເທີ​ກີ.

ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບໃໝ່ຈະ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ກາ​ນ​ອອກ​ໃບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ

ແລະ​ຄ່າ​ທຳ​ນຽມ ແລະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການ RTUK ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ລາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ

ຍົກ​ເລີກໃບອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ ໂດຍ​ຖືວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​

ລະ​ບຽບ.

ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ຮ່າງ​ຂຶ້ນເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ ເມື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

​ຢາ​ມານ ອາກ​ເດນິສ ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລອິ​ສ​ຕັນ​ບູ​ລ

ບິ​ລ​ກີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານ​ການກວດ​ສອບ ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ນີ້ ​ອາດ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບທີ່ຄຸມ​ເຄືອ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ເພາະ

​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມໃນ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ໃນທຸກ​ມື້ນີ້. ປະ​ມານ 2 ໃນ​ທຸກ 5 ຄົນ​

ໃດໃນ​ເທີ​ກີກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຂ່າວ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຈາກອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ. ​



Turkish media freedom advocates are raising alarms about newly announced government powers to license, inspect and possibly censor online broadcasts in the country.



The new regulations for Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), the government's media regulator, were published this week in Turkey's Official Gazette.



Among other things, the rules would impose licensing requirements and fees, and allow the RTÜK to suspend programs and cancel licenses as sanctions for not complying with the rules.



The regulations were first drafted a year ago, said Yaman Akdeniz, a law professor at Istanbul Bilgi University whose expertise is online censorship.



The move has potentially broad implications, he said, because anyone can transmit content on the internet these days. About 2-in-5 people in Turkey say they get most of their news online.