ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນເສລີພາບສື່ມວນຊົນໃນເທີກີ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວ
ກັບການປະກາດ ໃນອຳນາດໃໝ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ຈະອອກໃບອະນຸຍາດ ກວດກາ
ແລະການກວດສອບທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການອອກຂ່າວທາງອິນເຕີແນັດຢູ່ໃນ
ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ບັນດາກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ ຂອງສະພາສູງສຸດ ທີ່ຄຸ້ມຄອງວິທະຍຸ ແລະໂທລະພາບ ຫຼື
RTUK ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການຄວບຄຸມສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ນຳອອກ ເຜີຍແຜ່
ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວສານ Gazette ຂອງທາງການເທີກີ.
ຮວມຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ ກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ຈະວາງມາດຕະການອອກໃບອະນຸຍາດທີ່ຕ້ອງການ
ແລະຄ່າທຳນຽມ ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອົງການ RTUK ຢຸດເຊົາລາຍການຕ່າງໆ ແລະ
ຍົກເລີກໃບອະນຸຍາດ ໂດຍຖືວ່າເປັນການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ການບໍ່ປະຕິ ບັດຕາມກົດ
ລະບຽບ.
ກົດລະບຽບດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮ່າງຂຶ້ນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ເມື່ອນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ
ຢາມານ ອາກເດນິສ ອາຈານສອນກົດໝາຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອິສຕັນບູລ
ບິລກີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການກວດສອບ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນີ້ ອາດມີຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຄຸມເຄືອຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ເພາະ
ວ່າຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງສາມາດສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນອິນເຕີແນັດໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້. ປະມານ 2 ໃນທຸກ 5 ຄົນ
ໃດໃນເທີກີກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຈາກອິນເຕີແນັດ.
Turkish media freedom advocates are raising alarms about newly announced government powers to license, inspect and possibly censor online broadcasts in the country.
The new regulations for Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), the government's media regulator, were published this week in Turkey's Official Gazette.
Among other things, the rules would impose licensing requirements and fees, and allow the RTÜK to suspend programs and cancel licenses as sanctions for not complying with the rules.
The regulations were first drafted a year ago, said Yaman Akdeniz, a law professor at Istanbul Bilgi University whose expertise is online censorship.
The move has potentially broad implications, he said, because anyone can transmit content on the internet these days. About 2-in-5 people in Turkey say they get most of their news online.
