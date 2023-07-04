ການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ທີ່ນໍາໄປສູ່ວັນເອກະລາດ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະ​ເທດ ມີການກະກຽມເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 247 ປີ ວັນເອກະລາດ ຂອງປະເທດ, ເມືອງນ້ອຍໆແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ພັດທະນາປະເພນີແບບດັ້ງເດີມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍການເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນ ເຂົ້າມາໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊຸົນ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຊາກິບ ອູລ ອິສລາມ (Saqib UI Islam) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ຈະພາພວກເຮົາໄປຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມເມືອງນ້ອຍໆໃນລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ທີ່ພາກັນສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ກ່ອນວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນມື້ຝົນຕົກລິນ ຢູ່ເມືອງນ້ອຍແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງລັດເວີຈີເນຍ, ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງລ່ວງໜ້າໃນວັນປະກາດເອກະ ລາດ.

ວ​ອນເນີ້ ເວີກແມນ (Warner Workman), ລູກຊາຍຂອງນັກປະຕິວັດຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ຈົ່ງດັງກ້ອງຂຶ້ນ.”

ດວງດາວທີ່ເປັ່ງປະກາຍຢູ່ທາງທິດໃຕ້ ຫຼື Star Spangled South Riding ໄດ້ດຶງດູດຜູ້ຄົນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1996 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ເຊິ່ງປະຫວັດສາດ ໄດ້ສະແດງໂດຍຜ່ານການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼຄືດັ່ງພາບທີ່ເຫັນຢູ່ນີ້.

ເວີນເນີ້ ເວີກແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ແຈກຢາຍທຸງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໃສ່ປະຫວັດສາດເຂົ້າໄປເລັກນ້ອຍກັບທຸງທີ່ແຈກຢາຍໄປນີ້. ບັນດາເດັກນ້ອຍ ມັກສີສັນຂອງທຸງ, ພວກເຂົາມັກ ເວລາທຸງພັດປິວໄປມາ, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍມັກການຕີຂອງລະຄັງ.”

ທ່ານບັອບບີ້ ຄິດເທລ (Bobby Kittel), ເປັນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຈັດງານ South Riding ທີ່ຜູກຂາດແຕ່ພຽງຜູ້ດຽວ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຈັດງານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1996, ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ທັງໝົດນີ້ ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນລວມຢູ່ໃນການຜະຈົນໄພອັນດຽວ ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກທ່ານກໍາລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່, ເຊິ່ງມັນມີຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນ, ເປັນຊຸມຊົນ ແລະຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ຢູ່ທີ່ສວນຫຼັງບ້ານຂອງພວກທ່ານ."

ແລະປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນັ້ນ ກໍຊື່ນຊົມກັບງານດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຊີ ຮາວ (Chee How), ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ South Riding ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍມັກບັນຍາກາດແບບນີ້ຕະຫຼອດເວລາ, ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.”

ລາລິຕາ (Lalita), ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ South Riding ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ງານນີ້ຢູ່ໃກ້ເຮືອນ ແລະກໍບໍ່ຕ້ອງເດີນທາງໄປທາງໃດ.”

ແລະງານບຸນ ກໍໄດ້ນໍາເອົາຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງມາສູ່ຊຸມຊົນ ໃນຈິດວິນຍານຂອງຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫຼະພາບ.

ແຊມ, ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ South Riding ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນດຽວກັນ; ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ຢູ່ໃນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຫຼາຍ ກັບການຈູດບັ້ງ​ໄຟ​ດອກ.”

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ຈົບລົງດ້ວຍການຈູດບັ້ງ​ໄຟ​ດອກ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຂໍ້ຄວາມກ່ຽວກັບຊີວິດ, ເສລີພາບ ແລະ​ການ​ຊອກ​ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ສຸກ ລວມທັງຫຼາຍໆຄໍາເວົ້າ ໃນວັນປະກາດເອກະລາດ.

As the nation’s capital prepares to celebrate 247 years of the country’s independence, smaller U.S. towns have developed their own traditions of marking the day and bringing together their communities. VOA’s Saqib Ul Islam takes us to one such small Virginia town that celebrated ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

On a rainy day in a small town in Virginia, residents were getting together for an early Independence Day celebration.

Warner Workman, Sons of American Revolution))

“Let liberty ring.”

The Star Spangled South Riding has attracted thousands since 1996, where history is on display for all through floats like this one.

Warner Workman, Sons of the American Revolution

“We give out a lot of flags, and we try to give a little bit of history along with it. The kids like the color, they like the flutter, they like the ringing of the bell.”

Bobby Kittel is the events manager for South Riding Proprietary, which has been organizing this festival since 1996.

Bobby Kittel, South Riding Proprietary

“All it does is make people included on the same adventure you’re going to have, which is fun, community and it’s there, right in your backyard.”

And the residents appreciate that.

Chee How – South Riding Resident

“I always like the atmosphere here, and the people here.”

Lalita – South Riding Resident

“This is closer to home and no commute.”

And the festival brings different communities together in the spirit of Independence.

Sam – South Riding Resident

“We live in the same community; we wanted to be part of the community, you know, celebrate, we are excited for the fireworks.”

The celebration ended with fireworks and with a message of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – words from the Declaration of Independence.