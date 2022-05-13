ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງນໍາສໍານັກວາຕິກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຈັບໂຕຄາດີນານຄົນສໍາຄັນຂອງສາສະໜາກາໂຕລິກ ແລະນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ພະຄາດີນານໂຈເຊັບ ເຊິນ (Joseph Zen), ອາຍຸ 90 ປີ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄາດີນານຂອງສາສະໜາກາໂຕລິກ ແລະເປັນອະດີດສັງ​ຄະ​ລາດຂອງຮົງກົງ, ຖືກຈັບໂຕໃນມື້ວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາກ່ຽວກັບການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບກອງກໍາລັງຕ່າງຊາດ. ເພິ່ນເປັນນັກວິຈານທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ຄາດີນານເຊິນ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍດ້ວຍການປະກັນໂຕ.

ທ່ານເຄີຣ໌ຕ ແຄັມແບລ (Kurt Campbell), ຜູ້ປະສານງານດ້ານສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ສໍາລັບຂົງເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເປັນບາດກ້າວຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ເພື່ອກົດດັນ ແລະ ເພື່ອກວດລ້າງກຸ່ມສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນ” ແລະມີຄວາມກັງວົນໂດຍລວມ ກ່ຽວກັບການປາບປາມປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ “ສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນທັງທາງດ້ານສື່ມວນຊົນ, ວົງການສາສະໜາ ແລະສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາ.”

ຮອງໂຄສົກປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງຄາຣິນ ຊັງ-​ປີແອ (Karine Jean-Pierre) ກໍໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

“ເສລີພາບໃນການສະແດງອອກ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸ່ງເຮືອງແລະໝັ້ນຄົງທາງສັງຄົມ,” ທ່ານນາງ​ຊັງ-ປີ​ແອ ກ່າວກັບນັກຂ່າວຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອບິນ ແອຟອສວັນ. “ພວກເຮົາຂໍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈີນ ແລະ ຮົງກົງ ຈົ່ງຍຸຕິການແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຊາວຮົງກົງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະຂໍໃຫ້ປ່ອຍໂຕຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງຢ່າງບໍ່ຍຸຕິທໍາ ແລະ ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໃນທັນທີ ເຊັ່ນພະຄາດີນານ ໂຈເຊັບ ເຊິນ ພ້ອມທັງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຈັບຄົນອື່ນໆ...”

ໂຄສົກປະຈໍາສໍານັກວາຕິກັນ ທ່ານມັຕຕິໂອ ບຣູນີ (Matteo Bruni) ກ່າວທີ່ວາຕິກັນວ່າ “ສຳ​ນັກ​ວາ​ຕິ​ກັນ ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວການຈັບໂຕພະຄາດີນານ ເຊິນ ແລະກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການຕິດຕາມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫານີ້ເປັນຢ່າງສູງ.”

ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ, ຕໍາຫຼວດຂອງຮົງກົງກ່າວວ່າ ການຈັບກຸມດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບົນພື້ນຖານ “ທີ່ຖືກສົງໄສວ່າ ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼືພາກສ່ວນພາຍນອກອື່ນໆ ທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຊາດ” ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາຊົນຈີນ.

ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸຊື່ຂອງພະຄາດີນານ ເຊິນ, ຖະແຫຼງການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ເພິ່ນເອງ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກັກໂຕອີກສາມຄົນ “ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕອອກໄປແລ້ວ ດ້ວຍການປະກັນໂຕ, ແລະຕ້ອງໄດ້ກັບມາລາຍງານໂຕກັບຕໍາຫຼວດໃນຊ່ວງຕົ້ນເດືອນສິງຫາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.” ສ່ວນແມ່ຍິງທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 67 ປີ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ໂທດ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງ​ຈະຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕ​ໄວ້ຢູ່.

The United States has joined the Vatican in expressing concern after Hong Kong police arrested a prominent Catholic cardinal and other pro-democracy activists on national security charges.

Joseph Zen -- the 90-year-old cardinal and former bishop of Hong Kong -- was arrested Wednesday on charges of collusion with foreign forces. He is a fierce critic of the Beijing government. Zen was later released on bail.

“We're increasingly troubled by steps in Hong Kong to pressure and eliminate civil society” and overall concerned by the clampdown in Hong Kong against those who “speak out both in the media, in religious circles, and in academia,” said Kurt Campbell, who serves as White House National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also weighed in on Wednesday.

“Freedom of expression is critical to prosperous and secure societies,” Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. “We call on PRC and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong advocates and to immediately release those who have been unjustly detained and charged, like the Cardinal Joseph Zen ... and others arrested today.”

At the Vatican, spokesperson Matteo Bruni said in a statement, “The Holy See has learned with concern of the news of the arrest of Cardinal Zen and is following the developments of the situation with extreme attention.”

In a statement, Hong Kong police said the arrest was based on “suspected conspiracy to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” under the People’s Republic of China’s National Security Law.

Without naming Cardinal Zen, the statement said he and three others “have been released on bail and are required to report back to police in early August.” Another 67-year-old arrested woman who is serving a sentence will remain in custody.