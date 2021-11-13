ຈົ່ງ​ຖື​ວ່າ ມັນເປັນລົດ​ແທັກ​ຊີ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ ຫລື "robotaxi" ສໍາລັບລູກຄ້າທີ່ຕ້ອງການຂີ່ລົດໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ລາ​ສ ເວ​ກັ​ສ (Las Vegas), ຕອນນີ້ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃນການໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ການລົດຂີ່ໂດຍທີ່ລົດນັ້ນ​ຂັບໄປຫາລູກຄ້າ ດ້ວຍໂຕ​ມັນ​ເອງໄດ້. Tina Trinh ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທຸກມື້ນີ້, ການໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບຂອງທ່ານເອີ້ນເອົາລົດມາ​ຂີ່ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື່ອງຜິດປົກ ກະຕິແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ… ເວັ້ນເສຍແຕ່ວ່າ, ແນ່ນອນ, ລົດທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກເອີ້ນ ມານັ້ນ ຈະຂັບມາຫາທ່ານ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ມັນເອງ.

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ນັນ ນານ​ດາ​ກຸ​ມາ (Anand Nandakumar), ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຮາ​ໂລ (Halo):

“ມັນເປັນສູນກາງແຫ່ງຄວາມດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງຄົນ. ທຸກຄົນຢາກເຫັນມັນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເຂົ້າມາໃກ້ມັນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກສຳພັດມັນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກຮູ້ຈັກວ່າມັນເປັນຈັ່ງໃດ.”

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ນັນ ນານ​ດາ​ກຸ​ມາ ເປັນຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຮາ​ໂລ (Halo), ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນການບໍ ລິການລົດທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບທີ່ມີຍານ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະຊະ​ນິດໃໝ່ແບບເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໄຟຟ້າ​ທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນຄວບຄຸມຢູ່ໄລຍະໄກໂດຍຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ ທີ່ຄົນຂັບລົດຢູ່ບໍ່ເກີນ 50 ໄມຫ່າງຈາກ​ສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ເນ​ວາ​ດານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນານ​ດາ​ກຸ​ມາ CEO ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ T-Mobile / Halo ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເອົາລົດໄຟຟ້າອອກຈາກບ່ອນວາງຂາຍ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະນຳເອົາລົດໄຟຟ້າທີ່ປັບປຸງໃໝ່ທີ່ມີຄອມພິວເຕີ ແລະເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີ ສາມ ຊັ້ນ ...ແລະລະບົບຂັບຂີ່ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ສາມາດຂັບລົດໄດ້ຈາກບ່ອນທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກໄດ້.”

ສ່ວນທີ່ສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດຂອງລົດເດ່​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ? ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ, ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຂັບ ທີ່​ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກສາມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້​ເຕັມ 360 ອົງສາເລີຍ.

ການບໍລິການສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນອາໄສເຄືອຂ່າຍໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ໄຮ້​ສາຍ 5G ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ T-Mobile ເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກ.

ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ຊໍ (John Saw) ເປັນຮອງປະທານບໍລິຫານພະ​ແນກເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ທີ່​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ແລະ​ຫາກໍ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ຫລື Advanced and Emerging Technologies ຢູ່ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ T-Mobile. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ສໍາລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແລ້ວ, ນີ້ແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າເປັນຈຸດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງກໍລະນີການ ນໍາໃຊ້ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງພະລັງຂອງລະບົບ 5G."

ເມື່ອຍານພາຫະນະມາຮອດແລ້ວ, ລູກຄ້າກໍ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ຫລັງ​ພວງ​ມະ​ໄລ ແລະທຳ​ການຂັບລົດໄປ​ເລີຍ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ນ້ອຍໆ ​ເພື່ອ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ທີ່​ລົດຂັບ​ດ້ວຍ​ໂຕ​ມັນ​ເອງ​ຢ່າງເຕັມ​ສ່ວນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ມີ​ໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ໃຊ້ ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂ​ວາງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ສໍາລັບໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ທ່ານ​ນານ​ດາ​ກຸ​ມາ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການປະສົມປະສານ ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງມະນຸດ ແລະເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີໃນການຂັບລົດດ້ວຍຕົວ​ມັນເອງແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ້​ວາງ​ໃຈແກ່​ຜູ້​ຊົມ​ໃຊ້.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້ "ມີຊ່ອງຫວ່າງແຫ່ງຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງໃນສັງຄົມ ລະຫວ່າງຈຸດທີ່ປະ​ເດັນໃນການຂົນສົ່ງໃນມື້ນີ້ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອະນາຄົດ, ບ່ອນທີ່ຍານພາຫະນະທັງຫມົດ ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ແລະຂັບ​ດ້ວຍ​ໂຕ​ມັນ​ເອງ​ແບບອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ."

ທ່ານ​ນານ​ດາ​ກຸ​ມາກ່າວຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

"ສະນັ້ນ, ສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາແລ້ວ ການທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈໄດ້ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດບ່ອນນຶ່ງ."

ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ນີ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ສິ່ງ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກອັນ​ສໍາ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຂັບ​ລົດ… ຄືບ່ອນ​ຈອດ​ລົດນັ້ນໝົດ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ນານ​ດາ​ກຸ​ມາກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອເຈົ້າໃຊ້ມັນແລ້ວ, ພຽງແຕ່ອອກຈາກລົດ ແລະກໍປິດປະຕູໄວ້. ພວກເຮົາຈະ ເອົາມັນມາໄວ້.”

ເມື່ອ​ເຖິງເວ​ລາແລ້ວ ການທີ່​ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່ບ່ອນນັ່ງຂອງຄົນຂັບອາດຈະ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີ.

Consider it a “robotaxi.” For customers who need a ride in Las Vegas, they can now use a ride-hailing startup whose cars drive themselves to customers. Tina Trinh reports.

These days, summoning a car ride with your phone isn’t all that unusual … unless, of course, the car that’s being summoned drives itself to you.

Anand Nandakumar, Halo CEO:

“It’s the center of attraction. Everybody wants to see it. They want to come near it. They want to touch it. They want to feel it.”

Anand Nandakumar is the founder of Halo, a new driverless car service whose semiautonomous all-electric vehicles are remotely controlled by drivers. Anand Nandakumar (“AH-nun NAN-da-koo-MAR”) is the founder of Halo, a new driverless car service whose semiautonomous all-electric vehicles are remotely controlled, by drivers stationed less than 50 miles away at the Nevada-based startup’s headquarters.

The most important part of the car? Cameras, which give remote drivers 360-degree visibility.

The service relies largely on T-Mobile’s 5G network to function.

John Saw is the executive vice president of Advanced and Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile:

“To me, this is almost a sweet spot of the use case that we can demonstrate the power of 5G.”

Once a vehicle arrives, the customer gets behind the wheel and takes over driving. It’s a small step towards a future where fully autonomous cars could be more prevalent. For now, Nandakumar says the mix of human and self-driving technology is about building consumer trust

Anand Nandakumar, Halo CEO:

“There is a big social trust gap between where things are today in transportation to where things are going to be in the future, where all the vehicles will potentially be driverless and autonomous.”

The service also eliminates another major hassle of driving … parking.

Anand Nandakumar, Halo CEO:

“When you're done, simply just leave the vehicle and close the door. We will take over.”

For once, not being in the driver’s seat could be a good thing.