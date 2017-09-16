ຍານ Cassini ສິ້ນສຸດ ການປະຕິບັດງານ ເປັນເວລາ 20 ປີ

ມີ​ການສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ຈົນ​ນ້ຳຕາ​ອອກ ການ​ໂອບ​ກອດ​ແລະການ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ

​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ ຂອງການສິ້ນສຸດ​ລົງ ​ໃນການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 20 ປີ ຂອງ​

ຍານ​ອະວະກາດ Cassini ທີ່​ດາວ​ພະ​ເສົາ.

ສູນກາງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ ທີ່ຫ້ອງວິໄຈແຮງຂັບເຄື່ອນຈະຫຼວດຂອງອົງການ ອະວະກາດ​ຫຼື NASA ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດຢູ່ທີ່​ລັດ​ກາລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຽງ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ

ຜູ້​ຈັດການໂຄງການ Cassini ທ່ານ Earl Maize ທີ່ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສັນຍານ​ຈາກ​ຍານ​ອະ

ວະກາດຫາຍ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວແລະ​ພາຍ​ໃນ 45 ວິນາທີ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ ຍານ​ລຳ​ນີ້ກໍ​ຈະ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​ເຊັ່ນ​

ດຽວ​ກັນ.”

​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງຂ່າວ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Maize ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ປະທັບ​ໃຈ​ ​

ໃນ​ຜົນສຳ​ເລັດ​ຂອງ​ຍານ Cassini.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ໃນ​ເຊົ້າມື້ນີ້ ຍານ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ມະນຸດໄດ້

ສຳ​ເລັດ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ ທີ່​ຢູ່ໄກ​ອອກ​ໄປຕັ້ງ 900 ລ້ານ​ໄມ​ລ໌. ການ​ສັງ​ເກດ

​ການ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຈົນ​ເທົ່າ 84 ນາທີ​ຕໍ່ມາທີ່​ຍານ Cassini ​

ໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ. ຈົນ​ເທົ່າ​ວິນາທີ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ ຍານ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ.”

ຍານ Cassini ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນສູ່​ອະວະກາດ​ໃນ​ປີ 1997 ​ແລະ​ການ​ເດີນທາງ​ໄປ​ດາວ​ພະ

​ເສົາ ​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ​ເຖິງ 7 ປີ.

ນາງ Linda Spilker ນັກວິ​ທະຍາ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ໂຄງການ Cassini ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເມື່ອ​ຂ້ອຍ​

ເບິ່ງ​ຄືນ​ຫລັງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຄງການ​ຍານ Cassini ​ແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າການ​ປະຕິບັດ

​ງານ​ໄລຍະ​ຍາວ​ ເປັນ​ເວລາ 13 ປີ ​ໃນ​ການຄົ້ນພົບ​ ທາງວິທະຍາ​ສາດ ​ແລະ ​ການ​ໂຄ

ຈອນ​ຮອບ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ຮອບ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.”

ຍານ Cassini ​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເບິ່ງ​ດາວ​ພະ​ເສົາ ​ແລະ​ເດືອນ​ບາງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຂອງ​ດາວດັ່ງກ່າວ ​

ແລະ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການຄົ້ນພົບ​ສິ່ງ​ໃໝ່ໆ ​ໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຫ້ອງວິໄຈແຮງຂັບເຄື່ອນຈະຫຼວດຂອງອົງການອະວະກາດ​ຫຼື NASA

ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດທ່ານ Michael Watkins ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການຄົ້ນພົບ​ຂອງ​ຍານ Cassini ​

ໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວົງ​ໂຄຈອນ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 13 ປີ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ປື້ມ​ໃໝ່​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ດາວ

​ພະ​ເສົາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຄົ້ນພົບ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ອາ​ດດຳລົງ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່ໄ​ດ້​ແລະ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຄ້ຳປະກັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​

ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ດາວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ວົງ​ແຫວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ອີກ.”

Tears, hugs and celebrations marked the end of a 20-year mission to Saturn for the spacecraft Cassini.



In mission control located at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, Cassini Program Manager Earl Maize's voice was heard loud and clear: "The signal from the spacecraft is gone, and within the next 45 seconds so will be the spacecraft."



In a press conference afterwards, Maize paid tribute to Cassini.



"This morning, a lone explorer, a machine made by humankind finished its mission 900 million miles away. The nearest observer wouldn't even know until 84 minutes later that Cassini was gone. To the very end the spacecraft did everything we asked," he said.



Launched in 1997, Cassini's trip to Saturn took seven years.



"When I look back at the Cassini mission, I see a mission that was running a 13-year marathon of scientific discovery, and this last orbit was just the last lap," Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker said.



Saturn and its moons



Cassini has been exploring Saturn and some of its moons making discoveries along the way.



"The discoveries that Cassini has made over the last 13 years in orbit has rewritten the textbooks of Saturn, have discovered worlds that could be habitable and have guaranteed that we'll return to that ringed world," Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director Michael Watkins said.



Cassini discovered ocean worlds on the Saturn's moons Titan and Enceladus. Cassini also detected strong evidence of hydrothermal vents at the base of Enceladus' ocean.



These discoveries prompted the decision to destroy Cassini as it ran out of fuel, so there is no risk of contaminating these moons with bacteria from Earth.



In its last hours, Cassini took final images, including Enceladus setting behind Saturn, Saturn's rings, Titan's lakes and seas, and an infrared view of Saturn.



As Cassini plunged into Saturn, its sensors experienced the first taste of the planet's atmosphere, sending critical information to Earth until it disintegrated.



"It just really tells us about how Saturn formed and the processes going on and really how all the planetary bodies in our solar system have formed," said Nora Alonge, Cassini Project science and system engineer.



Bitter sweet moment



The final moments of the spacecraft has been a bitter sweet moment for Alonge who has been working on the Cassini mission for more than a decade.



"I'm feeling so many emotions. I'm very proud and I'm honored to be part of such an amazing mission, such a fruitful scientific mission, an engineering feat for a robust spacecraft that has lasted for so long, and of course I'm sad," she said. "I feel like I've lost a friend. We've been talking to Cassini for years. We check on the health and safety. It talks back to us and gives us data. That'll be missed. It'll be a big change for many of us."



"This, this has truly been beyond my wildest dreams," said Julie Webster, Cassini's spacecraft operations manager. She has been with this mission since Cassini was built.



The members of the Cassini mission team said the end of the spacecraft was picture perfect.



"We found the best possible solution to get scientific data that would have been too risky to take at any other time by diving between the planet and the rings. We're going into a region we could have never explored before. Cassini is becoming now a part of Saturn and it's the perfect ending point," Alonge said.



Scientists said the end of Cassini also marks the beginning of other planetary explorations and more discoveries as scientists continue to analyze the unprecedented data of Saturn collected by Cassini.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ