ຄະດີການຂັດຂວາງໂດຍລັດຖະບານທຣຳຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີການເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າ
ຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານອາດຳ ຊິຟ ທີ່ກ່າວຫຼັງຈາກ ບັນດາສະ
ມາຊິກອາວຸໂສແລະທະນາຍຄວາມສ່ວນໂຕຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຄືທ່ານ
ຣູດີ ຈູລີອານີ ໄດ້ທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ໝາຍເກາະໃນການສືບສວນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຂອງສະພາ.
ຫ້ອງການຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ແພັນສ໌ ຮ້ອງການສືບສວນທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍພັກ
ເດໂມແຄຣັດວ່າ “ສະຖາປະນາຕົນເອງ” ແລະໝາຍເກາະນັ້ນ “ແມ່ນ ກວ້າງຂວາງ
ເກີນໄປ.”
ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ສາມາດ “ປະຕິບັດຕາມໄດ້ໃນເວລານີ້ດ້ວຍເຫດຜົນ
ດ້ານກົດໝາຍ.”
ຫ້ອງການງົບປະມານຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວຍັງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງ ແລະທະນາຍ
ຄວາມສ່ວນໂຕຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຄືທ່ານຣູດີ ຈູລິອານີ (Rudy Giuliani) ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວ
ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການໝາຍເກາະເພື່ອນຳເອົາເອກກະສານທີ່ພົວພັນໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ
ຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ກົດດັນໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ສືບສວນອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະຜູ້ສະໝັກ
ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຄືທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.
ທ່ານຈອນ ແຊລ ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານຈູລີອານີ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນໜັງສືຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະ
ການສືບລັບວ່າ “ນີ້ປາກົດວ່າບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ ແລະເປັນການ
ສືບສວນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ. ໝາຍເກາະນີ້ ບໍ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງພຽງ
ພໍ ເປັນການແບກຫາມທີ່ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ ແລະຊອກຫາເອກກະສານເໜືອໄປກວ່າຄວາມ
ຈິງຂອງການສືບສວນ” ທ່ານແຊລ ໄດ້ຂຽນເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຕ້ອງ
ການນັ້ນ ຖືກປົກປ້ອງໂດຍສິດທິລະຫວ່າງທະນາຍຄວາມ ແລະລູກຄວາມ ທີ່ເປີດ
ເຜີຍບໍ່ໄດ້.
ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານໄມເກີລ ແມັກຄອລ ຜູ້ນຳ
ພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນໃນຄະນະກຳມະການຄວາມສຳພັນຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສືບ
ສວນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປ “ແບບປິດລັບ ໃນເມື່ອມັນສົມຄວນທີ່ຈະເປີດເຜີຍ
ໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຮູ້.”
ທ່ານແມັກຄອລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະທານສະພາລົງມະຕິຢູ່ໃນສະ
ພາ ເພື່ອວ່າເຮົາຈະໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໄປໜ້າ ໃນວິທີທາງທີ່ໂປ່ງໃສ ເພື່ອຈະເປີດກວ້າງ
ໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເພາະວ່າໃນທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມ
ຊອກຊ້ຳຈາກການດຳເນີນການທີ່ບໍ່ທ່ຽງທຳ.”
ແຕ່ທ່ານຊິຟກ່າວວ່າ ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນທັງໝົດ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນການໃຫ້
ການແບບປິດລັບ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຫ້ທຸກໆໂອກາດແກ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ
ຖາມບັນດາຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການ ແລະກວດເບິ່ງຫລັກຖານ.
ການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະດຳເນີນຈົນຮອດວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍການໄປໃຫ້
ປາກຄຳຂອງທ່ານໄມເກີລ ແມັກຄິນເລ ອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາອາວຸໂສຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ
ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ.
The case for obstruction by the Trump administration continues to build, House Democrat Adam Schiff says, after senior members and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, defied subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry.
Vice President Mike Pence's office called the Democratic-led House inquiry "self-proclaimed" and the subpoena "too broad."
The Pentagon also says it is "unable to comply" at this time for legal reasons.
The White House budget office also rejected the request, and Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, also said no to the subpoena for documents related to his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president and current democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"This appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate impeachment inquiry," Giuliani's lawyer, Jon Sale, said in a letter to the intelligence committee. "The subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry," Sale wrote, adding that the information the Democrats want is protected by attorney-client privilege.
Late Tuesday, Congressman Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the impeachment inquiry is being conducted "behind closed doors when it should be in front of the American people."
"I call upon the Speaker to put that resolution on the floor so we can move forward in a more transparent way that's more open to the American people because at the end of the day, they are going to be the ones who suffer from an unjust process," McCaul said.
But Schiff said Republicans are completely represented in the closed-door hearings, saying they are given every opportunity to question witnesses and see evidence.
Those hearings continue Wednesday with testimony from Michael McKinley, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
