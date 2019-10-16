ຄະ​ດີການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ

​ຂອງສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ດຳ ຊິ​ຟ ທີ່ກ່າວ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ

​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສແລະ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ​ຄືທ່ານ

​ຣູ​ດີ ຈູລີ​ອາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່ໝາຍ​ເກາະໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ.

ຫ້ອງ​ການຮອງ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ໄມຄ໌ ແ​ພັນ​ສ໌ ຮ້ອງ​ການສືບ​ສວນ​ທີ່ນຳ​ພາໂດຍ​ພັກ​

ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຖາ​ປະ​ນາຕົນ​ເອງ” ແລະ​ໝາຍ​ເກາະນັ້ນ “​ແມ່ນ ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​

ເກີນ​ໄປ.”

ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ “ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້ດ້ວຍ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ

ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.”



ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ຂອງທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂ​າວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຄຳ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ ແລະ​ທະ​ນາຍ​

ຄວາມ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຄື​ທ່ານ​ຣູ​ດີ ຈູ​ລິ​ອາ​ນີ (Rudy Giuliani) ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​

ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໝາຍ​ເກາະ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳເອົາ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ

​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທີ່​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ສືບ​ສວນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ

​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ຄື​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບເ​ດັນ.



ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ແຊ​ລ ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈູ​ລີ​ອາ​ນີ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ຕໍ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​

ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຈິງ ແລະເປັນການ

ສືບ​ສວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​. ໝາຍ​ເກາະນີ້​ ບໍ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງພຽງ

​ພໍ ເປັນ​ການ​ແບກ​ຫາມ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ແລະ​ຊອ​ກ​ຫາ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ເໜືອໄປ​ກວ່າ​ຄວາມ​

ຈິງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ” ທ່ານແຊ​ລ​ ໄດ້ຂຽນ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ພັກເດ​ໂມແຄ​ຣັດ​ຕ້ອງ​

ການນັ້ນ ຖືກ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ໂດຍ​ສິ​ດ​ທິລະ​ຫວ່າງທະ​ນ​າຍ​ຄວາມ ແລ​ະ​ລູກ​ຄວາມ ທີ່ເປີດ

​ເຜີຍບໍ່​ໄດ້.

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ເກີ​ລ ແມັກ​ຄອ​ລ ຜູ້​ນຳ​

ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການສືບ

​ສວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ “ແບບປິດ​ລັບ ​ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ມັນ​ສົມ​ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​

ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຮູ້.”

ທ່ານ​ແມັກ​ຄອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາລົງ​ມະ​ຕິ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​

ພາ ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ ​ໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ໂປ່ງ​ໃສ ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ເປີດກວ້າງ​

ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ແລ້ວ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​

ຊອກ​ຊ້ຳ​ຈາກ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ທ່ຽງ​ທຳ.”

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ຊິ​ຟ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການໃຫ້​

ການ​ແບບ​ປິ​ດລັບ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ທຸກໆ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ແກ່​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ

ຖາມບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ ແລະ​ກວດເບິ່ງ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ.

ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ຈະດຳ​ເນີນ​ຈົນ​ຮ​ອດ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ການໄປໃຫ້​

ປາກ​ຄຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ເກີ​ລ ແມັກ​ຄິນ​ເລ ອະ​ດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​

ກະຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ໄມຄ໌ ພ​ອມ​ພຽວ.



The case for obstruction by the Trump administration continues to build, House Democrat Adam Schiff says, after senior members and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, defied subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry.



Vice President Mike Pence's office called the Democratic-led House inquiry "self-proclaimed" and the subpoena "too broad."



The Pentagon also says it is "unable to comply" at this time for legal reasons.



The White House budget office also rejected the request, and Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, also said no to the subpoena for documents related to his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president and current democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.



"This appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate impeachment inquiry," Giuliani's lawyer, Jon Sale, said in a letter to the intelligence committee. "The subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry," Sale wrote, adding that the information the Democrats want is protected by attorney-client privilege.



Late Tuesday, Congressman Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the impeachment inquiry is being conducted "behind closed doors when it should be in front of the American people."



"I call upon the Speaker to put that resolution on the floor so we can move forward in a more transparent way that's more open to the American people because at the end of the day, they are going to be the ones who suffer from an unjust process," McCaul said.



But Schiff said Republicans are completely represented in the closed-door hearings, saying they are given every opportunity to question witnesses and see evidence.



Those hearings continue Wednesday with testimony from Michael McKinley, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

