ກຳປັ່ນສິນຄ້າ ແລະກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກ ຕຳກັນໃນທະເລ ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ ນອກຝັ່ງຂອງອັງກິດ

ກຳປັ່ນສິນຄ້າໄດ້ແລ່ນຕຳກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນທີ່​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ສຳ​ລັບເຮືອບິນອາຍພົ່ນໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອັງກິດ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ກຳປັ່ນທັງສອງລຳເກີດໄຟລຸກໄໝ້ຂຶ້ນ ແລະສົ່ງ ນ້ຳມັນດັ່ງກ່າວໄຫລລົງສູ່ທະເລເໜືອ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ລູກເຮືອທັງໝົດ 37 ຄົນຂອງກຳປັ່ນທັງສອງລຳ ຍົກເວັ້ນແຕ່ພຽງຄົນດຽວ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງຢ່າງປອດໄພ. ສ່ວນລູກເຮືອຜູ້ນຶ່ງຈາກກຳປັ່ນສິນຄ້າ Solong ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ, ເຈົ້າຂອງກຳປັ່ນ ທ່ານເອີນສຕ໌ ຣູສ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງ ການ.

ເຈົ້າຂອງກຳປັ່ນນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລູກເຮືອຂອງກຳປັ່ນ Solong 13 ຄົນໃນທັງ ໝົດ 14 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງຢ່າງ​ປອດໄພ.” ສ່ວນເຈົ້າຂອງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳ ມັນເຊື້ອໄຟໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລູກເຮືອຂອງຕົນທັງໝົດ 23 ຄົນແມ່ນປອດໄພ.

ກຳປັ່ນທັງສອງລຳນັ້ນ ແມ່ຍັງມີໄຟເຜົາໄໝ້ຢູ່ເປັນເວລາ 12 ຊົ່ວໂມງພາຍຫຼັງ ເຫດການຕຳກັນ, ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງອັງກິດໄດ້ກ່າວ. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍຸຕິການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາລູກເຮືອທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນ. ພວກເຂົ້າໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ອີກ 36 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ ແລະນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຮັກສາຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ.

ເຫດການຕຳກັນນັ້ນ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດປະຕິບັດການກອບກູ້ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໂດຍພວກ ເຮືອຊ່ອຍຊີວິດ, ທັງເຮືອບິນຂອງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ແລະກຳປັ່ນພານິດທັງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລເໜືອ ທີ່ມີສະພາບໝອກກະຈາຍໄປທົ່ວ.

ລັດຖະບານຂອງອັງກິດ ໄດກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ທຳການປະເມີນຜົນ “ການຮັບມືກັບ ການສະກັດກັ້ນສິ່ງປົນເປື້ອນໃດໆ ເຊິ່ງອາດຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະສອງ ສາມມື້ຂ້າງໜ້າ.” ໜ່ວຍງານສືບສວນສອບສວນອຸບັດຕິເຫດທາງທະເລ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ ການສືບສວນຫາສາເຫດຂອງການຕຳກັນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກສານເຄມີແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນນ້ຳມັນ ຊື່ວ່າ MV Stena Immaculate ທີ່ຕິດທຸງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ວາງສະໝໍລົງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບທ່າກຳປັ່ນ Grimsby ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ຈາກປະເທດກຣິສ ອີງຕາມ ເວັບໄຊ້ທີ່ຕິດຕາມການເດີນທາງຂອງກຳປັ່ນ​ຊື່​ວ່າ VesselFinder. ສ່ວນກຳປັ່ນສິນຄ້າ Solong ​ທີ່ຕິດທຸງ​ຊາດ ປອກຕຸຍການ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງຈາກເມືອງ ແກຣນຈ໌ມັດ (Grangemouth) ໃນສະກ໊ອດແລນ ໄປຍັງນະຄອນ ຣອດເທີດາມ ໃນປະ​ເທດ ເນເທີແລນ ເມື່ອມັນແລ່ນຕຳທາງຂ້າງຂອງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ.

A cargo ship hit a tanker transporting jet fuel for the U.S. military off eastern England on Monday, setting both vessels ablaze and sending fuel pouring into the North Sea.

All but one of the 37 crew of the two ships were brought safely ashore. One crew member from the cargo ship, Solong, was missing, the vessel's owner Ernst Russ said in a statement.

The ship owner said "13 of the 14 Solong crew members have been brought safely (to) shore." The owner of the fuel tanker said all 23 of its crew members were safe.

The two ships were still ablaze 12 hours after the collision, British coast guards said. They said they had ended the search for the missing crew member. They confirmed 36 others had been brought ashore, one of whom was hospitalized.

The collision triggered a major rescue operation by lifeboats, coast guard aircraft and commercial vessels in the foggy North Sea.

The British government said it was assessing "any counter-pollution response which may be required over the coming days." The Marine Accident Investigation Branch was investigating the cause of the collision.

The U.S.-flagged chemical and oil products tanker MV Stena Immaculate was at anchor near the port of Grimsby on Monday morning after sailing from Greece, according to ship-tracking site VesselFinder. The Portugal-flagged container ship Solong was sailing from Grangemouth in Scotland to Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it struck the tanker's side.