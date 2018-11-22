5 ຄົນຕາຍ 18 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ ເມື່ອລົດແລ່ນຕຳ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ຢູ່ນອກໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ໃນຈີນ

ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 5 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ອີກ 18

ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃນເວລາລົດຄັນນຶ່ງ ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປຕຳ ພວກເດັກ

ນ້ອຍທີ່ຈຸ້ມກັນ ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກ ຂອງໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນ

ອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງປະເທດ.

ໂທລະພາບສູນກາງຂອງຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄົນຂັບລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕໄວ້ໄດ້

ຫຼັງຈາກ ເກີດເຫດລົດຕຳ ໃນຕອນກາງເວັນ ທີ່ເມືອງແຄມຝັ່ງຮູລູດາວ ຂອງແຂວງ

ຫລຽວນິງ.

ໃນພາບບັນທຶກປາກົດວ່າ ມີການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຫດການລົດແລ່ນຕຳ ກຸ່ມພວກເດັກ

ນ້ອຍ ທີ່ກຳລັງຂ້າມທາງ ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າໂຮງຮຽນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ລົດຍົນຄັນສີ

ຊ້ຳໆ ປ່ຽນທາງແລ່ນ ແລ້ວເສຍຫລັກແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປຕຳພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຊັດແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຂັບລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຮັດຈັ່ງຊັ້ນ.

ຈີນ ເມື່ອບໍ່ນານມານີ້ ໄດ້ເຫັນອຸປະຕິເຫດເຊັ່ນນີ້ ຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ. ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້

ມີຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ຖືມີດແກວ່ງໄປແກວ່ງມາ ໄດ້ຂັບລົດຄັນນຶ່ງເຂົ້າໃສ່ກຸ່ມຄົນຍ່າງ ຢູ່ໃນ

ເມືອງນິງໂບ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງປະເທດ ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງຫານ 2 ຄົນ ແລະ

ເຮັດໃຫ້ ອີກ 16 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

Chinese state media say at least five people were killed and 18 others injured Thursday when a car plowed into a crowd of children outside a primary school in a northeastern city.



China Central Television said the vehicle's driver has been taken into custody after the midday crash in the coastal city of Huludao in Liaoning province.



In graphic footage purporting to show the crash, a group of young children cross the road in front of their school as a dark-colored automobile changes lanes and swerves into them.



It was not immediately clear what prompted the driver's action.China has recently seen a number of such incidents. Last month, a knife-wielding man drove a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in the eastern city of Ningbo, killing two people and wounding 16 others.