ມືລະເບີດລົດ ສະຫຼະຊີບໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ສັງຫານ ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ຄົນ

ໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ມືລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບໃນລົດຄັນໜຶ່ງ ໄດ້

ລະເບີດຕົນເອງຢູ່ຈະຕຸລັດ Tahir ໃນໃຈກາງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາມາສກັສ ໃນວັນອາທິດ

ມື້ນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.

ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດ ຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ກຳນົດຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດທີ່ 12​ ຄົນ.

ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຊີເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄລ່ຕາມມືລະເບີດລົດ

ສາມຄັນ, ໄດ້ທຳລາຍສອງຄັນຢູ່ທາງເຂົ້າເມືອງ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາຈະໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍ

ຫາຍ. ວິດີໂອໃນໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ລົດທີ່ຖືກໄຟໄໝ້ຢ່າງ

ໜ້ອຍສອງຄັນ ແລະ ຊາກຫັກພັງອື່ນໆ ກະຈາຍຢູ່ຫົນທາງໄປສູ່ສະໜາມບິນ.

ຄົນຂັບລົດຜູ້ທີສາມ ທຳອິດໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີຈາກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ແລະ ໄດ້ລະເບີດຕົນເອງຢູ່

ຈະຕຸລັດ Tahir ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກປິດລ້ອມ.



Syrian state television is reporting that a suicide bomber in a car blew himself up in Tahrir square in central Damascus Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding a dozen more.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at 12.



Syrian security forces said they had pursued three car bombers, destroying two at the entrance to the city before they could do damage. Footage on state television showed least two scorched vehicles and other debris along the road to the airport.



The third driver initially evaded authorities and blew himself up in Tahrir Square after being surrounded..