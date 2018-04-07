ລົດຂອງ ທີມຮັອກກີລຸ້ນນ້ອຍ ການາດາ ປະສົບ ອຸປະຕິເຫດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້

​ເວລາ​ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ລົດ​ບັສ ທີ່​ນຳພາ​ທີ​ມ​ກິລາ ​ຮັອກ​ກີລຸ້ນນ້ອຍຂອງ​

ກາ​ນາ​ດາ​ ໄປ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ.

ທີ​ມກິລາ​ຮັອກກີ​ລຸ້ນນ້ອຍຮຳ​ໂບລທ໌ ບຣັອງ​ໂກສ໌ ຂອງ​ຊາ​ສ​ເກ​ຈວານ ​ໄດ້​ເດີ​ນທາງ​ໄປ

​ເມືອງ​ນິປາ​ວິນ ​ເພື່ອ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮອບ ​ເວລາ​ອຸປະຕິ​ເຫດ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ປະມານ 5 ​ໂມງ

​ແລງ ຢູ່​ຖະໜົນ​ຮາ​ຍ​ເວ ປະມານ 30 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດທາງພາ​ກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ທິສ​ເດ​ລ ຊຶ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່

ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກສຽງ​ເໜືອ ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ຊາສເກຈວານ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງກາ​ນາ​ດາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອີກ 14 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ສາມ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່

ໃນ​ອາການສາຫັດ.

ມີທັງ​ໝົດ 28 ຄົນ ຮວມທັງ​ບັນດາຄູ​ເຝິກ ​ແລະ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ​ບັສ​ເວລາເກີດ​ອຸ

ປະຕິ​ເຫດ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ​ຍັງພິສູດ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ເຖິງ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ເສົາ

​ມື້​ນີ້.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີນັ້ນ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນ​ຕີ​ທ່ານ​ຈັ​ສຕິນ ທຣູ​ໂດ ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດ​ວາດພາບໄດ້ວ່າ​ ບັນດາ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິລາ ​ໄດ້​ຜ່ານຄວາມ

ທຸກໂສກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ. “ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າແມ່ນ​ສົ່ງໄປ​ຫາ​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ

ຈາກ​ໂສກ​ນາດຕະກຳ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຄັ້ງນີ້.”

ທີ​ມດັ່ງກ່າວ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດທີ່​ຈະລົງແຂ່ງກັບທີມຮັອກສ໌ ຂອງ​ເມືອງນິປາ​ວິນ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ວັນ

​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້. ທີມຮັອກ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ໜ້າ​ເຟສບຸ​ກວ່າ “ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ມື້​ແລງ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຍົກເລີກ.”

ທີ​ມບຣັອງ​ໂກສ໌ ແມ່ນປະກອບ​ດ້ວຍນັກ​ກິລາ 24 ຄົນ ທັງ​ໝົດແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ​ຜູ້

ມີ​ອາຍຸ​ຕໍ່າ​ສຸດແມ່ນ 16 ປີ ​ແລະ​ສູງ​ສຸດ 20 ປີ.



At least 14 people were killed late Friday when a semi-trailer collided with a bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team, authorities said.



The Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League were on their way to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game when the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on a highway about 30 kilometers north of Tisdale, in northeastern Saskatchewan.



The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 14 other people had been injured, three of them critically.



A total of 28 people, including coaches and the driver, were on the bus at the time of the accident.



The Canadian police were still confirming the identity of the victims early Saturday morning.



In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he could not imagine what the parents of the players were going through. "My heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy," he said.



The team had been scheduled to play the Nipawin Hawks on Friday night. "Tonight's game is canceled," the Hawks said on Facebook.



The Broncos team is comprised of 24 players, all from Canada, with the youngest aged 16 and the oldest 20.