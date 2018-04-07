ລົດຂອງ ທີມຮັອກກີລຸ້ນນ້ອຍ ການາດາ ປະສົບ ອຸປະຕິເຫດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກວານນີ້
ເວລາລົດບັນທຸກເຄື່ອງ ໄດ້ຕຳກັນກັບລົດບັສ ທີ່ນຳພາທີມກິລາ ຮັອກກີລຸ້ນນ້ອຍຂອງ
ການາດາ ໄປແຂ່ງຂັນ.
ທີມກິລາຮັອກກີລຸ້ນນ້ອຍຮຳໂບລທ໌ ບຣັອງໂກສ໌ ຂອງຊາສເກຈວານ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ
ເມືອງນິປາວິນ ເພື່ອແຂ່ງຂັນເຂົ້າຮອບ ເວລາອຸປະຕິເຫດໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ປະມານ 5 ໂມງ
ແລງ ຢູ່ຖະໜົນຮາຍເວ ປະມານ 30 ກິໂລແມັດທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງທິສເດລ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່
ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງເມືອງຊາສເກຈວານ.
ຕຳຫຼວດລັດຖະບານກາງການາດາ ກ່າວວ່າ ອີກ 14 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ສາມຄົນຢູ່
ໃນອາການສາຫັດ.
ມີທັງໝົດ 28 ຄົນ ຮວມທັງບັນດາຄູເຝິກ ແລະຄົນຂັບລົດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລົດບັສເວລາເກີດອຸ
ປະຕິເຫດ.
ຕຳຫຼວດການາດາຍັງພິສູດເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຢັ້ງຢືນເຖິງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາ
ມື້ນີ້.
ຢູ່ໃນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີນັ້ນ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີທ່ານຈັສຕິນ ທຣູໂດ ກ່າວ
ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດວາດພາບໄດ້ວ່າ ບັນດາພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງພວກນັກກິລາ ໄດ້ຜ່ານຄວາມ
ທຸກໂສກຢ່າງໃດ. “ຫົວໃຈຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນສົ່ງໄປຫາທຸກໆຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ
ຈາກໂສກນາດຕະກຳທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຄັ້ງນີ້.”
ທີມດັ່ງກ່າວມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະລົງແຂ່ງກັບທີມຮັອກສ໌ ຂອງເມືອງນິປາວິນ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນ
ສຸກວານນີ້. ທີມຮັອກ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນໜ້າເຟສບຸກວ່າ “ການແຂ່ງຂັນມື້ແລງນີ້ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກ.”
ທີມບຣັອງໂກສ໌ ແມ່ນປະກອບດ້ວຍນັກກິລາ 24 ຄົນ ທັງໝົດແມ່ນມາຈາກການາດາ ຜູ້
ມີອາຍຸຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ 16 ປີ ແລະສູງສຸດ 20 ປີ.
At least 14 people were killed late Friday when a semi-trailer collided with a bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team, authorities said.
The Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League were on their way to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game when the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on a highway about 30 kilometers north of Tisdale, in northeastern Saskatchewan.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 14 other people had been injured, three of them critically.
A total of 28 people, including coaches and the driver, were on the bus at the time of the accident.
The Canadian police were still confirming the identity of the victims early Saturday morning.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he could not imagine what the parents of the players were going through. "My heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy," he said.
The team had been scheduled to play the Nipawin Hawks on Friday night. "Tonight's game is canceled," the Hawks said on Facebook.
The Broncos team is comprised of 24 players, all from Canada, with the youngest aged 16 and the oldest 20.
